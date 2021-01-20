Lady Gaga singing at the Inauguration is already a God tier meme

20 January 2021, 17:06 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 18:03

By Katie Louise Smith

Lady Gaga performed the US National Anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration.

It may be President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' big day, but Lady Gaga is already proving to be one of the biggest talking points of the Inaugural ceremony.

Last week, it was revealed that Gaga would be singing the US National Anthem at the event, and in anticipation of her performance Gaga took a tour of the US Capitol the day before.

As ever with Gaga, her choice of outfit was show-stopping. Clad in a white cape and matching mask, she posted a photo of herself on Twitter, saying that she was praying for “a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance, not fear."

At the Inauguration, she wore an outfit that many thought was in reference to The Hunger Games' Mockingjay, thanks to the big golden bird on her chest. (It was actually dove, not a Mockingjay.)

Of course, the memes soon started rolling in, with Star Wars and The Hunger Games comments flooding the timeline. Here are all the best reactions to her outfits and her performance.

READ MORE: Joe Biden Inauguration memes: All the best tweets and reactions

Gaga will be singing the US National Anthem at the Inaugural ceremony but people already have other ideas...

Her choice of outfit for her rehearsal in DC yesterday (Jan 19) also gave off strong Star Wars Leia vibes – and it didn't go unnoticed.

The President of Chromatica will be in attendance to discuss intergalactic relations.

President Gaga? A season finale plot twist that we'd love to see.

Honestly, each meme is better than the next...

Gaga's golden dove pin reminded people of Katniss Everdeen's Mockingjay.

WE DID IT, JOANNE!

