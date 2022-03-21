All the celebrities who have done the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok

By Sam Prance

Celebrities including Joe Jonas, Josh Peck and JoJo Siwa have all done the Miranda Cosgrove cussing challenge.

The Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge is taking over TikTok and it traces back to an interview from 2020.

TikTok is no stranger to finding old content and making it break the internet. Over the past few years, the global social media platform has helped bring iconic hit songs like Aly & AJ's 'Potential Breakup Song' and Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' back to the charts. Not to mention, old audio from TV, films and interviews regularly resurfaces on TikTok and social media at large.

READ MORE: Miranda Cosgrove teases that Carly and Freddie are "endgame" in the iCarly reboot

Now, Miranda Cosgrove is getting the TikTok treatment and celebrities including Noah Beck and Lizzo are roasting her.

What is the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge?

Celebrities are doing the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge on TikTok. Picture: @joejonas via TikTok, Amy Sussman/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon, @joshpeck via TikTok

Back in 2020, Miranda Cosgrove was asked about swearing on Whitney Cummings' Good for You podcast. In response, she let slip: "I actually do cuss a little." Whitney then asked Miranda: "Do you? What's your favourite curse word?" Miranda then replies: "Probably fuck!" Whitney and Miranda can then be heard laughing out loud about it before truly cackling.

The interview snippet is hilarious out of context and it has now found its way to TikTok where people are using it as a sound and roasting Miranda by doing the 'Probably fuck!' cussing challenge. In fact, it's so popular that celebrities including the likes of Skai Jackson and Miranda's Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck have done it.

With that in mind, here are all the celebrity editions of the Miranda Cosgrove 'Probably Fuck' cussing challenge.

1) Josh Peck didn't have to do Miranda like this.

2) You know it's a viral moment if JoJo Siwa's doing it.

3) Lizzo's deserves an Academy Award.

4) An excellent take from Tate McRae

5) Jack Wright has done it.

6) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner did it together.

7) Madison Pettis can relate.

8) Skai Jackson delivering it flawlessly.

9) Skylar Austin has nailed it as well.

10) Noah Beck, what are you like?

11) Grammy Award winner Finneas approves of the trend too.

12) Is a challenge a challenge if Rita Ora hasn't done it?

13) Ava Max doing it with choreo.

14) Jason Derulo has even taken part.

15) Finally, Lizzo doing it again.

As it stands, Miranda Cosgrove is yet to take on the challenge herself but we shall update you if she does.

What's your favourite cuss word?