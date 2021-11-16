The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament

16 November 2021, 17:20 | Updated: 16 November 2021, 18:08

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

It's ok, the RuPaul Christmas ornament can't hurt you.

It's a little over one month until Christmas Day and it's time to start thinking about how we're going to decorate the tree. A little angel? A star, perhaps? Or, maybe a cursed RuPaul ornament from Wish?

Well, one RuPaul fan decided to get their very own RuPaul Christmas tree ornament and, as you can imagine when you buy absolutely anything from Wish, the buyer received something that was a little different to what they expected.

A Twitter user shared a post of the Christmas decoration, which featured the Drag Race judge with gold hair and streaks of glitter running through it. The ornament also had a gold high-neck number on to match, of course. But the face? Um, yeah, the only way to describe it is terrifying.

The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament.
The internet is cackling over this cursed RuPaul Christmas ornament. Picture: World of Wonder, Wish

The face featured painted on lashes, purple shadow and a black line that we can only assume is either eyeliner or eyeshadow. Then there's the lips. Ru sported a wonky smile, baring all their teeth, and a red lip.

The listing description reads: "This RuPaul ornament will add charisma, uniqueness, never, and talent to your holiday decor. Crafted from molten glass that is mouth-blown into meticulously carved molds, each ornament is basically "couture," as it is hand-painted, beaded, glued, and glittered." And all that can be yours for just $24…

It didn't take too long before RuPaul saw the ornament and branded it "unauthorised crap". It's all in good fun, though. Ru later shared multiple tweets about the truly chilling decoration.

Now, the internet is cackling at RuPaul's Christmas ornament.

What makes it even funnier is that Ru actually does have her own "authorised" Christmas ornament. The elegant gold or silver ornament was sold at Drag Con in 2018 but sadly it no longer seems to be available on RuPaul's Pop-Up Shop.

