Everyone is losing it over Mia Goth's real voice

11 November 2022, 17:10

By Sam Prance

No. That is not Peppa Pig. That is what Mia Goth actually sounds like.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mia Goth is breaking the internet and it's all because people can't believe what the film star's real voice actually sounds like.

Mia Goth is quickly becoming one of the most in-demand actresses in Hollywood. This year alone, the 29-year-old has appeared in not one but two critically acclaimed horror films. X and its recent prequel Pearl have garnered widespread praise, with Variety even suggesting that Mia deserves an Academy Award nomination for her performances as Pearl.

Nevertheless, many fans of both X and Pearl have apparently never actually heard Mia speak in her real voice until recently. Mia has an American accent in X and Pearl but in real life she is British. Not only that but fans have compared her voice to Peppa Pig.

READ MORE: You've been pronouncing Lindsay Lohan's name wrong your entire life

Mia Goth's real voice is breaking the internet
Mia Goth's real voice is breaking the internet. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, W via YouTube

Earlier this week (Nov 8), a Mia Goth fan shared an old video of Mia from 2016 on Twitter. In the clip, Mia speaks to W about what she would do if she wasn't an actress. However, it's not what Mia says that has captured the internet's attention; it's her voice. In fact, her voice is so surprising that the clip has now been viewed 7.5 million times on Twitter alone.

In one viral tweet, reacting to the video one person said: "mia goth has the voice and mannerisms of someone who would faint in the presence of blood and then gets on screen and is the creepiest little fuck you’ve ever seen. now that’s some goddamn acting."

Another wrote, "Mia goth speaks like a rich sickly victorian child who lives in a slightly haunted house," and third added: "erm i did not expect her to sound like peppa pig".

As it stands, Mia is yet to react to the viral tweets. We shall update you if she does.

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe & Evan Rachel Wood on the power of wigs for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Latest Viral News

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

News

Drake and 21 Savage 'Rich Flex' memes go viral thanks to Drake's lyrics

Drake memes go viral thanks to Rich Flex's "21, can you do something for me?" lyric

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Steve Harvey Halloween costumes go viral thanks to NSFW clip

Steve Harvey Halloween costumes go viral on TikTok thanks to NSFW "sit on it" clip

Trending on PopBuzz

Tom Felton vs. The Most Impossible Harry Potter Quiz

Tom Felton takes on 'The Most Impossible Harry Potter Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown hilariously reveals Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy" kisser

Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is a "lousy" kisser

News

Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the earth is flat

Millie Bobby Brown says she no longer believes the earth is flat

Celeb

Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend thinks she's "platonically" in love with Noah Schnapp

Millie Bobby Brown says her boyfriend thinks she’s "platonically" in love with Noah Schnapp

Celeb

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news

News

Louis Tomlinson says Harry Styles being more successful than him used to "bother" him

Louis Tomlinson says he struggled with Harry Styles being more successful than him

Louis Tomlinson