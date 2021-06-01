17 hilarious gay tweets to celebrate Pride Month

By Woodrow Whyte

Happy Pride!

It's Pride month. In case you don't know, that means it's illegal to be straight for the month of June. I'm sorry but those are the rules.

In normal circumstances, Pride month would be the time for big parades and protests around the world in the name of queer liberation, but for the second year running coronavirus has put a stop to (most of) that.

But Ms Rona can't hold us down completely! Today, LGBTQ+ folks are marking the start of Pride month with some hilarious memes, so we thought we'd round up some of the funniest tweets to get you in the mood for Pride.

1) We love a Gay Pride giveaway!

happy pride month. i will be having sex with 100 lucky fans to celebrate. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) June 1, 2021

2) And who can forget our favourite part of Pride month, the annual 'has Pride become too commercialised' discourse!

happy pride month pic.twitter.com/h72gUSzdqh — emman or a muppet (@evemmore) June 1, 2021

3) Not this!

4) This tweet is not strictly-speaking Pride-themed but it deserves to be on this list nonetheless.

me walking up to gay men I'm attracted to pic.twitter.com/lvYeozJpV5 — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) May 31, 2021

5) Scream.

brands and corporations on June 1st pic.twitter.com/ugVPdklejp — Louis Staples (@LouisStaples) June 1, 2021

6) This tweet is my new Out Of Office.

It’s Pride Month!! Which means for the whole of June, LGBTQ people legally don’t have to do any work 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️♥️ — jack rem x (@jackremmington) June 1, 2021

7) Yas mama boots the house down *tongue pop*

Pride 2021 pic.twitter.com/Bg8nKafEfc — Call Me Miguelito (@CAdreamboy) May 28, 2021

8) Never forget.

9) This tweet will be funny and/or devastating if you are, like me, still mourning Colin from It's A Sin.

10) Meanwhile, in East London...

‘How do you celebrate pride month in the uk?’pic.twitter.com/bWFQmeW46f — James Barr (@imjamesbarr) June 1, 2021

11) A warning for political parties with poor records on LGBTQ rights...just don't!

12) 'How do you do, fellow queers?'

companies on June 1st: pic.twitter.com/S8aY1coCcO — toni collette stan account (@HarryPhillips15) June 1, 2021

13) Look at moi, I've got one word to say to you Kimmy...GAY RIGHTS.

its pride month pic.twitter.com/r2XMxBriNt — Robin Craig (@robin__craig) June 1, 2021

14) Shout out to all the LGBTQ allies out there, we appreciate you.

in honour of pride month here’s a small compilation of sally metcalfe being the number one lesbian ally pic.twitter.com/EmDmJR7xDB — liv🌻 (@cxrlaconnor) June 1, 2021

15) DEAD.

16) Good morning!

Good morning to all LGBTQ+ people only! pic.twitter.com/RmxUdNnt43 — ✨ (@heyjaeee) June 1, 2021

17) Presented without context.

Happy Pride!