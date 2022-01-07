The memes about Molly-Mae saying "we all have the same 24 hours" are so savage

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the best memes about Molly-Mae's controversial podcast interview.

The memes about Molly Mae's hot takes on us all having the same 24 hours is sending the internet into an absolute spin.

If you’re not familiar with the Molly-Mae discourse that’s been all over our timelines then, honey, where have you been? Basically, the Love Island star appeared on The Diary Of A CEO podcast in December where she discussed her meteoric rise to success from Instagram influencer and YouTuber to Creative Director of PrettyLittleThing and brand owner.

A snippet of the podcast went viral, in which Molly said: "You're only given one life and it's down to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction. When I've spoken about that before in the past I have been slammed a little bit from people saying like: 'It's easy for you to say that. You've not grown up in poverty. You've not grown up with major money struggles. So for you to say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day is not correct.'

"And I'm like, but technically what I'm saying is correct, we do. So I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we're all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations but I think if you want something enough you can achieve it. It just depends what lengths you want to go and where you want to be in the future and I'll go to any length. I've worked my absolute arse off to get where I am."

All the memes about Molly-Mae. Picture: @mollymae via Instagram, ITV

Molly's comments sparked backlash as she ignored that there are several systemic factors, including race and poverty, that can hinder people's progression. People have compared her to late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (who famously hated poor people) and her Wikipedia page was even changed to "Molly-Mae Thatcher".

Molly-Mae's representatives have now released a statement on the whole debacle to Metro. The statement read: "Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.

"Molly refers to a quote which says, 'We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyoncé.' She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote. Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else's life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience."

The statement continued: "She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life. If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.

"Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as 'if you are homeless buy a house' and 'if you are poor be poor' these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation."

Alas, that hasn't stopped the memes rolling in.

Here's the best memes about the Molly Mae backlash.

If you’re homeless just buy a house ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nRBVLBx8a9 — 🚩 (@tsrbys) January 5, 2022

this is the hard work she’s talking about girlies ✨ pic.twitter.com/7uCdFu7tL5 — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 6, 2022

Molly Mae THIS is what working your arse off actually is! pic.twitter.com/33nrAp1t59 — Blue (@bluealoud) January 6, 2022

BREAKING 🚨🚨🚨



Rates of poverty in the UK have fallen for the first time in 12 years as minimum wage workers across the country change their mindset.



Source - @mollymaehague — Politics For All (@PoIitics4All) January 6, 2022

Molly Mae watching everyone using their same 24 hours to drag her pic.twitter.com/F3EJ955Hak — Tevin. (@OBSXSSION1) January 6, 2022

PLT workers Molly Mae:

On £3.50

Per hour: pic.twitter.com/v0iUBwmd4x — Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) January 6, 2022

Does molly mae really think she became creative director for PLT, because she was creative? pic.twitter.com/Ao3MrDTm4T — Guy fawkes stan account (@zayy771) January 6, 2022

Molly Mae being called the Fiat 500 Führer has topped anything I’ll see on twitter in 2022. — Liam F. (@Liam_F1875) January 6, 2022

molly mae to people living in poverty pic.twitter.com/V4OQatf8F8 — sophie 🥀 (@s0phiem_) January 6, 2022

I want Molly Mae to prove how posting on Instagram for a living is hard work, babe u try teaching 70+ year olds how to use self checkouts at M&S — Taylor James (@taylorr_jamess) January 6, 2022

Molly Mae walking past homeless people seeing they’re doing nothing with their 24 hours pic.twitter.com/MzRUhJf1Ua — Ben (@pubmerchant) January 6, 2022

13)

Molly Mae seeing Twitter after that podcast: pic.twitter.com/3rozeC4Cy0 — Im suprised anybody (@lorainke11y) January 6, 2022

Mollie Mae has the same 24 hours as everyone else and still didn’t have time to season this food pic.twitter.com/vplXybKKl4 — AND IM VICTORIA MALCOLM (@fagfetchd) January 6, 2022

homeless people when they realise they haven't used there 24 hours a day to go on a reality tv show and promote slave labour produced clothing lines for a living #MollyMae pic.twitter.com/0Ztb9NWhOp — James⚪️ (@jameske1ly) January 6, 2022

loads taken + hours in Molly Mae’s day = people in a room that don’t believe in Lady Gaga — Liam (@LiamLambrini) January 6, 2022

simple life but it’s Molly-Mae working in a plt factory in Leicester for £3.50/h — Daisy Schofield (@daisy_schofield) January 6, 2022

Elle Darby and Molly Mae rn: pic.twitter.com/Yk0DphQdZ4 — Sinead (@sineadmcfly) January 6, 2022

As Paris Hilton's famously Photoshopped t-shirt said: "STOP BEING POOR."