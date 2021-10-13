All the best Red Flag emoji memes from viral Twitter trend

By Jazmin Duribe

The red flag emoji has become a viral meme and it has taken over Twitter and Facebook.

Social media is the place where all the latest trends are born. It only takes one person to kick off a trend and before you know it everyone on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are jumping on board. Remember that time when you couldn't escape from seeing Sco Pa Tu Manaa or Bomboclaat all over your Twitter timeline? And how could we forget when Cheugy became a thing on TikTok? Whew, what a time to be alive.

Well, you've probably noticed that the red flag emojis have been cropping up all over social media recently. But what does it actually mean!? Don't worry, we've got you. Here's the meme explained.

What do the Red Flag emoji memes mean? The Twitter trend explained

Red flags usually symbolise incoming danger or they're waved to draw attention towards a particular issue. You've heard of relationship red flags, right? When certain behaviours indicate that you need to stay away from someone. Well, on social media the definition isn't that different.

People have been sharing their red flag statements alongside multiple red flag emojis on Twitter and it's become a viral meme that's now spread to other social media platforms. While some are concerning relationships and dating, other tweets are about anything from food preferences to controversial opinions about movies and TV shows.

Here's some of the best red flag memes on Twitter.

“shrek is not that good” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) October 12, 2021

going all day without talking to me 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — I N A (@inaflorescaa) October 12, 2021

"water is nasty to me" 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — charles lee gay. (@broadwaytail) October 11, 2021

“I hate Leos” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) October 12, 2021

“me and my ex are still friends” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — 🧘🏾‍♀️ (@mykelrenee) October 12, 2021

my ex is crazy 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Naira Banks (@jackieaina) October 13, 2021

out all night but doesn’t post on her story. 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Septimus Prime 🐐 (@septimusajprime) October 12, 2021

"Whose 🐱 is this?"



Her: *moans to avoid the question*🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Roman. ♦️🐰 (@rellRomaNce) October 12, 2021

“There’s an amazing podcast you have to check out called The Joe Ro—“ 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Meena Harris (@meena) October 13, 2021

“Oh you in the shower without me”🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — 𝐂𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐯𝐚⚜️ (@rebelleflowerr_) October 12, 2021

“ i just be chilling ” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — kodi dior 🌠 (@kwylaa) October 12, 2021

“GRAND RISING” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — Celebrity Overnight 👑♎️♎️♎️♎️♎️♎️✨💎 (@HOLLYandherEGO) October 12, 2021

hairstylist: “hey boo” 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 — certified lover girl. (@keepingupwliy) October 12, 2021

