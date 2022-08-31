Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal

31 August 2022, 11:58

By Sam Prance

Leonardo DiCaprio has become famous for never dating any women over the age of 25.

Leonardo DiCaprio has reportedly ended his relationship with model Camila Morrone and everyone's making the same joke.

Yesterday (Aug 30), People reported that Leonardo DiCaprio (47) and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone (25), had broken up with each other. The couple first began dating in 2017 when Camila was just 20 years old. Discussing their age gap with the Los Angeles Times in 2019, Camila said: "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

The split comes just over a month after Camila turned 25 and now the internet is flooding with memes about Leo's love life.

Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal
Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal. Picture: Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images, Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Fans of Leo will already know that the actor appears to have never publicly dated a woman over the age of 25. Leo has been in relationships with Gisele Bündchen, Bar Rafaeli, Blake Lively, Erin Heatherton, Toni Garrn, Kelly Rohrbach, Nina Agdal and Camila Morrone. However, his relationships have always mysteriously ended before any of his girlfriends have turned 26.

As a result, the internet loses it every single time Leo stops dating someone after they turn 25 and, now that he has apparently ended things with Camila, just days after she turned 25, he is being roasted again. One person tweeted: "there's no phenomenon on this planet more reliable than leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girl by age 25, the stats are breathtaking".

The tweets then evolved into memes with each of them getting more brutal than the next.

1) The context.

2) It needs to be studied.

3) Help!

4) Not the Hannah Montana video!

5) Leo took the Over 25s category on The X Factor literally.

6) Why is this so accurate?

7) Did Leo ever listen to The Great Gatsby soundtrack?

8) It must be so hard for him.

9) And I oop.

10) There's comfort in knowing that some things never change.

11) We need a formal investigation.

12) That must be it.

13) I'm rooting for them.

14) Maybe.

15) It's time to take out the violins.

16) I...

17) And the winner of Leonardo's Next Top Model is...

18) It's a strict process.

19) It's a milestone age.

20) It's good to put things in perspective.

21) Some people are just calling Leo out.

22) Leo's dating habits in a motion graphic.

As it stands, Leo is yet to address the fact that he never publicly dates women beyond the age of 25. We shall update you if he does.

