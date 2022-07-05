Teens banned from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru following viral TikTok trend

By Jazmin Duribe

The Minions: The Rise of Gru TikTok trend has led to disruption in some screenings…

Listen to this article Loading audio...

If you had plans to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru whilst wearing your finest suit then you might want to pump the breaks. Cinemas are now banning people from wearing suits to screenings following the explosion of the bizarre "gentleminions" trend.

In case you didn't know, the second Minions movie was released in theatres in the US on July 1. It's been hugely popular at the box office and online too. And thanks to a new TikTok trend, teens (who call themselves "gentleminions") are rocking up to the screenings in formal attire. Apparently, it's all to do with the "Tickets to X, please" meme about buying tickets for a film that doesn't necessarily fit their vibe.

But that trend is about to come to an almighty end because cinemas are starting to ban groups of teens from coming to the theatre in their finery.

READ MORE: Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained

Cinemas are banning teens from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Picture: Universal Pictures, @mrbeast via TikTok

Apparently, the groups of suited and booted teens have been incredibly disruptive while in the theatres. Videos on TikTok show groups of young people clapping, chanting and even dancing while the film is on, which has forced some UK cinemas to enforce dress code restrictions.

One independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has banned unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film.

A now-deleted statement from The Regal posted on Twitter, read: "We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour."

Thoroughly entertained by this sign @ODEONCinemas and then saw a bunch of kids in suits refused entry! #gentleminions pic.twitter.com/zo7seJ5COl — 𝔾𝕚𝕝𝕝 𝔻𝕦𝕕𝕤 (@gillduds) July 3, 2022

Popular cinema chain Odeon have also imposed similar restrictions. On Twitter, people have been sharing photos of signs found at their local Odeon. One read: "Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry from showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru."

A spokesperson for Odeon confirmed this and added: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."