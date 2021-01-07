Jeffree Star responds to Kanye West TikTok rumours as memes break the internet

7 January 2021, 12:09

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"kanye west...... and jeffree.....star.....yall....it is 9 am. i just woke up."

Well well well. If you thought 2021 would be less chaotic than 2020 then think again because we're only seven days in and Jeffree Star and Kanye West are already breaking the internet.

ICYMI, on Tuesday (Jan 5) Page Six reported that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were getting a divorce. According to reports, the couple are living "separate lives" with Kim staying in California with their four children and Kanye living in Wyoming alone. Neither parties have confirmed if the reports are true or not yet, however, the rapper admitted he had tried to divorce Kim before.

In July 2020, Kanye claimed his family tried to have him committed to a psychiatric hospital. "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Waldorf for 'prison reform'," he tweeted in reference to Kim's meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Criminal Justice Reform Summit in November 2018.

READ MORE: Kanye West got Kim Kardashian a hologram of her late father for her birthday

Since then, the couple appeared to have smoothed things over, or so we thought… On Monday night (Jan 4), a TikTok user named Ava Louise alleged Kanye and an unnamed male beauty guru had been secretly hooking up. "I can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss [sic]," she captioned the video. She also made a second video about her alleged sources.

In the comments, Ava also said that her source was an LA lawyer who had met up with Kim months before she shared the bizarre claim. (Note: there's no evidence that there's actually any truth to this rumour.)

People thought the beauty guru in question might be Jeffree Star because he recently moved to the same gated community as Kanye in Wyoming. Jeffree's name soon started trending on Twitter and he even trolled the internet about the rumour on Instagram, captioning a photo: "I'm ready for Sunday Service," in reference to Kanye's infamous church service.

The internet ran with it and now the Jeffree Star and Kanye West memes are coming in hot.

Screaming.

Latest Viral News

2021 memes: Kanye West and Jeffree Star

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control

Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

This viral Innocence Test will tell you how wholesome or wild you are

What is the Innocence Test on TikTok?

The 4 axes test tells you exactly where you sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes

The 4 axes test tells you exactly where you sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes

Trending on PopBuzz

2021 prediction quiz: What three things will happen to you?

QUIZ: What three things will happen to you in 2021?

Quizzes

When does Drag Race UK season 2 start?

When does Drag Race UK season 2 start? How to watch online

RuPaul's Drag Race

QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can score 9/10 on this impossible character quiz QUIZ: Can you score 9/10 on this impossible Simpsons character quiz? QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can name 9/10 of these characters

QUIZ: Only a true Simpsons fan can score 9/10 on this impossible character quiz

TV & Film

The Wilds season 2 release date: When does it come out?

When does The Wilds season 2 come out? Here's what we know

News

Simpsons 2021 predictions: Fans can't believe how accurate they are

The Simpsons' predictions for 2021 are scarily accurate and fans are shook

News

Robert Sheehan as Klaus in The Umbrella Academy

Robert Sheehan: 15 facts you didn't know about The Umbrella Academy star

TV & Film