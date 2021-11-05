The Love Trap’s shock elimination twist has sent the internet into orbit

You are NOT ready for the way these contestants are eliminated from this dating show.

Channel 4's brand new dating show The Love Trap has gone viral thanks to the unexpected, utterly wild and absolutely hilarious way the contestants are eliminated.

The Love Trap's premise is not too dissimilar to some popular dating shows we've seen over the years but the elimination twist has sent social media into an absolute meltdown.

On Love Island, eliminated contestants walk out of the villa with their suitcases. Lovely. On The Bachelor, eliminated contestants leave in the back of a fancy limo. Nice. But The Love Trap? Oh, you are not ready for what happens to the eliminated contestants on The Love Trap.

The Love Trap's shocking elimination twist has gone viral on social media. Picture: Channel 4

Presented by Joel Dommett, The Love Trap sees 12 women attempt to win the heart of one man, David Birtwistle, who some Too Hot To Handle fans may recognise as a contestant from season 1.

David's aim is to find six contestants who are single and genuinely interested in dating him. The other six are tasked with tricking David by faking their feelings in order to win £50,000.

Pretty normal as far as dating shows go. However, the real gag of the series is what happens when David eliminates one of the contestants...

UK dating show The Love Trap's shock elimination twist has gone viral. Picture: Channel 4

At the end of each episode, David must eliminate one out of the three contestants in front of him that he believes to be the Love Trap.

Barely a second passes after David says the name of the woman he believes to be lying before a trap door opens and the eliminated contestant drops through the floor. Like, literally drops. She disappears underneath the stage, as David and the other two women watch on in complete and utter shock.

As the other two contestant recover from the shock dumping (one on the verge of tears), host Joel says – and I'm not making this up – "She's not dead."

The Love Trap's shock elimination twist has left the internet screaming. Picture: Channel 4

The clip of that dramatic dumping from the first episode of the series has now gone viral on Twitter. It was shared by Bec Shaw (@brocklesnitch), who wrote: "you must see the end of the ep of this new dating show where the guy picks which woman is already in a relationship".

The clip has been viewed over 2.4 million times, and people actually can't cope. One user wrote, "Truly could not have ever prepared myself," with another adding, "I am sitting here with TEARS STREAMING."

It is truly the Squid Game of dating shows.

you must see the end of the ep of this new dating show where the guy picks which woman is already in a relationship pic.twitter.com/TVBFVGTRAz — Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) November 2, 2021

As wild as the elimination twist is, it seems like the contestants were aware of the whole trap door thing. Ahead of the show, host Joel Dommett said he was "super proud" of the series, and was thrilled to be a part of it because he loves “lying, love, and trap doors.”

And incase anyone was wondering, viewers get to catch up with the eliminated contestant at the end of the show, who then reveals whether or not they were a Love Trap. Cherie, who is totally fine, by the way, was in fact lying.

