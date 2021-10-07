This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"

7 October 2021, 16:27

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Absolutely nothing funny about a whole species of people that put Black people in danger of losing their lives with a simple phone call."

It's officially spooky season which means we need to brace ourselves for all the tone-deaf Halloween costumes which will be coming our way. Case in point, a questionable Karen Halloween costume which has gone viral.

In case you didn't know, the term "Karen" was coined by Black people and is used to describe an "obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviours", Dictonary.com reports.

Karens are known for having short, blonde 'Can I speak to the manager?' haircuts and they have no trouble voicing their concerns. The term reached peak popularity in 2020 when multiple white women (and men) were caught reporting Black people to the police for no reason in viral videos.

READ MORE: Here’s where to buy Squid Game costumes for Halloween

This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism"
This Karen Halloween costume is receiving backlash for "profiting from racism". Picture: @thecroakerqueen via Twitter, Pop

Now, an offensive Karen costume is going viral. The costume, which is made by a brand called Spirit, includes a blonde wig and a pair of sunglasses. The original tweet didn't say where the costume was being sold but a quick Google search reveals similar costumes in online fancy dress stores and on Amazon.

People are now accusing the creators of the costume of profiting from the very real issue of racism. One user commented: "I don’t like how they’re profiting from the very real issue of racism." And another tweeted: "This is super wack. Absolutely nothing funny about a whole species of people that put Black people in danger of losing their lives with a simple phone call. I hate it here.."

This isn't first time a Karen costume has gone viral, though. Last year, Los Angeles-based artist Jason Adcock created two terrifying masks for Halloween. The masks retail for $180 each and take three to four weeks to process.

Latest Viral News

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a vintage accessory

Gen-Z are bringing back wired headphones as a 'vintage' accessory
The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down

The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down
What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Slap a Teacher Challenge on TikTok? The viral trend explained
What is a bra strap bracelet?

What is a bra strap bracelet? Here's how to make TikTok's latest fashion item
What does Soaking mean? The viral TikTok phrase explained

What does Soaking mean on TikTok? The viral NSFW phrase explained

Trending on PopBuzz

Squid Game season 2 would focus on the Front Man, says creator

Squid Game season 2 could focus on the Front Man, says creator

News

Squid Game costume: Where to buy green tracksuit and red jumpsuit

Here’s where to buy Squid Game costumes for Halloween

News

Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism

Khaby Lame claps back at people threatening to unfollow him for advocating against racism

TikTok

NoahFinnce and Meet Me @ The Altar Coming Out Chats artwork

Coming Out Chats: NoahFinnce and Meet Me @ The Altar in conversation

Podcasts

Squid Game: Viewers spot detail in Sae-byeok's accent you might have missed

Squid Game viewers spot detail about Sae-byeok's accent you might have missed

News

We know if you're a Millennial, Zillennial or Gen-Z based on your dating opinions

QUIZ: We know if you're a Millennial, Zillennial or Gen-Z based on your dating opinions

Quizzes