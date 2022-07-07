Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage

7 July 2022, 15:21 | Updated: 7 July 2022, 15:31

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kimberly... this walk.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian can do it all: she's a billionaire, business owner, lawyer and mother of four. But runway modelling? Yeah, maybe leave that one to Kendall Jenner

On Wednesday (June 6), Balenciaga held its haute couture fashion show in Paris. Instead of only having supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid wear their designs, the fashion house decided to use celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and of course their new brand ambassador Kim Kardashian, who is often seen rocking Balenciaga's controversial pants-boots.

Taking to the catwalk, Kim slinked down the runway in an all-black ensemble that was pinched in at the waist. The outfit also consisted of long black gloves and a pair of black pants-boots, of course. Kim also swept her platinum blonde tresses into a sleek bun.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala

Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage.
Kim Kardashian walked for Balenciaga in Paris and the memes are absolutely savage. Picture: Balenciaga via YouTube, E!

"BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honor to walk in a couture show! thank you @balenciaga and @demna for this amazing experience!" Kim posted following the event.

As always, Kim looked amazing and people were living for her high fashion runway debut… but the walk? The glazed over stare? I-

Unsurprisingly, there were a ton of memes about Kim Kardashian's walk.

All the best memes about Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable

Latest Viral News

People are living for this viral beauty hack that tames fluffy hair with tin foil

This viral TikTok beauty hack tames fluffy hair in seconds using tin foil
Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 memes

45 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will make you scream, cry and throw up
Cinemas are banning teens from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru

Teens banned from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru following viral TikTok trend
Teens are watching the new Minions movie in suits and now it's viral trend

Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained
People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate

The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate

Trending on PopBuzz

Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching nose rings and the internet is living for it

The internet is losing it over North West's "sickening" nose chain

Celeb

Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene

Stranger Things fans are praising Gaten Matarazzo's performance in Eddie's death scene

Stranger Things

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Celeb

Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Elliot Page fans want him to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

News

Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming devastating Max scene in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin lost his voice after filming Max's death scene

Stranger Things

Is Stranger Things based on a true story? This is the real-life CIA experiment that inspired it

Stranger Things is based on a real-life CIA experiment

Stranger Things