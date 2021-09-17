Pregnant man emoji confirmed for smartphones in 2021

By Jazmin Duribe

There's 37 new emojis that have been signed off in total.

Exciting news! The pregnant man emoji is coming to a smartphone near you and it'll available in various skin tones.

Unicode has just finalised its latest batch of emojis and we're getting 37 new icons to play with. The update includes a melting face emoji, multiracial handshake, beans, pointing finger and more. But, most importantly, we're also getting a pregnant man emoji AND a gender-neutral pregnant person emoji.

Both are similar to the existing pregnant woman emoji, which Drake famously used on his Certified Lover Boy album cover. The pregnant man and gender neutral person both have their hands clasped over her baby bumps. The man has a little moustache, while the gender neutral person has mid-length hair.

Pregnant man emoji confirmed for smartphones in 2021. Picture: Emojipedia

The idea of a pregnant man emoji was first proposed in July 2021 ahead of World Emoji Day on July 17. The proposal read: "One's sex does not dictate the capacity to care for children in the home or work in the market. In the same way sex equality law has aimed combat harmful sex stereotypes, there are a great deal of parallels regarding how one’s sex does not dictate the capacity to cary children."

"This is not a new phenomenon. Pregnancy has been indiscriminate of gender throughout history but it is only now being formally recognised. Although 'a large majority of people who have been pregnant or have given birth identify as women', there are intersex men and trans men who get pregnant."

The pregnant man emoji is gonna revolutionize the way I act online https://t.co/iKV32VWtJ7 — Nick (@iheartyungIean) September 16, 2021

However, the emoji isn't just for pregnant men, which is actually officially called "man with swollen belly". It can also signify being bloated or having a food baby. Finally, an emoji that describes our feelings immediately after eating too much fast food.

But if you're already planning how you're going to work the pregnant man emoji into your messages and social posts, you'll have to be a little patient. The 14.0 software isn't expected to be released until late 2021 or early 2022.

