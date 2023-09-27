Lil Tay's dad slams false claims he faked her death after shock Instagram post

Lil Tay's father slams false claims he faked her death. Picture: GMA via YouTube, Christopher John Hope

By Katie Louise Smith

Responding to a post shared on Lil Tay's Instagram story, Christopher Hope said: "Everything stated is 100% false."

Weeks after Lil Tay confirmed she was alive following a false death announcement, her father has now slammed claims that he faked her death.

Back in August, Lil Tay’s Instagram posted a statement to her 4.5 million followers claiming that she and her brother had unexpectedly passed away. Hours later, a statement was issued to TMZ confirming she and her brother were alive, and that her Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party spreading misinformation and rumours about her.

Yesterday, her Instagram account posted a photo accusing her father Christopher Hope for faking her death, alongside a host of other claims about him.

Now, Christopher Hope has issued a statement condemning the defamatory post.

Lil Tay was the victim of a death hoax earlier this year. Picture: @liltay via Instagram

Speaking to TMZ, Christopher said: “The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libellous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit.”

He added: "Everything stated is 100% false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account."

It is unclear if Lil Tay or another person who has access to the account is behind the post. The account could have also been hacked. A photo of a female hand and a US passport was also posted shortly after.

Page Six, who also reported on Christopher’s comments, reached out to Tay’s reps for comment but did not immediately hear back.

The troubling Lil Tay saga continues…

