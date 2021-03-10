Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best memes about Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain following his remarks about Meghan Markle's mental health.

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan Markle.

On Sunday night (Mar 7), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The couple explained why they decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020 and revealed the sheer amount of abuse they've had to endure. Sadly, Meghan also revealed that the constant onslaught of abuse had made her contemplate taking her own life whilst she was expecting her first child, Archie.

Piers callously said he "didn’t believe a word" about what Meghan had said about having suicidal thoughts. Denying someone has had suicidal thoughts is of course exceptionally harmful. There was rightly a lot of backlash for his remarks, especially because ITV is currently running a mental health campaign. Piers received more than 41,000 complaints from TV regulator Ofcom and an investigation is currently in progress. Mental health charity Mind also called Piers' comments "concerning".

On Tuesday (Mar 9), Piers stormed off the Good Morning Britain set after clashing with weather presenter Alex Beresford, who criticised him for continuing his targeted abuse against Meghan. That evening he decided to step down from his Good Morning Britain role after six years.

Apparently, he was given the option to apologise to Meghan on air and refused. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," an ITV spokesperson said in a statement.

Unsurprisingly, the memes were out of control. Piers is gone, we're free! The internet 1, Piers 0. We love to see it.

DELICIOUS.

Piers resigned? Call that pier pressure — MK! (@_365mk) March 9, 2021

“you won twitter. enjoy good morning britain i hope it makes you happy. dear lord what a sad little life twitter.” pic.twitter.com/YoNPC2QwJo — ︎joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/were — Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021

It’s crazy that Osama Bin Laden was an Arsenal fan and Piers Morgan is the worst Arsenal fan to exist. — Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel culture! — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021

Did Piers Morgan quit or was he firED? pic.twitter.com/vsJs0c5RPz — Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 9, 2021

really looking forward to The Crown series 14 when Piers Morgan is played by the pigeon lady from Home Alone — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 9, 2021

piers morgan and katie hopkins bumping into each other in the little tesco next to the job centre pic.twitter.com/fU6K8Nt3V2 — ︎joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2021

Still not over his dramatic walk out.

The ultimate snowflake...

piers morgan: piers morgan:

harassing a black receiving a

woman for years slight criticism pic.twitter.com/8hpT3a10lq — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan really went from Good Morning Britain to Goodbye Britain😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wHjf15FRmS — Raf (@CFC_Raf) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan couldn’t stand 2 minutes of what he had been doing to Meghan for almost 5 years… pic.twitter.com/QKOEElMNOE — ‎🗡Bucky بالشعر الزين🗡 (@Tharooday) March 9, 2021

- The Oprah interview

- Piers Morgan getting over 40,000 OFCOM complaints in 24 hours

- Piers Morgan getting cussed out by the weatherman and being sacked/quitting



Me the last 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/V1YwYPjlSw — Joe (@JoeSaunders) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain and we fucking love to see it lads — B E K (@_RebekahJade) March 9, 2021

How do we think Meghan and Harry celebrated? Champagne or no?

Go against Meg, it gon' cost ya.

Piers Morgan got sacked.



This is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/dSvAGiJfkH — Mobz (@mobzw) March 9, 2021

The sad news of Piers Morgan's departure reaches Meghan and Harry. pic.twitter.com/l4wj0M6yLs — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 9, 2021

Piers Morgan is gone. Go against Meghan, and it’ll cost you. pic.twitter.com/PmXmBgnsJG — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) March 9, 2021

How I imagine Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrating the departure of Piers Morgan from GMB.

Goodbye, and good riddance. pic.twitter.com/Rq6yBiAqWg — Victoria's Secret (@victoriangeny) March 9, 2021

But who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?

Replace Piers with the Drag Race UK gals challenge.

Replace Piers and Susanna with Bimini and Tayce pic.twitter.com/tWkFQN95GY — BRUISE (@OriginalBruise) March 9, 2021

Good Morning Britain April 2021 pic.twitter.com/VPQTxfaGMt — dom (@mcgoverndominic) March 9, 2021

ITV need to do the right thing and replace Piers Morgan with Bimini Bon Boulash — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 9, 2021

Proving he is still hasn't learnt his lesson, Piers further doubled down on his comments about Meghan on Twitter on Wednesday (Mar 10). He tweeted: "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't.

"If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

If you need confidential support, contact the Samaritans in the UK on 116 123 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the US on 1-800-273-8255.