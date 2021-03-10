Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious
10 March 2021, 12:25
All the best memes about Piers Morgan leaving Good Morning Britain following his remarks about Meghan Markle's mental health.
Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain following his comments about Meghan Markle.
On Sunday night (Mar 7), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey. The couple explained why they decided to leave the Royal Family in 2020 and revealed the sheer amount of abuse they've had to endure. Sadly, Meghan also revealed that the constant onslaught of abuse had made her contemplate taking her own life whilst she was expecting her first child, Archie.
Piers callously said he "didn’t believe a word" about what Meghan had said about having suicidal thoughts. Denying someone has had suicidal thoughts is of course exceptionally harmful. There was rightly a lot of backlash for his remarks, especially because ITV is currently running a mental health campaign. Piers received more than 41,000 complaints from TV regulator Ofcom and an investigation is currently in progress. Mental health charity Mind also called Piers' comments "concerning".
On Tuesday (Mar 9), Piers stormed off the Good Morning Britain set after clashing with weather presenter Alex Beresford, who criticised him for continuing his targeted abuse against Meghan. That evening he decided to step down from his Good Morning Britain role after six years.
Apparently, he was given the option to apologise to Meghan on air and refused. "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add," an ITV spokesperson said in a statement.
Unsurprisingly, the memes were out of control. Piers is gone, we're free! The internet 1, Piers 0. We love to see it.
DELICIOUS.
Piers resigned? Call that pier pressure— MK! (@_365mk) March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
“you won twitter. enjoy good morning britain i hope it makes you happy. dear lord what a sad little life twitter.” pic.twitter.com/YoNPC2QwJo— ︎joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2021
Piers Morgan’s pronouns are was/were— Jodie Harsh (@jodieharsh) March 9, 2021
It’s crazy that Osama Bin Laden was an Arsenal fan and Piers Morgan is the worst Arsenal fan to exist.— Scam Allardyce (@Nigerianscamsss) March 9, 2021
Piers Morgan apparently has canceled himself. Cancel culture!— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 9, 2021
Did Piers Morgan quit or was he firED? pic.twitter.com/vsJs0c5RPz— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) March 9, 2021
really looking forward to The Crown series 14 when Piers Morgan is played by the pigeon lady from Home Alone— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 9, 2021
piers morgan and katie hopkins bumping into each other in the little tesco next to the job centre pic.twitter.com/fU6K8Nt3V2— ︎joe (@jxeker) March 9, 2021
Still not over his dramatic walk out.
The ultimate snowflake...
#goodmorningbritain pic.twitter.com/lJfEYZ30Sm— Tegan Marlow (@teganmarlow_) March 9, 2021
piers morgan: piers morgan:— muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) March 9, 2021
harassing a black receiving a
woman for years slight criticism pic.twitter.com/8hpT3a10lq
Piers Morgan really went from Good Morning Britain to Goodbye Britain😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wHjf15FRmS— Raf (@CFC_Raf) March 9, 2021
Piers Morgan couldn’t stand 2 minutes of what he had been doing to Meghan for almost 5 years… pic.twitter.com/QKOEElMNOE— 🗡Bucky بالشعر الزين🗡 (@Tharooday) March 9, 2021
- The Oprah interview— Joe (@JoeSaunders) March 9, 2021
- Piers Morgan getting over 40,000 OFCOM complaints in 24 hours
- Piers Morgan getting cussed out by the weatherman and being sacked/quitting
Me the last 24 hours: pic.twitter.com/V1YwYPjlSw
Piers Morgan has left Good Morning Britain and we fucking love to see it lads— B E K (@_RebekahJade) March 9, 2021
How do we think Meghan and Harry celebrated? Champagne or no?
Go against Meg, it gon' cost ya.
Piers Morgan got sacked.— Mobz (@mobzw) March 9, 2021
This is the tweet. pic.twitter.com/dSvAGiJfkH
The sad news of Piers Morgan's departure reaches Meghan and Harry. pic.twitter.com/l4wj0M6yLs— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 9, 2021
Piers Morgan is gone. Go against Meghan, and it’ll cost you. pic.twitter.com/PmXmBgnsJG— Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) March 9, 2021
How I imagine Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrating the departure of Piers Morgan from GMB.— Victoria's Secret (@victoriangeny) March 9, 2021
Goodbye, and good riddance. pic.twitter.com/Rq6yBiAqWg
But who will replace Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain?
Replace Piers with the Drag Race UK gals challenge.
Replace Piers and Susanna with Bimini and Tayce pic.twitter.com/tWkFQN95GY— BRUISE (@OriginalBruise) March 9, 2021
Good Morning Britain April 2021 pic.twitter.com/VPQTxfaGMt— dom (@mcgoverndominic) March 9, 2021
ITV need to do the right thing and replace Piers Morgan with Bimini Bon Boulash— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) March 9, 2021
Please replace Piers Morgan with @TiaKofi pic.twitter.com/sDtBPmXyAI— Vaughn D. Frisby (@VaughnDeF) March 9, 2021
Proving he is still hasn't learnt his lesson, Piers further doubled down on his comments about Meghan on Twitter on Wednesday (Mar 10). He tweeted: "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don't.
"If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."
On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021