Teens banned from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru following viral TikTok trend

5 July 2022, 12:19 | Updated: 5 July 2022, 12:43

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The Minions: The Rise of Gru TikTok trend has led to disruption in some screenings…

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you had plans to watch Minions: The Rise of Gru whilst wearing your finest suit then you might want to pump the breaks. Cinemas are now banning people from wearing suits to screenings following the explosion of the bizarre "gentleminions" trend.

In case you didn't know, the second Minions movie was released in theatres in the US on July 1. It's been hugely popular at the box office and online too. And thanks to a new TikTok trend, teens (who call themselves "gentleminions") are rocking up to the screenings in formal attire. Apparently, it's all to do with the "Tickets to X, please" meme about buying tickets for a film that doesn't necessarily fit their vibe.

But that trend is about to come to an almighty end because cinemas are starting to ban groups of teens from coming to the theatre in their finery.

READ MORE: Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained

Cinemas are banning teens from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru
Cinemas are banning teens from wearing suits to screenings of Minions: The Rise of Gru. Picture: Universal Pictures, @mrbeast via TikTok

Apparently, the groups of suited and booted teens have been incredibly disruptive while in the theatres. Videos on TikTok show groups of young people clapping, chanting and even dancing while the film is on, which has forced some UK cinemas to enforce dress code restrictions.

One independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has banned unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film.

A now-deleted statement from The Regal posted on Twitter, read: "We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for Minions: The Rise Of Gru. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and its associated behaviour."

Popular cinema chain Odeon have also imposed similar restrictions. On Twitter, people have been sharing photos of signs found at their local Odeon. One read: "Due to recent disturbances following the #Gentleminions trend any group of guests in formal attire will be refused entry from showings of Minions: The Rise of Gru."

A spokesperson for Odeon confirmed this and added: "Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances."

WATCH: Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable

Latest Viral News

Teens are watching the new Minions movie in suits and now it's viral trend

Why are people watching Minions in suits? The Rise of Gru meme trend explained
People are taking the Childhood Trauma Test and it's scarily accurate

The 'Childhood Trauma Test' is going viral on TikTok and it's scarily accurate
You can now make a iceberg chart based on your Spotify listening habits

Spotify Icebergify: How to create your own personal iceberg chart using your Spotify stats
Take the 'Human Emotion' quiz from TikTok here

The 'Human Emotion' quiz is going viral on TikTok and people think it's so accurate
Beyoncé Renaissance memes: All the funniest reactions to her new album

Beyoncé is back and the Renaissance memes will make you scream BEYONCÉ?!!

Beyonce

Trending on PopBuzz

Steve and Billy were originally the same character in Stranger Things

Steve and Billy were the same character in the original Stranger Things script

Stranger Things

Joey King reveals she took an edible befoer filming The Kissing Booth 3 scenes

Joey King took an edible before filming her final scenes in The Kissing Booth 3

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Stranger Things 4: Hopper and Joyce's second kiss was improvised

David Harbour and Winona Ryder improvised Hopper and Joyce’s kiss in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things

Taylor Lautner's fiancée admits Robert Pattinson was her childhood crush in hilarious video.

Taylor Lautner's fiancée admits Robert Pattinson's Twilight character was her childhood crush

Celeb