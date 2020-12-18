This viral music test accurately ranks your favourite female popstars

18 December 2020, 13:23

By Sam Prance

A new Tumblr test is breaking the internet and it reveals who your favourite artist really is.

Pop fans assemble. A brand new quiz is going viral and it gives you an accurate ranking of your favourite female artists ever.

The internet is no stranger to viral quizzes. This year alone, we've seen multiple weird and wonderful tests break the internet. First things first, there was a personality quiz which revealed exactly what TV and film characters you are most like, then we all did a test which tells you how narcissistic you are and, finally, the UK Government provided us with a new career test.

READ MORE: The IDRlabs sexual orientation test is going viral and it will tell you exactly how gay you are

Now, the internet is back at it again. This time we're learning which popstars we truly stan the most via a new Tumblr test.

How do I rank my favourite female artists?

This viral music test accurately ranks your favourite female popstars. Picture: Interscope, Tumblr

Yes. If you've seen people posting purple rankings of their favourite female popstars on social media, it's all because they're using this new Tumblr quiz and it's so easy to use. All you have to do is visit rankyourfavoritefemaleartists.tumblr.com and then answer a set of 81 quickfire battle questions and it gives you your own accurate ranking of 29 iconic popstars.

Each question asks you to simply say who you prefer out of two artists and it compiles the ranking based on your choices.

TAKE THE QUIZ TO RANK YOUR FAVOURITE ARTISTS HERE

The artists on the list are: Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Little Mix, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Sia, BLACKPINK, Ava Max, Katy Perry, Zara Larsson, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Jessie J, Lorde, Demi Lovato, Adele, Pink, Kesha, Britney Spears, Lana Del Rey, Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

The results use your answers rank each of them from 1 to 29. In other words, it's an exact list of your taste in pop music.

via GIPHY

Who came out on top of your ranking?

