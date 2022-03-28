35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

28 March 2022, 12:42

By Katie Louise Smith

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the Flash entering the speed force and Nicole Kidman's new viral reaction, here's all the best memes from the 2022 Oscars.

Another year, another absolutely chaotic Oscars ceremony – and the memes are just as wild.

Yesterday (Mar 27), the 94th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles with the likes of Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet and Andrew Garfield all walking the red carpet. Great gowns, beautiful gowns... and a whole lot of chaos inside the ceremony itself.

Whether you watched it live or woke up this morning and saw it on your timeline, you'll have no doubt seen all the tweets and reactions about Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. But that wasn't the only wild moment that made it into the Oscar's broadcast...

Here's all the best memes and funniest reactions to the 2022 Oscars.

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony. Picture: ABC via YouTube

It all kicked off on the red carpet...

Jessica Chastain this, Zendaya that. Timmy Chalamet with no shirt on. Kristen Stewart wearing shorts. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SANDWORM FROM DUNE? Can we hear a little commotion!?

And then it all kicked OFF when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Chris Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada has spoken in the past about her experience hair loss and alopecia and was visibly annoyed at Chris' joke, which prompted Will to get up out of his seat and slap Chris live on stage.

People weren't sure if it was staged or not, whether Will and Chris were doing a bit... until they realised it actually was very real.

People were making Euphoria jokes...

Maddy and Cassie watching the Oscars, probably: "Is this fucking play about us!?"

And Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to Will Smith has now gone viral.

As well as winning an Academy Award herself, Lupita has now been part of two viral Oscars moments.

Australia and Japan, thank you for your service.

While the cameras caught Will slapping Chris live on TV, the ABC broadcast was quickly muted and US viewers didn't hear Will shout "Leave my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth" at Chris.

Thankfully, the Japanese and Australian broadcasts did not mute it, and the clips quickly went viral on social media allowing fans to hear exactly what Will said after he returned to his seat.

Flash entering the Speed Force??

Remember when the Oscars decided to introduce Best Cheer-worthy Moment to make up for the lack of nominations for the "popular" films? Well, it went as well as expected...

The special category was decided by a public vote which was ultimately topped by a scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League where Flash "Enters the Speed Force", beating two of Marvel's most memorable cinematic moments: Avengers: Endgame's "Avengers Assemble" scene and the three Spider-Men joining forces in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Needless to say, people were confused.

Jamie Lee Curtis bringing a dog on stage.

Paying tribute to Betty White, who sadly passed away earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis brought out a tiny, tiny dog to urge people to adopt rescue dogs in Betty's memory. The dog's name, by the way? Mac-N-Cheese.

Nicole Kidman has blessed the world with a brand new reaction pic.

Nicole Kidman has officially traded in her infamous clapping reaction from the 2017 Oscars for a brand new meme... But contrary to several tweets that have been circulating on social media, Nicole was reportedly not reacting to the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap. Either way, it's being saved to everyone's reaction folders as I type.

Who were Andrew Garfield and Zendaya texting throughout the show?

Spider-Man losing the fan vote to Justice League. Zendaya getting a mention in Megan Thee Stallion's verse in the Encanto performance. Will's slap... That No Way Home WhatsApp group must have been POPPING OFF during the ceremony.

And in conclusion...

