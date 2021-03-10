Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious

All the best memes about Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain following his remarks about Meghan Markle's mental health.

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan Markle.

On Sunday night (Mar 7), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The couple explained why they decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020 and revealed the sheer amount of abuse they've had to endure. Sadly, Meghan also revealed that the constant onslaught of abuse had made her contemplate taking her own life whilst she was expecting her first child, Archie.

Piers callously said he "didn’t believe a word" about what Meghan had said about having suicidal thoughts. Denying someone has had suicidal thoughts is of course exceptionally harmful. There was rightly a lot of backlash for his remarks, especially because ITV is currently running a mental health campaign. Piers received more than 41,000 complaints from TV regulator Ofcom and an investigation is currently in progress. Mental health charity Mind also called Piers' comments "concerning".

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious. Picture: ITV, Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

On Tuesday (Mar 9), Piers stormed off the Good Morning Britain set after clashing with weather presenter Alex Beresford, who criticised him for continuing his targeted abuse against Meghan. That evening he decided to step down from his Good Morning Britain role after six years.

Apparently, he was given the option to apologise to Meghan on air and refused. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," an ITV spokesperson said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, the memes were out of control. Piers is gone, we're free! The internet 1, Piers 0. We love to see it.

DELICIOUS.

Still not over his dramatic walk out.

The ultimate snowflake...

How do we think Meghan and Harry celebrated? Champagne or no?

Go against Meg, it gon' cost ya.

But who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Replace Piers with the Drag Race UK gals challenge.

Proving he is still hasn't learnt his lesson, Piers further doubled down on his comments about Meghan on Twitter on Wednesday (Mar 10). He tweeted: "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't.

"If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."

If you need confidential support, contact the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US on 1-800-273-8255.

