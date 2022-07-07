Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage

By Jazmin Duribe

Kimberly... this walk.

Kim Kardashian can do it all: she's a billionaire, business owner, lawyer and mother of four. But runway modelling? Yeah, maybe leave that one to Kendall Jenner…

On Wednesday (June 6), Balenciaga held its haute couture fashion show in Paris. Instead of only having supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid wear their designs, the fashion house decided to use celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and of course their new brand ambassador Kim Kardashian, who is often seen rocking Balenciaga's controversial pants-boots.

Taking to the catwalk, Kim slinked down the runway in an all-black ensemble that was pinched in at the waist. The outfit also consisted of long black gloves and a pair of black pants-boots, of course. Kim also swept her platinum blonde tresses into a sleek bun.

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage. Picture: Balenciaga via YouTube, E!

"BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!" Kim posted following the event.

As always, Kim looked amazing and people were living for her high fashion runway debut… but the walk? The glazed over stare? I-

Unsurprisingly, there were a ton of memes about Kim Kardashian's walk.

All the best memes about Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week.

passing his roommate(s) in the living room on the way out pic.twitter.com/ukIhmHkDcH — ye olde uncle gworl (@mxhoneytrap) July 6, 2022

Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie pic.twitter.com/M5P6H3Cxar — Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) July 6, 2022

This walk…it seems like nobody wants to work these days https://t.co/4yG5Z5kiHt — Nicolas is in renaissance (@niggaolas) July 6, 2022

me for the first 23 mins of every video game before i realize there’s a run button pic.twitter.com/AWuurFwdpH — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) July 6, 2022

the 18th century ghost that lives in my house making her daily 3 pm walk through the halls like



pic.twitter.com/b0nApq6p3P — PLEEK1000000 (@umbillicalbaddi) July 7, 2022

me walking down the boardwalk after smoking weed for the first time with my crush at senior beach week in ocean city, md pic.twitter.com/MFBagSyNlx — sey smythe (@seynique) July 7, 2022

Let’s let Kendall handle the cat walk from here on out pic.twitter.com/vKNZW86yTA — Francesca Bacardi (@OriginalFresca) July 6, 2022

it’s giving old victorian ghost

pic.twitter.com/Aw7dC0lbzG — I a n (@gnarlygaejepsen) July 6, 2022

She’s walking like she’s on her way to Starbucks but she KNOWS they don’t have oat milk pic.twitter.com/ctw9wHUFdJ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) July 6, 2022

walking to the loo in the middle of the night and trying to stay sleepy pic.twitter.com/fSl46CYtrM — lucy ford 🍊 (@lucyj_ford) July 6, 2022

walking around like a lost kid in Walmart https://t.co/tLDYLIIjdD — nɨne (@flamevis) July 6, 2022

the ghost in my bedroom at night pic.twitter.com/anhH6TmTAW — leo ⨂ (@JINXEDSUMMERS) July 6, 2022

