This website turns your favourite Spotify artists into a Manchester Pride 2021 lineup

By Jazmin Duribe

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles AND Ariana Grande at Manchester Pride 2021? Sign me up NOW!

This website will turn your most-listened to artists on Spotify into a Manchester Pride 2021 lineup.

Similar to the Festify website, which helps you create your own festival lineup based on your listening habits, Twitter user @0hj0e created a website that uses your Spotify data to make your dream Manchester Pride lineup.

Manchester Pride is a huge annual event that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community. Each year music artists from around the world come to the city and play to a huge crowd. Thanks to the pandemic, Pride was cancelled but hopefully this year's festivities will be going ahead on August 27 to August 30.

However, while we wait for freedom, let's just imagine a world where every single artist we loved played at Pride 2021. Honestly, it's the stuff dreams are made of. Luckily, creating the lineup is simple. Here's how you can do it.

This website turns your favourite Spotify artists into a Manchester Pride 2021 lineup.

Here's how to create your own Manchester Pride 2021 lineup using Spotify

1) Head to the manchesterpride.herokuapp.com website here.

2) The website will then ask you to log into your Spotify account and then press "GO".

3) Select the time period you would like your specialist Pride lineup to be selected from. You can choose between one month, 12 months or all time.

Et voilà! Your specially curated Pride lineup is all ready to go.

As you can imagine, people have been sharing their personal Manchester Pride lineups and it's getting everyone extremely excited for festival season.

HUHHHH WENDY PERFORMING IN MANCHESTER PRIDE THIS YEAR?!?!:&:8:&@:& pic.twitter.com/OabsfDsYlE — why can’t you love me enjoyer (@wolovrene) April 7, 2021

my manchester pride lineup is the in only pride i’d pay for <3 pic.twitter.com/D6gx2h4nyj — little jester (@coolsexyfarmer) April 6, 2021

can’t believe I’ve bagged the glee cast for Manchester pride https://t.co/dnzS8EWFI0 pic.twitter.com/iTXLqQdQjN — Ro 🤍 (@forcallumiwould) April 6, 2021

This is amazing! Mine is almost too gay to function.... pic.twitter.com/RYtxWDxxWT — Philly B (@Philip_AnthonyB) April 6, 2021

Can you fast forward to summer already?