The 'Which Little Miss character am I?' quiz is going viral on TikTok and it's brutal

By Katie Louise Smith

Little Miss Bimbo? Little Miss Narcissist? Little Miss At My F--king Breaking Point!?

Another day, another TikTok quiz. This time, users are trying to find out which very specific Little Miss character they are.

If you've logged onto the internet at any point over the last couple of weeks, then you'll have no doubt seen your Twitter and Instagram timelines flooded with Little Miss memes. From people joking about their hyper-fixations to calling themselves out for their weird habits, red flags and quirks, users have been going viral for their wildly specific tweets.

The "What Little Miss Character Am I?" quiz has now taken off on TikTok thanks to the meme, and the results are way more savage than we expected.

The "Which Little Miss Do I Think You Are?" quiz is available to play on uquiz, and was put together by user vickova.

It contains seven random questions, and once you've answered them as honestly and truthfully as you can, you'll be given one of the six results and an absolutely savagely brutal description of why you align with that specific character the most.

The six options that you could end up with include: 'Little Miss At My Fucking Breaking Point', 'Little Miss Nic Fein', 'Little Miss Daddy Issues', 'Little Miss Religious Trauma', 'Little Miss Bimbo' and 'Little Miss Narcissist'.

TAKE THE LITTLE MISS CHARACTER QUIZ HERE.

little miss needs space but also wants attention — Little Miss (@LittleMissNote) August 1, 2022

little miss ✌🏾✌🏾✌🏾in every picture & video — YT: Shantela (@sooshantela) July 30, 2022

little miss procrastinates until the last minute to get it done and then cries because they’re overwhelmed — Kemi Marie (@kemimarie) July 22, 2022

If you end up with Little Miss Daddy Issues, your description reads: "All your life you have looked for love and validation from your father (or a father figure). Now, you seek that external validation from men in your life. You have an anxious attachment style and tend to get a little obsessed with the people you have romantic feelings for, but get the ick as soon as someone likes you." Oof!

And if you get Little Miss Bimbo? "You are the very definition of 'head empty, no thoughts.' You love fashion, hyper pop, and self-care. But you also love getting wasted 4 nights a week and doing God knows what kinds of drugs...You can get a bit spacey and tend to focus on little things instead of the bigger picture. But, you are also super present for a fun time and love making those in your life feel good about themselves. I wish I was you." Well then!

We'll let you take the quiz and discover the rest of the savage descriptions...

