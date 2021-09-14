30 memes from the Met Gala 2021 that will make you choke with laughter

14 September 2021, 13:16 | Updated: 14 September 2021, 15:37

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 outfit to Nicki Minaj's COVID-19 tweet, here are all the best memes from the fashion event.

The annual Met Gala is back and the world's most fashionable designers, models, celebrities and even TikTok stars have brought out their finest garments for the occasion.

Monday (Sep 13) marked the biggest and most over-the-top night in fashion. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, which means there's been two years worth of prep going into each outfit. This year's theme and exhibition was "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". From Rihanna to Kim Kardashian and even Addison Rae, all the famous faces were out in their American Independence-themed splendour.

But everyone knows the best part of the Met Gala isn't seeing all the celebrities in their custom designer pieces, it's really all the memes and reactions that make the event. Lucky for you, we've sifted through them all and compiled only the funniest memes for your viewing pleasure. So, let's get started.

All the best memes from the 2021 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala 2021 look will forever be in our nightmares

We can't kick off a meme round-up without discussing Ms Kim Kardashian, who headed into the event in a full Balenciaga bodysuit. Like, not an inch of her skin could be seen. Unsurprisingly, the sleep paralysis demon chic look quickly made Kim become a trending topic on social media. How does she breathe? How does she see? Who cares! It's high fashion, baby.

The combination of Kim Kardashian standing next to Kendall Jenner only made for more exquisite meme content.

My two moods. There's nothing in-between.

A$AP Rocky had the right idea.

Comfort is key.

A moment of silence for all the celebs who SHOULD have attended.

Nothing says Americana like LaLa Ri's bag fit.

Excuse me… I just want to know why Frank Ocean is holding a lime green baby???

Give Shrek his baby back right now.

Very disappointed to see no low rise jeans, straight bangs with curly hair and wide belts.

YOU HAD ONE JOB.

Why wasn't Nicki Minaj at the Met Gala?

You're probably wondering how Nicki Minaj made it onto the Met Gala meme list without even being in attendance but the story behind it is worth a mention. Nicki said she didn't come to the Met this year because the organisers require attendees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus. Nicki recently contracted the virus and isn't vaccinated (although she's not against vaccines and would like to further research them) and she decided to share why.

She tweeted: "My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding." Um, but… I-

Of course the memes soon rolled in…

As always, what do we know? All this judgement is simply not in our tax bracket.

(Let us have this one Anna Wintour moment.)

Until next year.

