All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

8 March 2021, 12:56

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the best memes and reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It's here, the moment we have all been waiting for: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night (Mar 7) and the tea was scolding.

As you probably already know, there's been a lot going on within the British Royal Family which resulted in Meghan and Harry ditching their royal duties all together in 2020. Meghan has been subjected to abuse from the media and public since meeting Harry which only increased during their abdication (dubbed "Megxit"). The couple have remained silent on the effects of being constantly hounded by the media but it was finally time for them to tell their story.

From Prince Charles ignoring Harry's calls to the couple revealing they are expecting a baby girl, the interview was packed full of revelations you would have never expected.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Here are some of the best memes about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview.

All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey
All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

Princess Diana left Prince Harry money

Prince Harry revealed that the Royal Family cut him off financially in early 2020 and he survived on money inherited from his mother Princess Diana. The money was released to him aged 30 and reportedly totals over £20 million (although, that was to be shared with his brother). Harry said: "I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It's like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process."

Tyler Perry did more for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry than the Royal Family

This one is something you probably didn't see coming. Actor, director and billionaire Tyler Perry actually gave Meghan and Harry a place to stay and security whilst they figured out what they were going to do in California. The couple were originally in Canada but had their security taken away and moved to Los Angeles. Whilst they got themselves together, Tyler kindly offered to help them.

"We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do," Meghan said. Tyler coming to the rescue was not what anyone saw coming and we expect to see the Madea Goes to London movie in 2022.

Prince Charles stopped answering Harry's calls

Prince Harry revealed that his father actually stopped answering his calls during the time Meghan was being criticised by the British press. Harry said he felt "really let down" by his father but ultimately he will always love him.

"There was a way of doing this, but for us, for this union, and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show some public support," Harry said.

Oprah Winfrey's facial expressions

Thanks to Oprah's facial expressions, we now have even more memes. Oprah (who is already a meme Queen) ranged from disgust to shock and sorrow throughout the interview proving why she's the CEO of interviewing celebrities.

The only thing that will save the Queen right now is Red Table Talk.

Surprisingly, the Queen is one of the more forgiving members of the Royal Family. Meghan said she was "lovely and easy" during their first meeting and she loved being in her company. She also added: "The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me." The rest of them, though? JAIL! Get Jada Pinkett-Smith on the phone now.

The next season of The Crown is spoilt for material.

The Crown writers room is probably in chaos right now. The jokes are truly writing themselves.

Is the British monarchy over?

Is there really any need to the British monarchy anymore, really? Once The Crown is over what is their purpose? Unless Meghan and Harry are crowned we don't want it anymore.

In conclusion, stan Meghan and Harry for clear skin x

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
This personality test is going viral on TikTok

This personality test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you exactly what colour you are
All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

What is the Hey Lol by Khaleel TikTok trend?

What is the Hey Lol trend on TikTok? The meaning explained

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Which iconic female Harry Potter character are you?

QUIZ: Which iconic female Harry Potter character are you?

TV & Film

Baga Chipz

Baga Chipz: 14 facts about The Celebrity Circle and Drag Race UK star you need to know

TV & Film

Miley Cyrus says playing Hannah Montana gave her an "identity crisis".

Miley Cyrus says playing Hannah Montana gave her an "identity crisis"

Miley Cyrus

Joshua Bassett says High School Musical season 2 is 10 times better than the first

Joshua Bassett says High School Musical season 2 is 10 times better than the first | PopBuzz Meets

News

Drag Race UK: A'Whora interview

Drag Race UK: A'Whora reveals difficult conversation with Lawrence Chaney that didn't make it to air | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Camila Cabello attends weekly racial healing sessions to atone for her racist past

Camila Cabello started weekly racial healing sessions after racist Tumblr controversy

Camila Cabello