This detailed personality test tells you which fictional character you're most like

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how to find which fictional character you're most like, based on statistics from a detailed personality test...

Everyone loves a good 'Which fictional character am I?' quiz, don't they? While some of them give us basic insight into what characters we're most like, they're rarely as specific as this quiz that's currently going viral on social media.

The openpsychometrics "Which Character" personality quiz is all based on certain character traits that you possess. How does it work? Well, all you have to do is answer 28 simple questions on how you perceive yourself (Are you frugal? Are you a technophile? Do you live in an ivory tower?) The quiz will then match your statistics and results with a whole load of characters.

As per the website's description, the test was created by getting volunteers to rate the perceived personality of a variety of characters. There's currently over 1600 characters that you could match with from shows such as Grey's Anatomy, Game of Thrones, The Office and Friends, as well as film series like Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This fictional character personality quiz from Openpsychometrics will match you to your perfect TV character. Picture: NBC, openpsychometrics

How to get your top character match?

To get your top match, you need to answer a series of 36 questions. Each question will give you two options and all you have to do is move the slider to where you think you sit on the scale.

For example, one question will ask you if you're more sensible or ludicrous. If you're more on the sensible side, you move the slider to give that answer a higher percentage. If you consider yourself completely outrageous and whacky, then move it closer to the ludicrous side of things. Do the same for each question.

At the end of the quiz, you can answer either yes or no to the survey option and then... you'll be presented with your result and a percentage match. Here's mine.

The openpsychometrics test will reveal which character you're most like. Picture: openpsychometrics, ABC

Once you've got your answer, the test will then show you the complete list of your character matches alongside the percentages. Over 1600 characters will be listed in total, with the top being the ones you're most like, and the bottom being the ones you're least like.

You can also filter your results to certain TV shows and movies. If you want to see your top 5 Game of Thrones or MCU matches, select the show in the 'Universe' drop down menu above your result.

(Editors note: Please ignore how many Lannisters are in my Game of Thrones personal top 10. Thanks x)

The openpsychometrics character test also filters your results by TV show. Picture: Openpsychometrics, HBO

People have been sharing their results on social media and comparing them with their friends. But unlike most other character personality quizzes, it's pretty difficult for you or your friends to end up with the exact same top 10 or even top 5, in some cases. Everyone's full list is unique.

Some of us end up with an 88% match to the wholesome and pure Pam Beesly from The Office... some of us end up with 3 Lannisters and Littlefinger in their Game of Thrones top 5 matches.

May the odds be ever in your personality test favour!