The Last Survivor TikTok account is claiming to be a man stuck in 2027

By Jazmin Duribe

Who is the Last Survivor on TikTok? Is único sobreviviente actually in 2027? Here's the mysterious account explained.

TikTok isn't just the home of dance challenges and viral songs, it's also a hub for conspiracy theories and down right bizarre stories. Case in point, the Last Survivor on TikTok.

In February, a mysterious TikTok account (@únicosobreviviente, which translates to Last Survivor in English) appeared from a Spanish man named Javier, who claims to have woken up in 2027 all alone after "humanity had been extinguished".

Right...

Here's what the Last Survivor TikTok account is all about.

READ MORE: The Reality Check personality quiz is going viral on TikTok

The mystery behind the único sobreviviente account explained. Picture: @únicosobreviviente via TikTok

Who is the Last Survivor on TikTok?

The Last Survivor on TikTok is a man who claims to have woken up in a hospital in the year 2027. The owner of the account, who already has 1.2 million followers, has never revealed his identity, only referring to himself as Javier in his bio.

The account shared its first video on Feb 13, showing the deserted streets of Valencia, Spain, and claiming that there is no human life. He captioned the post: "I just woke up in a hospital and I don’t know what could have happened. Today is February 13, 2027 and I am alone in the city."

He also commented on the video: "I'm reading everyone now, it's very cold on the street, I've tried to go where I lived and I didn't have keys to stay, what would you do in my situation?"

Since then, Javier has shared multiple videos showing himself walking through abandoned streets, empty clothing stores and deserted beaches. People have also requested videos in certain locations to prove he is in fact the last human on earth. Although there's apparently no human life anymore (he hasn't actually revealed how all humans had become extinct), everything else has remained in tact, including freshly washed cars and a clothing shop with all the clothes still neatly hanging up.

Is the Last Survivor actually in 2027?

Although the Last Survivor's videos seem incredibly realistic, some have questioned if Javier is actually stuck in 2027. It's also possible because of the coronavirus pandemic that the streets are a lot quieter than usual making it possible for Javier to film, or he could have just edited people out.

Some eagle-eyed TikTok commenters have also spotted some references to the present day in Javier's videos. In one clip, he strolls around the deserted city and heads to the cinema. One of the movie posters outside looked like it was for Wonder Woman 1984, which was released in December 2020. In another clip, Javier goes into a deserted apartment. Although humans have apparently been made extinct, there's not a speck of dust on the tables or chairs. Hm.

Other unanswered questions are how are there footprints in the sand on the beach? How are there ships on the water if there are no humans? Why are the cars so clean!?

Javier has since claimed that everything he sees is still in 2021 but he is in 2027. He said: "I want to clarify that I am in 2027 but everything I see and where it is stayed in 2021. I think I woke up in 2027 as a parallel reality. And I just remembered my name." Huh?

Who is the Last Survivor on TikTok? Picture: @únicosobreviviente via TikTok

It looks like we'll have to wait six more years before we can truly verify Javier's story...