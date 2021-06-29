The best memes from Love Island 2021 (so far)

By Jazmin Duribe

Find all the funny Love Island 2021 memes right here.

We've waited, we've fought some serious withdrawal symptoms and we may have even cried a little, but Love Island has finally returned to our screens after a brief hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year we're introduced to a fresh batch of singletons ready to snag £50,000 and potentially meet the love of their lives (or just get a clothing deal…). The contestants rarely disappoint, delivering drama, chaos and general hilarity all summer long.

The series hit our screens on June 28 and, as you can imagine, the hilarious memes, reactions and hot takes started rolling in within minutes. Yep, the internet never rests. Luckily for you, we've collected the best and funniest Love Island memes for you to cackle at. Here are the best Love Island memes.

READ MORE: What songs were on Love Island tonight? The music from the Love Island 2021 soundtrack

The best Love Island 2021 memes

The best Love Island 2021 memes. Picture: ITV, Getty Images

Love Island Week 1

We've been introduced to the 2021 Islanders and the results are in… Erm, is production horny!? It must be lockdown because TOE SUCKING in episode 1? I-

nah jake recording them sucking toes he is not RIGHT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1q84XOFlkE — lewys (@lookingforlewys) June 28, 2021

Jake speaking to the producers after not getting the toe sucking card #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/HdVf6nPzIp — maddy (@maddmaddy19) June 28, 2021

jake on his phone at 2am in the villa rewatching the toe sucking video #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mYYCYrt3OY — amy 🧚🏼 (@AmyyFrost_) June 28, 2021

Aaron looks like 2007. Idk how to explain it #loveisland — jan (@bitchdira) June 28, 2021

First episode of Love Island without any context #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/FMrV20wTmg — Sarah-Jane (@ItsSarahJanne) June 28, 2021

Love Island 23 and my 23 is not the same #LoveIsland — mabintou (@mabintou) June 28, 2021

Did we miss any? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!