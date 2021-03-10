Oprah reaction memes go viral after Meghan and Harry interview

By Katie Louise Smith

"Were you silenT or where you silenCEDDDD?"

If you've been anywhere on the internet over the past few days, then you'll have probably seen countless tweets, articles and memes about Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

On Sunday (March 7), Oprah sat down with the couple to discuss their exit from the British Royal Family, giving them a chance to address the false claims that have been made by the British tabloids and open up about how they felt and what they were going through behind closed doors.

Following the broadcasts on CBS in the US and ITV in the UK, people have been reacting on social media to the whole thing... mostly with memes. You may have already seen some in the initial influx of memes on your timelines but now Oprah appears to be taking over.

Thanks to her top tier interviewing skills and her honest reactions to some of Harry and Meghan's comments, Oprah has, once again, become the internet's favourite new reaction meme.

Oprah reaction memes go viral after Harry and Meghan interview. Picture: CBS

Oprah was applauded by viewers and peers alike for the interview and her powerful "were you silent or where you silenced?" question to Meghan in particular immediately became a standout moment. It has now sparked a ton of memes revolving around Silence of the Lambs and the mute button on Zoom.

Oprah’s “were you silenT or were you silencED” line deserves an award. — MABIN2 (@mabintou) March 8, 2021

Hannibal Lecter to the lambs pic.twitter.com/HxWDDxBFZk — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) March 8, 2021

Me in the Zoom tryna figure out if we’re having technical difficulties or if someone just forgot they’re on mute pic.twitter.com/Y38xDW3dMo — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 8, 2021

Me having an exclusive interview with the letter “g” in lasagna: pic.twitter.com/Vo5QI1ck9P — Tenille. (@tenilleclarke1) March 8, 2021

Were you



👌🏾ᔆⁱˡᵉⁿᵗ👌🏾



or were you



🤏🏾𝑆𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑑🤏🏾 — stefan • (@stefanbertin) March 8, 2021

Did Piers Morgan quit or was he firED? pic.twitter.com/vsJs0c5RPz — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 9, 2021

Oprah's shocked yet heartfelt responses to some of the things Meghan and Harry divulged in the interview resonated with a lot of people and have now also been immortalised in meme culture. From the "what?" to the "hold up!", people have taken it and ran with it.

Live footage of me logging into my banking app. pic.twitter.com/QiFn3nmvPF — queen bee 🐝 (@CandyCornball) March 9, 2021

Went to Target for a few items...



Cashier: Your total is $258.47



Me: pic.twitter.com/klcKCUteO1 — ronnie (@TheRonnieW_) March 9, 2021

my classmates in 5th grade: “are you gay?”



me: pic.twitter.com/ut1V69tAhh — toe-knee (@toekneepraysick) March 9, 2021

Nobody :



Me when a private account quotes one of my tweets : pic.twitter.com/sial3EZE7a — nathan (@868nathan) March 8, 2021

Oprah's hand movements? An instant meme hit. The two-handed "hold up, wait a minute" reaction has taken the cake, with people claiming it as their new "absolutely not" response, as well as literal glass box and Leaning Tower of Pisa gags. This one truly has the range.

tourists in Pisa posing for photos pic.twitter.com/qzPh67OIR8 — Rory h (@rorhor) March 8, 2021

“So if we all could turn our cameras on…” pic.twitter.com/VVGXJ1qE4x — reggie (@kidnoble) March 9, 2021

peeta:.... if it weren’t for the baby



caesar flickerman: pic.twitter.com/T1Eo9xHax8 — sarah jen 🍇 (@oyImpian) March 9, 2021

me muted on Zoom, but still doing the most with my expressions to show that I’m listening pic.twitter.com/SzOUrPj0h6 — Calum. (@CalumS1991) March 9, 2021

when you click on a recipe and there's a 2,400-word personal essay first pic.twitter.com/pt5n5i41Z2 — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) March 8, 2021

when you leave things for tomorrow and tomorrow arrives pic.twitter.com/hSmglFZOz4 — Shafeeq (@Y2SHAF) March 9, 2021

Twitter users have also been taking famous, shocking moments and plot twists from film, TV and British pop culture, and editing them over a series of screenshots from the interview, with Oprah's shocked reaction at the end.

The plot of Cats? Rebekah Vardy's account? Tiffany Pollard's "David's Dead"? Yes. To all of the above.

Royal protocol is fascinating pic.twitter.com/K9grE2pCBz — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) March 9, 2021

