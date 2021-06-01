17 hilarious gay tweets to celebrate Pride Month

Happy Pride!

It's Pride month. In case you don't know, that means it's illegal to be straight for the month of June. I'm sorry but those are the rules.

In normal circumstances, Pride month would be the time for big parades and protests around the world in the name of queer liberation, but for the second year running coronavirus has put a stop to (most of) that.

But Ms Rona can't hold us down completely! Today, LGBTQ+ folks are marking the start of Pride month with some hilarious memes, so we thought we'd round up some of the funniest tweets to get you in the mood for Pride.

1) We love a Gay Pride giveaway!

2) And who can forget our favourite part of Pride month, the annual 'has Pride become too commercialised' discourse!

3) Not this!

4) This tweet is not strictly-speaking Pride-themed but it deserves to be on this list nonetheless.

5) Scream.

6) This tweet is my new Out Of Office.

7) Yas mama boots the house down *tongue pop*

8) Never forget.

9) This tweet will be funny and/or devastating if you are, like me, still mourning Colin from It's A Sin.

10) Meanwhile, in East London...

11) A warning for political parties with poor records on LGBTQ rights...just don't!

12) 'How do you do, fellow queers?'

13) Look at moi, I've got one word to say to you Kimmy...GAY RIGHTS.

14) Shout out to all the LGBTQ allies out there, we appreciate you.

15) DEAD.

16) Good morning!

17) Presented without context.

Happy Pride!

