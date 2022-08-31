Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal

By Sam Prance

Leonardo DiCaprio has become famous for never dating any women over the age of 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly ended his relationship with model Camila Morrone and everyone's making the same joke.

Yesterday (Aug 30), People reported that Leonardo DiCaprio (47) and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone (25), had broken up with each other. The couple first began dating in 2017 when Camila was just 20 years old. Discussing their age gap with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Camila said: "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

The split comes just over a month after Camila turned 25 and now the internet is flooding with memes about Leo's love life.

Fans of Leo will already know that the actor appears to have never publicly dated a woman over the age of 25. Leo has been in relationships with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone. However, his relationships have always mysteriously ended before any of his girlfriends have turned 26.

As a result, the internet loses it every single time Leo stops dating someone after they turn 25 and, now that he has apparently ended things with Camila, just days after she turned 25, he is being roasted again. One person tweeted: "there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking".

The tweets then evolved into memes with each of them getting more brutal than the next.

1) The context.

A story in 3 parts pic.twitter.com/9iJAcgC9oK — Nick Maggiulli (@dollarsanddata) August 30, 2022

2) It needs to be studied.

there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking https://t.co/A9czRJo56Q — no (@zedonarrival) August 30, 2022

3) Help!

Leonardo Dicaprio when his girlfriends reach 25 years of age pic.twitter.com/4KOiUbIb5U — Stop Inventing S'V (@DayaJolieME) August 30, 2022

4) Not the Hannah Montana video!

Leonardo DiCaprio once his girlfriend’s brain finishes development pic.twitter.com/IdpkZFE3uk — mrs knightley (@sotrulybeloved) August 30, 2022

5) Leo took the Over 25s category on The X Factor literally.

What Leonardo DiCaprio sees on your 25th birthday pic.twitter.com/hklOnMi2cr — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) August 31, 2022

6) Why is this so accurate?

leonardo dicaprio calling camilla morrone on her birthday when she turned 25 pic.twitter.com/lVmkRGYNpj — ma¡le MAIA DAY (@milfadyen) August 30, 2022

7) Did Leo ever listen to The Great Gatsby soundtrack?

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”



leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

8) It must be so hard for him.

Leonardo DiCaprio every time one of his girlfriends turn 25 pic.twitter.com/YMsTf76ctP — Rachael (@markruffaloTD) August 30, 2022

9) And I oop.

leonardo dicaprio is never beating these allegations pic.twitter.com/zqN1K8BzT1 — 🧚🏼‍♀️ (@montreaIina) August 30, 2022

10) There's comfort in knowing that some things never change.

3 things are certain in life:

- death

- taxes

- leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed https://t.co/5bw3uLWlQ3 — Erin Brockobić (@erinbrockobic) August 30, 2022

11) We need a formal investigation.

i need to know how leonardo dicaprio conducts these breakups. does he start picking fights months before they turn 25 to be less conspicuous? do they wake up on their birthday to a note that says “sorry i can’t don’t hate me” someone pls investigate — megan (@weganmilliamson) August 30, 2022

12) That must be it.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Omg happy birthday bae



leo’s gf: omg I’m so excited to turn 25



Leonardo DiCaprio: *looks at clock* *sees big hand move from 11:59 to 12:00* sorry I don’t think this is going to work — 💫 triiibepower 💫 (@THELIFE0FTRIBE) August 30, 2022

13) I'm rooting for them.

December 19th will mark the 25th anniversary of "Titanic" being released in U.S. theaters, which means it still has almost four months of eligibility left to go on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇦 (@cmclymer) August 30, 2022

14) Maybe.

maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you. — it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) August 31, 2022

15) It's time to take out the violins.

Leonardo DiCaprio when he finds out the girl he’s dating who is the most beautiful woman in the world, has a fantastic personality and shares interests with him is turning 25 in 3 months pic.twitter.com/xKADqcThM9 — attractive young fellow (@Smartguyy) August 30, 2022

16) I...

The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 31, 2022

17) And the winner of Leonardo's Next Top Model is...

Leonardo DiCaprio when his girlfriend’s turn 25. pic.twitter.com/cw2kgAbuWq — Shank (@Shankballs) August 30, 2022

18) It's a strict process.

leonardo dicaprio revoking their girlfriend license when they turn 25 pic.twitter.com/rhDtdgOJkF — laura x STREAM HOLD ME CLOSER (@lokisfireworks) August 30, 2022

19) It's a milestone age.

happy birthday to me. i am 25. pic.twitter.com/MB0qeiX8Ui — veronika (@chloegirI) August 30, 2022

20) It's good to put things in perspective.

sometimes i worry about aging and wasting my life and then i remember that i’m too old for leo dicaprio which means i’m still quite young and have my whole life ahead of me — amanda (@marisatomay) August 30, 2022

21) Some people are just calling Leo out.

it’s actually like super disturbing that leonardo dicaprio won’t date a woman over 25 like i giggle and keke at the jokes but that is a very sick and gross man 😭 — brianna (@bribrisimps) August 30, 2022

22) Leo's dating habits in a motion graphic.

so i just updated the leonardo dicaprio dating chart.... he sucks lol pic.twitter.com/2bLdk8yU0p — e at midnight (@myspideyswift) August 30, 2022

As it stands, Leo is yet to address the fact that he never publicly dates women beyond the age of 25. We shall update you if he does.