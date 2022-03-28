35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

By Katie Louise Smith

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock and Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the Flash entering the speed force and Nicole Kidman's new viral reaction, here's all the best memes from the 2022 Oscars.

Another year, another absolutely chaotic Oscars ceremony – and the memes are just as wild.

Yesterday (Mar 27), the 94th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles with the likes of Zendaya, Kristen Stewart, Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet and Andrew Garfield all walking the red carpet. Great gowns, beautiful gowns... and a whole lot of chaos inside the ceremony itself.

Whether you watched it live or woke up this morning and saw it on your timeline, you'll have no doubt seen all the tweets and reactions about Best Actor winner Will Smith slapping Chris Rock live on stage after he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. But that wasn't the only wild moment that made it into the Oscar's broadcast...

Here's all the best memes and funniest reactions to the 2022 Oscars.

Oscars 2022 memes: All the best reactions from the ceremony. Picture: ABC via YouTube

It all kicked off on the red carpet...

Jessica Chastain this, Zendaya that. Timmy Chalamet with no shirt on. Kristen Stewart wearing shorts. BUT WHAT ABOUT THE SANDWORM FROM DUNE? Can we hear a little commotion!?

Gabriel from Malignant has arrived at the #Oscars red carpet pic.twitter.com/FZ5Ya13iTG — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) March 27, 2022

And then it all kicked OFF when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

While presenting the award for Best Documentary, Chris Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Jada has spoken in the past about her experience hair loss and alopecia and was visibly annoyed at Chris' joke, which prompted Will to get up out of his seat and slap Chris live on stage.

People weren't sure if it was staged or not, whether Will and Chris were doing a bit... until they realised it actually was very real.

BREAKING: Will Smith Being Sent to Live with Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) March 28, 2022

Stop the damn #Oscars broadcast and drag a red table onto the stage because we need to TALK. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) March 28, 2022

Remember when we thought an envelope mix-up was shocking — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 28, 2022

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty must be texting like mad right now. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 28, 2022

Suddenly Chris rock shows up in the in memoriam — broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) March 28, 2022

every girl texting her man “if somebody made fun of me at the Oscar’s would you slap them??” — greta gerNIG (@NILES100) March 28, 2022

People were making Euphoria jokes...

Maddy and Cassie watching the Oscars, probably: "Is this fucking play about us!?"

“euphoria is unrealistic” the oscars right now pic.twitter.com/bYFheSXKPz — anna (@cruelsunmer) March 28, 2022

will smith is maddy, chris rock is cassie, the oscars is lexie's play, zendaya is literally watching in the audience — it’s me sally darr (@sallydarr) March 28, 2022

Lupita sitting next to Will Smith rn #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JPF05CCbmV — tori (@toriiiiiiix) March 28, 2022

And Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to Will Smith has now gone viral.

As well as winning an Academy Award herself, Lupita has now been part of two viral Oscars moments.

Me realizing it wasn’t a bit pic.twitter.com/msaONJJkRb — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🤹🏼‍♂️ (@davejorgenson) March 28, 2022

LUPITA'S JOURNEY IN THIS MOMENT !!! pic.twitter.com/hnJYPgyMIo — Gabe González (@gaybonez) March 28, 2022

LUPITA IN THE BEHIND WILL SMITH IS KILLING ME #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/BtITt6SC4R — matt murdocks gf ♡ (@omgmattmurdock) March 28, 2022

give lupita best supporting actress for that — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) March 28, 2022

Lupita Nyong’o has now been part of two (2) iconic Oscars moments pic.twitter.com/qdNej1vXQV — Rachel Simon (@Rachel_Simon) March 28, 2022

Australia and Japan, thank you for your service.

While the cameras caught Will slapping Chris live on TV, the ABC broadcast was quickly muted and US viewers didn't hear Will shout "Leave my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth" at Chris.

Thankfully, the Japanese and Australian broadcasts did not mute it, and the clips quickly went viral on social media allowing fans to hear exactly what Will said after he returned to his seat.

Congratulations to "via Japanese television" and "via Australian television" for jointly winning this year's Best Picture Oscar — Michael Roston (@michaelroston) March 28, 2022

Flash entering the Speed Force??

Remember when the Oscars decided to introduce Best Cheer-worthy Moment to make up for the lack of nominations for the "popular" films? Well, it went as well as expected...

The special category was decided by a public vote which was ultimately topped by a scene from Zack Snyder’s Justice League where Flash "Enters the Speed Force", beating two of Marvel's most memorable cinematic moments: Avengers: Endgame's "Avengers Assemble" scene and the three Spider-Men joining forces in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Needless to say, people were confused.

it says here “the flash enters the speed force" pic.twitter.com/W8MXFPJSz0 — Jacob Oller (@JacobOller) March 28, 2022

it sucks that my speech for my life’s work wasn’t televised but at least i know that time was used to honor the moment when the flash entered the speed force — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) March 28, 2022

I always stand up and cheer when The Flash enters The Speed Force. It is my number one standing up and cheering moment. Thank you for representing people like me, The Oscars. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) March 28, 2022

Where were you when the Flash entered the speed force — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 28, 2022

we ALL remember the flash enters speed force. I talk about the flash enters speed force all the time. — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) March 28, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis bringing a dog on stage.

Paying tribute to Betty White, who sadly passed away earlier this year, Jamie Lee Curtis brought out a tiny, tiny dog to urge people to adopt rescue dogs in Betty's memory. The dog's name, by the way? Mac-N-Cheese.

i'm sorry but jamie lee curtis holding a dog on stage during the in memoriam for betty white right after will smith punched chris rock is a 30 rock sketch — aleksander chan (@aleksnotalex) March 28, 2022

what you wrote genuinely feels like a tracy jordan one-liner. "I HAD TO STAR WITH THE DOG JAMIE LEE CURTIS BROUGHT ON STAGE AFTER WILL SMITH PUNCHED CHRIS ROCK AT THE OSCARS" — Jenny Perton (@anijen21) March 28, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis is on stage clutching a puppy while dead people scroll on a screen behind her and we’re all reeling from Will Smith punching someone, I feel insane — George (@GPDrometer) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman has blessed the world with a brand new reaction pic.

Nicole Kidman has officially traded in her infamous clapping reaction from the 2017 Oscars for a brand new meme... But contrary to several tweets that have been circulating on social media, Nicole was reportedly not reacting to the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap. Either way, it's being saved to everyone's reaction folders as I type.

2023 nominee for best face in a live action drama pic.twitter.com/IVh5kZc6vH — Tim Miller (@Timodc) March 28, 2022

It isn't the #Oscars until we have a truly insane Nicole Kidman reaction image. pic.twitter.com/KSk9wTs8oK — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) March 28, 2022

Who were Andrew Garfield and Zendaya texting throughout the show?

Spider-Man losing the fan vote to Justice League. Zendaya getting a mention in Megan Thee Stallion's verse in the Encanto performance. Will's slap... That No Way Home WhatsApp group must have been POPPING OFF during the ceremony.

"omg was that scripted" "i literally dont know" pic.twitter.com/56W9eVrX0L — nay (@jckiebrown) March 28, 2022

Andrew is 100% scrolling thru Twitter to see what everyone is saying about the Will Smith thing. pic.twitter.com/6ivx7JsZdE — guada 🦇 (@stonemayi) March 28, 2022

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too . #Oscars pic.twitter.com/INHA70BHuA — Zero Chills (@Nyaikae2) March 28, 2022

And in conclusion...