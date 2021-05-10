This Kink Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how freaky you are

By Jazmin Duribe

Are you vanilla or more kinky? The Kink Test will reveal all…

A Kink Test is blowing up on TikTok right now and it tells you just how freaky you are in the bedroom.

Thanks to TikTok we've gained the unique ability to be psychoanalysed with the click of a button. We can find out how difficult we are to get along with or which Twilight character we're most like simply by answering a few short questions. Frankly, who needs therapy when you have TikTok?

Last week, the Omegaverse Quiz went viral on the platform. The personality test tells you if you would be an Alpha, Beta and Omega in the Omegaverse, an alternate universe and subculture of erotic fanfiction where men can actually get pregnant. However, the new quiz on the block is a little more NSFW.

What is the Kink Test on TikTok?

The Kink Test (also known as the BDSM Test) is basically a quiz which tells you how sexually adventurous you are. According to the website, the test was actually created in 2014 to determine which kink labels fit your sexual experiences but it's having a moment on TikTok right now.

To take the test all you need to do is fill out a little bit of information about yourself like your name, age and sexual orientation. You also have the option to choose between a shorter quiz or longer quiz. Apparently, the longer quiz gives more accurate results and is for people who might genuinely be interested in the BDSM world.

There's an option to take the test anonymously and you can also filter out any questions that might trigger you based on subject matter.

You'll then be given a series of statements that you'll have to agree or disagree with. The questions range from the tame "I like to be dominated in the bedroom" to the more explicit "I enjoy it when people watch me being naked or having sex". *clutches pearls*

Once you've completed the test you'll be given a list of sexual kinks alongside a percentage. Some of the results include VoyeUr (someone that enjoys watching other people have sex), Submissive (someone that likes to give control to their partner) or Vanilla (someone that enjoys typical monogamous relationships).

As you can imagine, people have been sharing their results on TikTok.

However, some have critiqued the test, insisting that it's best to take the results with a pinch of salt. The test is overly simplified and not reflective of the BDSM community as a whole, which is sometimes not all about sex.