Margot Robbie praised after video of her doing sign language with a deaf fan goes viral

Watch the opening scene of ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie

By Sam Prance

"She really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. She's so precious."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

An old video of Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan at the Amsterdam premiere in London is now going viral.

Ever since Margot Robbie first rose to fame, people have fallen in love with her. As well as being a brilliant actress on screen, fans have nothing but kind words to say about their interactions with Margot in person. Just like her latest character Barbie, Margot is charismatic, she radiates kindness and she excels at pretty much everything she does. She really is everything.

Now, fans are living for a resurfaced video in which Margot has a conversation in sign language with a hearing-impaired fan.

READ MORE: Every single Barbie referenced in Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour outfits (so far)

Margot Robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan is going viral. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, @ivanbaron via Twitter

Yesterday (Jul 24), a Margot Robbie stan account shared an old video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. In the video, filmed at the Amsterdam premiere in London last year (Sep 22), Margot can be seen interacting with fans. When she spots that one of her fans is hearing-impaired, she puts down her things and has a full conversation with the fan in sign language.

The video has since been viewed over 16.2 million times with many fans praising Margot for her kindness. In the viral video, Margot uses BSL (British Sign Language) which is the national form of sign language in Australia.

Reacting to the wholesome clip, one person wrote: "the way she dropped her stuff so she can communicate properly to a fan in sign language… love her."

Another fan tweeted: "she really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. she's so precious."

margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan 🥺 pic.twitter.com/zYCnlFrxLc — 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗯𝗶𝗲 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘀 & 📸 (@margohgifs) July 24, 2023

she really took time to free her hands and communicate with a fan to make them seen. she's so precious — Sarai ✧･ﾟ: *✧･ﾟ:* ･ﾟ✧*:･ﾟ✧ (@queensaraaiii) July 24, 2023

the way she dropped her stuff so she can communicate properly to a fan in sign language… love her https://t.co/lFTWQmztVL — allure saw barbie (@allurequinn) July 24, 2023

had no idea margot knew ASL!!! this is dope 😍 — ladidai 📣 go to @heyhearusout (@ladidaix) July 24, 2023

this woman is literally perfect 🔥🔥 — hannah (@haizybb) July 25, 2023

she’s amazing I love her — Ashley (@AshleyDCan) July 24, 2023

true barbie behavior <3 — SUNNY DAZE 🌞 (@sunsubmarine) July 24, 2023

Another angle has since gone viral and the fan can be seen giving Margot a poster of the alphabet in sign language. Margot then tells the fan that she knows it before demonstrating.

margot robbie doing sign language with a deaf fan <3 pic.twitter.com/yWHbW64fgl — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) July 25, 2023

Margot truly is Barbie inside and out!

Read more Margot Robbie news here: