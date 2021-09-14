30 memes from the Met Gala 2021 that will make you choke with laughter

By Jazmin Duribe

From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit to Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 tweet, here are all the best memes from the fashion event.

The annual Met Gala is back and the world's most fashionable designers, models, celebrities and even TikTok stars have brought out their finest garments for the occasion.

Monday (Sep 13) marked the biggest and most over-the-top night in fashion. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means there's been two years worth of prep going into each outfit. This year's theme and exhibition was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian and even Addison Rae, all the famous faces were out in their American Independence-themed splendour.

But everyone knows the best part of the Met Gala isn't seeing all the celebrities in their custom designer pieces, it's really all the memes and reactions that make the event. Lucky for you, we've sifted through them all and compiled only the funniest memes for your viewing pleasure. So, let's get started.

All the best memes from the 2021 Met Gala

All the best memes from 2021 Met Gala. Picture: Taylor Hill/WireImage, Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look will forever be in our nightmares

We can't kick off a meme round-up without discussing Ms Kim Kardashian, who headed into the event in a full Balenciaga bodysuit. Like, not an inch of her skin could be seen. Unsurprisingly, the sleep paralysis demon chic look quickly made Kim become a trending topic on social media. How does she breathe? How does she see? Who cares! It's high fashion, baby.

you haven't unlocked these characters yet. buy the premium version #MetGala pic.twitter.com/XRVDedOblQ — allie 🎃 (@auroraborialez) September 14, 2021

Kim K showing up in my Sims backyard after I took the ladder out of the pool pic.twitter.com/VnWOaTvm3X — Jamesus ⛪ (@Jimmycoco1) September 14, 2021

Tell me you’re back with Kanye without telling me you’re back with Kanye https://t.co/ui5q7kSPwc — vic (@victoriasanusi) September 13, 2021

The combination of Kim Kardashian standing next to Kendall Jenner only made for more exquisite meme content.

My two moods. There's nothing in-between.

me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0NlDVo0xdk — Zianlyzha A. Bumi (@zianziziii) September 14, 2021

A$AP Rocky had the right idea.

Comfort is key.

He represented all of us, who are working from home for the past 1 year. #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/LruIxfR9Yn — Sinking Ship 🚢 (@ShazriH) September 14, 2021

Me at 2am walking to my bed after falling asleep on the couch.. pic.twitter.com/l5fX9iIlKu — Sleepy Mami 🥱 (@haydeebabyy) September 14, 2021

he tossed off that comforter only to still give ✨nothing✨ i’m yelling https://t.co/a7ZmCABCPa — think 8-piece tw¡tter (@DebzRollcall) September 14, 2021

A moment of silence for all the celebs who SHOULD have attended.

Nothing says Americana like LaLa Ri's bag fit.

LaLa Ri at the 2021 Met Gala 🤩 pic.twitter.com/QmQi3jtC5r — JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) September 14, 2021

Sophia Dolmio has arrived at the Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/unKWyS7X7z — andrew (@floellaumbagabe) September 13, 2021

Lee and Jenny have arrived! Looking gorgeous 😍 #metgala pic.twitter.com/sAczYGVcmH — chawner laughs (@appehmichael) September 13, 2021

The game within a game has arrived at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/78zEPTzw3n — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) September 13, 2021

While she’s not making friends with salad, she’s rocking the #MetGala red carpet. Marge is here 🥰 pic.twitter.com/X4tguNb6tC — 🌍🛑...harry 🔛 (@CommeDesHazons) September 13, 2021

Excuse me… I just want to know why Frank Ocean is holding a lime green baby???

Give Shrek his baby back right now.

Frank Ocean bringing Kandy Muse to the Met Gala 😍



#MetGala2021 #metgala pic.twitter.com/bJOPUNgj8C — 𝗣 𝗛 𝗜 𝗟 𝗦 𝗖 𝗨 𝗟 𝗟 𝗬 (@philscully) September 13, 2021

idk what to say about this honestly. like is the doll psychically controlling him? genuinely asking. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/DWMWMadcV6 — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) September 14, 2021

Very disappointed to see no low rise jeans, straight bangs with curly hair and wide belts.

YOU HAD ONE JOB.

No one tell me the Met Gala theme. I’m gonna try to figure it out — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) September 13, 2021

waiting for someone to show up to the #MetGala in this icon of American fashion pic.twitter.com/4Vb7a9Pa9C — Rachel Schonberger (@rachschon) September 14, 2021

The theme is “American Fashion” and y’all calling everybody looks basic… seems fitting if you ask me #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SJnosg9Ezy — 👑 BÆ (@IAmBen_E) September 13, 2021

if the theme is american fashion why isn’t anyone pulling up like this #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/JCCZhhrqbh — karm¡n (@zaynsfuckbot) September 13, 2021

Why wasn't Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala?

You're probably wondering how Nicki Minaj made it onto the Met Gala meme list without even being in attendance but the story behind it is worth a mention. Nicki said she didn't come to the Met this year because the organisers require attendees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Nicki recently contracted the virus and isn't vaccinated (although she's not against vaccines and would like to further research them) and she decided to share why.

She tweeted: "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding." Um, but… I-

Of course the memes soon rolled in…

nicki cousin in trinidad’s friend pic.twitter.com/QGEecqLNxf — aisha (@blackpowerpufff) September 13, 2021

Oh no! Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs of Nicki Minaj refusing to get vaccinated for the Met Gala! pic.twitter.com/hUVPN1IVBz — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) September 13, 2021

As always, what do we know? All this judgement is simply not in our tax bracket.

(Let us have this one Anna Wintour moment.)

me getting ready to judge millionaires for dressing badly tonight pic.twitter.com/ErAqKtZUop — prada ss92 stan (@givenchyecstasy) September 13, 2021

Until next year.