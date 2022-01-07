The memes about Molly-Mae saying "we all have the same 24 hours" are so savage

Here's all the best memes about Molly-Mae's controversial podcast interview.

The memes about Molly Mae's hot takes on us all having the same 24 hours is sending the internet into an absolute spin.

If you’re not familiar with the Molly-Mae discourse that’s been all over our timelines then, honey, where have you been? Basically, the Love Island star appeared on The Diary Of A CEO podcast in December where she discussed her meteoric rise to success from Instagram influencer and YouTuber to Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing and brand owner.

A snippet of the podcast went viral, in which Molly said: "You're only given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction. When I've spoken about that before in the past I have been slammed a little bit from people saying like: 'It's easy for you to say that. You've not grown up in poverty. You've not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.'

"And I'm like, but technically what I'm saying is correct, we do. So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we're all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it. It just depends what lengths you want to go and where you want to be in the future and I'll go to any length. I've worked my absolute arse off to get where I am."

All the memes about Molly-Mae.
All the memes about Molly-Mae. Picture: @mollymae via Instagram, ITV

Molly's comments sparked backlash as she ignored that there are several systemic factors, including race and poverty, that can hinder people's progression. People have compared her to late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (who famously hated poor people) and her Wikipedia page was even changed to "Molly-Mae Thatcher".

Molly-Mae's representatives have now released a statement on the whole debacle to Metro. The statement read: "Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

"Molly refers to a quote which says, 'We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé.' She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote. Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else's life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience."

The statement continued: "She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life. If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.

"Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as 'if you are homeless buy a house' and 'if you are poor be poor' these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation."

Alas, that hasn't stopped the memes rolling in.

Here's the best memes about the Molly Mae backlash.

As Paris Hilton's famously Photoshopped t-shirt said: "STOP BEING POOR."

