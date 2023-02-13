Rihanna Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to her halftime show

By Katie Louise Smith

From memes about Rihanna being pregnant, to the Super Smash Bros. staging comparisons and the Tom Holland 'Umbrella' tweets, here's all the best reactions to the Fenty Bowl.

After 7 years since her last live performance, Rihanna finally returned to the stage on Sunday night (Feb 12) to headline the Super Bowl halftime show – and she absolutely slayed it.

Back in September, when it was announced that Rihanna was set to perform in the legendary halftime slot, the memes came rolling in thick and fast with everyone joking that she'd use those 13 minutes to give us a full Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial instead.

But on the night, Rihanna reminded us all exactly how incredible of a performer she still is. Fenty Bowl had everything: Bangers, bops, ballads. No skips. 'Bitch Better Have My Money' as the opening number. A Fenty Beauty promo moment. Backing dancers that looked like sperm cells. And a huge surprise announcement that no one saw coming (she is mother, literally!).

Here's all the best and funniest memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The wait is ovah, THE WAIT IS OVAH!

Rihanna, the music superstar, has officially returned. We made it through the Rihanna drought! My skin is clear, my crops are watered, the bees are no longer dying at an alarming rate. Alexa, play 'Kiss It Better'!

60k fans waiting to watch Rihanna pretending they came to watch the eagles and chiefs #SuperBowl



pic.twitter.com/td3F040WgJ — Dec (@DecMassey_) February 12, 2023

seeing rihanna holding a mic instead of a matte foundation oh we used to pray for times like this — tia (@cursedhive) February 13, 2023

Surprise! Rihanna is pregnant with baby number 2!

Remember when Rihanna teased she was thinking about bringing out a surprise guest for her performance? And everyone was like, 'Omg! Eminem? Calvin Harris? Jay-Z? A$AP?!' ...Well, she did kinda bring out a surprise guest. And that surprise guest was actually a baby.

Announcing your pregnancy during your own Super Bowl Halftime show performance? Now THAT's history.

rihanna’s baby during the performance pic.twitter.com/sacoEYXr9c — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

the baby inside of rihanna’s womb during the performance: pic.twitter.com/CffBw2MyXp — janito (@yassnito) February 13, 2023

Baby number 2 during Rihanna's performance pic.twitter.com/SrKoQSjAQ5 — Monica🤎 (@monica_yxz) February 13, 2023

BREAKING: Rihanna has been added as a playable character in Super Smash Bros.

As soon as those stages started to float, eeeeeveryone had the exact same thought.

RIHANNA LOOK OUT pic.twitter.com/WU6gwLCa6y — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 13, 2023

Rhianna’s halftime performance stage: pic.twitter.com/ZUUwqaEaaI — The GRiZ Father (@MikeBrolumbus13) February 13, 2023

Respect to Rhianna for performing in a Super Smash Bros stage pic.twitter.com/oXrHsFue0t — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) February 13, 2023

yoooo they added rihanna to smash?? pic.twitter.com/cId2w8nFur — goth jason kelce (@PunkMcCartney1) February 13, 2023

Rihanna's backing dancers just cemented themselves in meme reaction video history.

White blood cells? Unidentified flying objects encroaching on U.S. airspace without permission? 200 people cosplaying as Damian from Mean Girls? SPERM CELLS!?? 😭

White blood cells showing up to help the body fight infection and other disease pic.twitter.com/04QMBUFmBA — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) February 13, 2023

unidentified flying objects entering u.s. airspace pic.twitter.com/0SbW5MSH60 — Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) February 13, 2023

My immune system whenever I get a cut pic.twitter.com/D9QFTBCCDx — ☢️irradiated☢️ cancer lab tech (@bye_ology) February 13, 2023

ASAP Rocky's sperm cells



pic.twitter.com/9LMcMlF5nr — Doc Rivers’ Main Opp (@homebodymike) February 13, 2023

Rihanna promoting Fenty Beauty to an audience of 100 million+ people? Genius.

What? You thought the "Avon Lady" wouldn't take this prime marketing opportunity to promote the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder?! She's not a businesswoman, she's a business, woman.

Rihanna did NOT just do the Fenty makeup tutorial on the field 💀 pic.twitter.com/PLaRQLJM8R — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) February 13, 2023

a businesswoman first and foremost pic.twitter.com/O3JRUZkBnx — matt (@mattxiv) February 13, 2023

rhianna will always be promoting fenty pic.twitter.com/5a5z7tqvG1 — 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@shanxeditss) February 13, 2023

No guests was an absolute flex but...

Did Rihanna need a guest on stage with her? No! But if she had to have a guest, it should have been Tom for the 'Umbrella' Lip Sync Battle re-up.

If Rihanna REALLY wanted to do sumn, she woulda made Tom Holland come out and perform the Umbrella choreo #SuperBowlLVII — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 13, 2023

EVERYBODY SAY, "THANK YOU, RIHANNA!"

12 absolute bangers, one adorable baby announcement, a brief shot of A$AP Rocky doing his best Kris "You're doing amazing, sweetie" Jenner in the crowd and a solid reminder that Rihanna is still one of the best to ever do it.

me now that rihanna performed

pic.twitter.com/5PaAxHKEfS — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) February 13, 2023

me walking back to my silent room after rhianna performed for 13 minutes after 7 years pic.twitter.com/92Vp8DQE0W — 柾國♥︎ (@jeoncfe) February 13, 2023

Watching Rihanna perform Umbrella pic.twitter.com/mmJdIdCvb1 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) February 13, 2023

Rihanna announcing her pregnancy and promoting fenty but no new album pic.twitter.com/x9EjHuLP0Z — j (@clubgoinup_) February 13, 2023

