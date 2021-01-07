Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet

By Jazmin Duribe

"kanye west...... and jeffree.....star.....yall....it is 9 am. i just woke up."

Well well well. If you thought 2021 would be less chaotic than 2020 then think again because we're only seven days in and Jeffree Star and Kanye West are already breaking the internet.

ICYMI, on Tuesday (Jan 5) Page Six reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce. According to reports, the couple are living "separate lives" with Kim staying in California with their four children and Kanye living in Wyoming alone. Neither parties have confirmed if the reports are true or not yet, however, the rapper admitted he had tried to divorce Kim before.

In July 2020, Kanye claimed his family tried to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital. "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'," he tweeted in reference to Kim's meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018.

READ MORE: Kanye West got Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for her birthday

Since then, the couple appeared to have smoothed things over, or so we thought… On Monday night (Jan 4), a TikTok user named Ava Louise alleged Kanye and an unnamed male beauty guru had been secretly hooking up. "I can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss [sic]," she captioned the video. She also made a second video about her alleged sources.

In the comments, Ava also said that her source was an LA lawyer who had met up with Kim months before she shared the bizarre claim. (Note: there's no evidence that there's actually any truth to this rumour.)

People thought the beauty guru in question might be Jeffree Star because he recently moved to the same gated community as Kanye in Wyoming. Jeffree's name soon started trending on Twitter and he even trolled the internet about the rumour on Instagram, captioning a photo: "I'm ready for Sunday Service," in reference to Kanye's infamous church service.

The internet ran with it and now the Jeffree Star and Kanye West memes are coming in hot.

Kanye West and Jeffree Star's child pic.twitter.com/Tks8YMDma2 — dia ❍ (@starlightdaya) January 6, 2021

how the hell did we go from kanye west fucking jeffree star to a civil war and it’s barely 2pm pic.twitter.com/yhFRqK7Nuy — 🍋 (@mazapans) January 6, 2021

Twitter switching from Kim’s divorce to Kanye fuckin Jeffree star to civil war within 6 hours pic.twitter.com/CduLqlRNiT — donny (@_donnydrama) January 6, 2021

Jeffree Star when Kim came home early pic.twitter.com/lBXjrxXPNo — ßr∞klyn (@bklynightadieu) January 6, 2021

I'm telling my kids this is Kanye west and Jeffree star 🙂 pic.twitter.com/YMOT1eug7K — ✰ Asian INVASION ✰ (@annaxhoang) January 7, 2021

kim: where is she??? i know she's here i can smell her perfume!



jeffree starr: pic.twitter.com/yvlWdjAqoP — trysten (@trysteh) January 7, 2021

Nobody:



Kanye West and Jeffree Star: pic.twitter.com/nmReYtM3ET — Zack (@iamzdf2121) January 6, 2021

i’m sorry but kanye west cheating with jeffree star is genuinely more surprising than america going into a civil war — inabber 🦦 (@iNabber69) January 6, 2021

"Oh, Jeffree Star is "Jeffree Star and

trending? He Kanye West

probably said so-" hooked up" pic.twitter.com/SGNXwJwQ31 — Aza♪♫*•♪ (@Death_Spells) January 6, 2021

*jeffree star for hooking up

trending* with kanye west pic.twitter.com/cHnnRu4r5H — S🦋 (@s2eann) January 6, 2021

in 2021 we’ve had:

- Grammys postponed

- Caillou cancelled

- Kanye West & Jeffree Star affair

- Trump supporters storm the capitol

- Simpsons predict Civil War in America



it’s only Jan 6th pic.twitter.com/nDyINuAUEm — erik misses sab & clairo 🥺🥺🥺 (@prfctbags) January 6, 2021

Jeffree star caught running out of Kanye west and Kim kardashian’s mansion pic.twitter.com/M6wV4eHUXs — baldski (@baldski15) January 6, 2021

Taylor Swift watching all the jeffree star and kanye west drama pic.twitter.com/Dus20eWvYt — 𝖘𝖆𝖗𝖆 *:･ﾟ✧*:･♡ﾟ✧ (@sarasimpsuga) January 6, 2021

Everyone: Jeffree Star ugly asf



Kanye West:



pic.twitter.com/nZdhm74o45 — ᖴᗩᖴᗩ🦩 (@fucconcaffeine) January 6, 2021

Me finding out that kanye west wrote gold digger about jeffree star: pic.twitter.com/jmN9ig7OAD — Effie Dreene (@effiedreene) January 6, 2021

kanye west...... and jeffree.....star.....

yall....it is 9 am. i just woke up. can we hold the dramatics til at least 1 pm pic.twitter.com/z5q9knyOmI — ashton asf (@swagmoneyashray) January 6, 2021

All of us waking up reading jeffree star and kanye west hooked up pic.twitter.com/0umXYhk3LP — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) January 6, 2021

i didn't have kanye west cheating on kim kardashian with jeffree star on my 2021 bingo card but here we are pic.twitter.com/t111VGs5zk — Mewwlon / 🇮🇸🇭🇺🇧🇦 (@_evropahrynja_) January 6, 2021

Kanye West and FOR SLEEPING

Jeffree Star TOGETHER??!!!

Trending. pic.twitter.com/WpShYnadWB — Rosie (@gillies_mae) January 6, 2021

Screaming.