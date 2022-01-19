What is 'Just Hay Fever' on TikTok? The trend explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to do the Just Hay Fever trend that's been all over your FYP.

Do you have something tearjerking you would like to get off of your chest? Well, the 'Just Hay Fever' TikTok trend might just be the perfect bandwagon for you to jump on right now.

Whatever time of year it is there's always some kind of trend or challenge going viral on TikTok. Recently, the 5000 character personality quiz, which tells you the fictional characters you're most like, had the platform in a chokehold.

But as you know, TikTok trends come and go, and now everyones doing the 'Just Hay Fever' TikTok trend. But what's it actually all about? Well, here's what we know.

What is the Just Hay Fever TikTok trend?

What is 'Just Hay Fever' on TikTok? Picture: @dianasaurusrex124 via TikTok, @kykynicolee via TikTok

So, the Just Hay Fever TikTok trend basically involves pretending you're not crying about a certain situation and blaming it on hay fever because the common pollen allergy can often leave you with red and teary eyes. Users will add a filter to make their eyes look puffy and bloodshot like they've been bawling.

Dumped by your boyfriend or girlfriend? Missed out on that promotion you thought you were definitely getting? Your favourite Netflix character dies? It's the perfect cover up for when you're feeling a little emotional and don't want to fess up about it.

It's not known who started the trend but it seems to have all kicked off in January. The videos are always paired with a sound that is thought to be from British TV show Tracy Beaker. In the sound, someone asks: "What's the matter?" and then another person replies: "Nothing, just hay fever."

If you want to have a go yourself, the trend is pretty simple to hop on. All you need to do is use the 'Crying Eyes' filter on TikTok. Then, write your scenario and add the sound. Et voilà! You're ready to go viral.

Some of the TikTok's will actually leave you in stitches.