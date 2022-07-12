Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are out of control

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all the funniest memes, reactions and tweets about Lea Michele joining the cast of Funny Girl on Broadway.

Well... it happened. Lea Michele has collected her last Infinity Stone. The former Glee actress will officially be stepping into the role of Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, fulfilling Rachel Berry’s lifelong dream – and the internet has started to spiral.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the latest Broadway drama, allow us to quickly fill you in: In April 2022, the Funny Girl revival opened on Broadway with Booksmart icon Beanie Feldstein in the leading role. It was a genius casting, but the reviews were unfortunately less than favourable. Sad!

Flashforward to July 2022, it’s announced that Beanie and Jane Lynch (who plays Fanny’s mother in the show), would be leaving the production in September. However, Beanie shocked fans when she announced that she’d be stepping away from the show much earlier than planned, due to “production deciding to take the show in a different direction”. Drama!

Then, Funny Girl’s Twitter account began teasing “exciting casting announcements” and it quickly became very apparent what was about to happen next: Lea Michele.

And as the internet predicted, Lea will now be replacing Beanie as Fanny Brice. In a statement shared on Instagram, Lea wrote: “A dream come true is an understatement. I’m so incredibly honored to join this amazing cast and production and return to the stage playing Fanny Brice on Broadway.”

Lea Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in Funny Girl and the memes are chaos. Picture: Alamy, FOX

Of course, this wild turn of events has now sent Twitter into an absolute meltdown and the memes about Lea, Rachel Berry, Jane Lynch and everything in between are absolutely out of control...

Me explaining Beanie’s early departure and Lea Michele’s 13-year-long mission to star in Funny Girl to my boyfriend for the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/Qel2WU9XfF — Jillian Goltzman (@Jillian_Writes) July 11, 2022

Me, trying to explain the complexity of Lea Michele potentially replacing Beanie Feldstein in "Funny Girl" to anyone who will listen: pic.twitter.com/sTKvr1XBdD — Matt Grossman (@MGrossman92) July 11, 2022

for those of you outside the glee world, the lea michele replacing beanie is our infinity war but specifically when thanos looks up and says you should have gone for the head — sifu hotman (@cjfeisty) July 11, 2022

And due to the controversy surrounding Lea and her past behaviour and alleged treatment of her former Glee co-stars on set, some people had their reservations about her taking on the role.

funny girl’s producers after deciding to go with lea michele pic.twitter.com/mHMSh7ihgp — m (@bigIttIeIies) July 11, 2022

Any Glee fan will instantly realise just how wild this casting actually is.

On Glee, Lea’s character Rachel Berry was a huge Barbra Streisand stan and Funny Girl enthusiast. She performed several tracks from Funny Girl on the show (including the banger, ‘Don’t Rain On My Parade’, which actually was kind of incredible, to be fair), and in season 5, she even ended winning the role of Fanny Brice on Broadway.

Lea herself has also been vying to play Fanny Brice for a while now, too. Back in 2017, she revealed to Andy Cohen that she and Ryan Murphy had talked about doing a Funny Girl movie, but later decided that it “felt like a little soon” after she had performed so many Funny Girl songs on Glee.

Lea Michele showing up to the first funny girl rehearsal pic.twitter.com/g8N6K2HSzr — david (@thedaviddoes) July 11, 2022

And now, of course, everyone is making the same Glee jokes... Particularly about Jane Lynch's Sue Sylvester.

Jane Lynch is currently playing Rose Brice, Fanny's mother, in the Broadway production, but will be leaving just before Lea takes over as Fanny. Fans can't help but laugh at the coincidence of Sue also leaving the theatre as Rachel is performing.

jane lynch leaving the day lea michele is set to start is the most sue sylvester icon behavior extravaganza i have ever laid witness to — Kyleigh (@KyleighMM_) July 11, 2022

Jane Lynch is leaving Funny Girl the day Lea Michele joins just so she can buy tickets and leave halfway through

pic.twitter.com/OFp4PEliry — ski (@shyingflutters) July 11, 2022

i need to get tickets to lea michele’s first performance of funny girl so i can walk out halfway through just like sue did in s5, ep17 — madeleine (@madeleinejanne) July 11, 2022

jane lynch when lea michele shows up to her first funny girl rehearsal pic.twitter.com/A6DVZID1Ix — leyla 🍒 | ST SPOILERS (@leylanocontext) July 11, 2022

If Lea Michele does take over for Beanie in Funny Girl, then Jane Lynch needs to start her campaign for the 2024 presidency like she said she would. — Matt Gold (@mattgold71) July 11, 2022

jane lynch when she heard the casting news pic.twitter.com/ISzTkHOgUa — Cole Delbyck (@coledelbyck) July 11, 2022

Aaaaaand that's what you missed on Glee!

All of us after Sept 6th pic.twitter.com/saD6BSM2Yf — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) July 11, 2022