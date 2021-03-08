All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the best memes and reactions to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It's here, the moment we have all been waiting for: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry finally sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night (Mar 7) and the tea was scolding.

As you probably already know, there's been a lot going on within the British Royal Family which resulted in Meghan and Harry ditching their royal duties all together in 2020. Meghan has been subjected to abuse from the media and public since meeting Harry which only increased during their abdication (dubbed "Megxit"). The couple have remained silent on the effects of being constantly hounded by the media but it was finally time for them to tell their story.

From Prince Charles ignoring Harry's calls to the couple revealing they are expecting a baby girl, the interview was packed full of revelations you would have never expected.

Here are some of the best memes about the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview.

All the best memes from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: CBS

Princess Diana left Prince Harry money

Prince Harry revealed that the Royal Family cut him off financially in early 2020 and he survived on money inherited from his mother Princess Diana. The money was released to him aged 30 and reportedly totals over £20 million (although, that was to be shared with his brother). Harry said: "I have what my mum left me and without that we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It's like she saw it coming and she’s been with us through this whole process."

*The Royals cut off Prince Harry off financially*



Princess Diana: #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/coSt4h5iVv — Siobhain (@summer0001) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana left my boy vex money. A true Jamaican princess — SB 🤞🏿 (@Sebby_VI) March 8, 2021

Princess Diana watching Meghan spill tea from Heaven #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/JAFDYbR38D — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 8, 2021

Tyler Perry did more for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry than the Royal Family

This one is something you probably didn't see coming. Actor, director and billionaire Tyler Perry actually gave Meghan and Harry a place to stay and security whilst they figured out what they were going to do in California. The couple were originally in Canada but had their security taken away and moved to Los Angeles. Whilst they got themselves together, Tyler kindly offered to help them.

"We didn’t have a plan and we needed a house and he offered security as well so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do," Meghan said. Tyler coming to the rescue was not what anyone saw coming and we expect to see the Madea Goes to London movie in 2022.

This was the security protecting Harry and Meghan at Tyler Perry’s mansion:#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/ZWBR8fXngo — C A L E B. (@calebjcurry) March 8, 2021

u just know tyler perry is writing madea goes to london as we speak — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) March 8, 2021

not prince harry staying at madea’s house for 3 months what kind of simulation glitch — hans 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@voteforhani) March 8, 2021

ngl i can’t wait for Tyler Perry Presents: Heavy Is the Crown — Hannah Giorgis | ሀና ጊዮርጊስ (@hannahgiorgis) March 8, 2021

THEY MOVED TO TYLER PERRY'S HOUSE AND HE PAID FOR THEIR SECURITY? This is the best interview of all fucking time, fuck off Frost/Nixon, your day is done. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) March 8, 2021

Prince Charles stopped answering Harry's calls

Prince Harry revealed that his father actually stopped answering his calls during the time Meghan was being criticised by the British press. Harry said he felt "really let down" by his father but ultimately he will always love him.

"There was a way of doing this, but for us, for this union, and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity, many opportunities, for my family to show some public support," Harry said.

Meghan: I can’t say names

Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone! — Asiago (@fkaLuna_) March 8, 2021

Wait— Prince Charles stopped taking his own son’s calls? Did I hear that right? #OprahMeghanHarry — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 8, 2021

Between this and The Crown, Prince Charles is having the worst PR year since we all heard him say he wanted to be Camilla's tampon — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) March 8, 2021

Oprah Winfrey's facial expressions

Thanks to Oprah's facial expressions, we now have even more memes. Oprah (who is already a meme Queen) ranged from disgust to shock and sorrow throughout the interview proving why she's the CEO of interviewing celebrities.

i.... can’t believe oprah asked this pic.twitter.com/7zCzZSoGib — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 8, 2021

this whole thing about ARCHIE not getting security! the BABY?!#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/e9vsST4DX3 — nae. (@photosbynae) March 8, 2021

Not Oprah leaving with a to-go plate from Archie’s Chick-Inn 😅😂 #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/BaweXSi4bG — Juicy Gentleman (@DariusAmore) March 8, 2021

The only thing that will save the Queen right now is Red Table Talk.

Surprisingly, the Queen is one of the more forgiving members of the Royal Family. Meghan said she was "lovely and easy" during their first meeting and she loved being in her company. She also added: "The Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me." The rest of them, though? JAIL! Get Jada Pinkett-Smith on the phone now.

“hi guys, lotta rumours on the timeline tonight so i just wanted to go live to share some truths” pic.twitter.com/eS3WLKDIYT — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 8, 2021

The Queen disabling ITV on the telly ready for Monday night pic.twitter.com/QBXDSLXikp — Ed Dan 🌹 (@decedant99) March 7, 2021

How the Royal family can fix their reputation 😭😭😭 #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/gzogrS4YiY — Prof.Moriarty⚜ (@KING_MMBJ) March 8, 2021

Queen Elizabeth singing Archie a lullaby pic.twitter.com/QcYqLIgjgT — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) March 8, 2021

The next season of The Crown is spoilt for material.

The Crown writers room is probably in chaos right now. The jokes are truly writing themselves.

Netflix executives knowing The Crown is getting that free promo #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/TbuBFgHiui — RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) March 8, 2021

This Season 5 premiere of The Crown is JUICY SIS. #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/6TO6BcFISw — Your Grace. (@_jellycakesss) March 8, 2021

the crown writers’ room right now pic.twitter.com/OhiYwpcx1v — maya (@corrinsfilm) March 8, 2021

netflix watching this interview taking notes for season 10 of The Crown

#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/Zv5mlDvCb9 — ⋆meg⋆ (@mfay_m) March 8, 2021

Is the British monarchy over?

Is there really any need to the British monarchy anymore, really? Once The Crown is over what is their purpose? Unless Meghan and Harry are crowned we don't want it anymore.

everyone watching meghan and harry take down a 1200 year old imperialist institution #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/ZaXSuuyurc — laur ᵕ̈ (@goldrushrodrigo) March 8, 2021

ONCE AGAIN AMERICA WILL DEFEAT THE BRITISH MONARCHY BY SPILLING TEA — Gabrielle Cornish (@gcornish91) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle at the next Windsor family reunion pic.twitter.com/jPSFH9KjLw — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) March 8, 2021

In conclusion, stan Meghan and Harry for clear skin x