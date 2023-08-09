Viral star Lil Tay has sadly died

Viral star Lil Tay has sadly passed away. Picture: @liltay via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

The sad news – alongside her brother's death – was confirmed in a statement issued by her family.

Lil Tay, real name Claire Hope, has sadly passed away aged 14.

A statement confirming the sad news shared by her family on Instagram reads: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock."

"Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The statement continues: "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation."

Claire will forever remain in out hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her."

Who is Lil Tay?

Lil Tay first rose to internet fame in 2018 at the age of nine, after going viral for her controversial behaviour and provocative, foul-mouthed rap songs. She described herself as "the youngest flexer of the century".

She quickly gained popularity (and notoriety) on social media, and within the hip-hop community, with Eminem also name-checking her in his 2018 song 'Killshot'.

The young star also gained a following on YouTube and appeared in a video with Jake Paul where she played into her wealth-obsessed persona and spoke about her 'fight' with Bhad Bhabie.

Lil Tay's brash online persona often led to criticism and concerns about her well-being, given her young age. In 2018, Lil Tay appeared on Good Morning America with her mother to discuss her 'act' and her rise in popularity. "No one is forcing me to do this. It's not true that [my mother] wants to make money off of me," she said.

In the interview, Lil Tay's mother described her as "well-mannered" and a "great kid".

Over the past few years, Lil Tay has not been present on the internet. Her Instagram account has remained somewhat inactive since 2018 and she has not posted any new YouTube videos.

Our thoughts are with Lil Tay's family and friends. RIP Lil Tay.

More to come...