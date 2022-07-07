Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage
7 July 2022, 15:21 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 15:31
Kimberly... this walk.
Kim Kardashian can do it all: she's a billionaire, business owner, lawyer and mother of four. But runway modelling? Yeah, maybe leave that one to Kendall Jenner…
On Wednesday (June 6), Balenciaga held its haute couture fashion show in Paris. Instead of only having supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid wear their designs, the fashion house decided to use celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and of course their new brand ambassador Kim Kardashian, who is often seen rocking Balenciaga's controversial pants-boots.
Taking to the catwalk, Kim slinked down the runway in an all-black ensemble that was pinched in at the waist. The outfit also consisted of long black gloves and a pair of black pants-boots, of course. Kim also swept her platinum blonde tresses into a sleek bun.
"BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!" Kim posted following the event.
As always, Kim looked amazing and people were living for her high fashion runway debut… but the walk? The glazed over stare? I-
Unsurprisingly, there were a ton of memes about Kim Kardashian's walk.
All the best memes about Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week.
passing his roommate(s) in the living room on the way out pic.twitter.com/ukIhmHkDcH— ye olde uncle gworl (@mxhoneytrap) July 6, 2022
Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie pic.twitter.com/M5P6H3Cxar— Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) July 6, 2022
This walk…it seems like nobody wants to work these days https://t.co/4yG5Z5kiHt— Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) July 6, 2022
me for the first 23 mins of every video game before i realize there’s a run button pic.twitter.com/AWuurFwdpH— stasis baby (@HarronWawker) July 6, 2022
the 18th century ghost that lives in my house making her daily 3 pm walk through the halls like— PLEEK1000000 (@umbillicalbaddi) July 7, 2022
pic.twitter.com/b0nApq6p3P
it follows (2017)pic.twitter.com/g67qifYda2— ty (@ghostfacegay) July 7, 2022
me walking down the boardwalk after smoking weed for the first time with my crush at senior beach week in ocean city, md pic.twitter.com/MFBagSyNlx— sey smythe (@seynique) July 7, 2022
Let’s let Kendall handle the cat walk from here on out pic.twitter.com/vKNZW86yTA— Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) July 6, 2022
it’s giving old victorian ghost— I a n (@gnarlygaejepsen) July 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Aw7dC0lbzG
It’s giving Ramona 👀 pic.twitter.com/4rfZ65dlCy— Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) July 6, 2022
She’s walking like she’s on her way to Starbucks but she KNOWS they don’t have oat milk pic.twitter.com/ctw9wHUFdJ— Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 6, 2022
walking to the loo in the middle of the night and trying to stay sleepy pic.twitter.com/fSl46CYtrM— lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) July 6, 2022
walking around like a lost kid in Walmart https://t.co/tLDYLIIjdD— nɨne (@flamevis) July 6, 2022
the ghost in my bedroom at night pic.twitter.com/anhH6TmTAW— leo ⨂ (@JINXEDSUMMERS) July 6, 2022
