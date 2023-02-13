Rihanna Super Bowl memes go viral thanks to her halftime show

13 February 2023, 14:17

By Katie Louise Smith

From memes about Rihanna being pregnant, to the Super Smash Bros. staging comparisons and the Tom Holland 'Umbrella' tweets, here's all the best reactions to the Fenty Bowl.

After 7 years since her last live performance, Rihanna finally returned to the stage on Sunday night (Feb 12) to headline the Super Bowl halftime show – and she absolutely slayed it.

Back in September, when it was announced that Rihanna was set to perform in the legendary halftime slot, the memes came rolling in thick and fast with everyone joking that she'd use those 13 minutes to give us a full Fenty Beauty makeup tutorial instead.

But on the night, Rihanna reminded us all exactly how incredible of a performer she still is. Fenty Bowl had everything: Bangers, bops, ballads. No skips. 'Bitch Better Have My Money' as the opening number. A Fenty Beauty promo moment. Backing dancers that looked like sperm cells. And a huge surprise announcement that no one saw coming (she is mother, literally!).

Here's all the best and funniest memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance.

The memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance are out of control
The memes about Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance are out of control. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images, NFL via YouTube/@pattymo via Twitter

The wait is ovah, THE WAIT IS OVAH!

Rihanna, the music superstar, has officially returned. We made it through the Rihanna drought! My skin is clear, my crops are watered, the bees are no longer dying at an alarming rate. Alexa, play 'Kiss It Better'!

Surprise! Rihanna is pregnant with baby number 2!

Remember when Rihanna teased she was thinking about bringing out a surprise guest for her performance? And everyone was like, 'Omg! Eminem? Calvin Harris? Jay-Z? A$AP?!' ...Well, she did kinda bring out a surprise guest. And that surprise guest was actually a baby.

Announcing your pregnancy during your own Super Bowl Halftime show performance? Now THAT's history.

BREAKING: Rihanna has been added as a playable character in Super Smash Bros.

As soon as those stages started to float, eeeeeveryone had the exact same thought.

Rihanna's backing dancers just cemented themselves in meme reaction video history.

White blood cells? Unidentified flying objects encroaching on U.S. airspace without permission? 200 people cosplaying as Damian from Mean Girls? SPERM CELLS!?? 😭

Rihanna promoting Fenty Beauty to an audience of 100 million+ people? Genius.

What? You thought the "Avon Lady" wouldn't take this prime marketing opportunity to promote the Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder?! She's not a businesswoman, she's a business, woman.

No guests was an absolute flex but...

Did Rihanna need a guest on stage with her? No! But if she had to have a guest, it should have been Tom for the 'Umbrella' Lip Sync Battle re-up.

EVERYBODY SAY, "THANK YOU, RIHANNA!"

12 absolute bangers, one adorable baby announcement, a brief shot of A$AP Rocky doing his best Kris "You're doing amazing, sweetie" Jenner in the crowd and a solid reminder that Rihanna is still one of the best to ever do it.

One more meme for the road...

