Drag Race UK: RuPaul ripping into Joe Black's H&M dress has become a savage meme

12 February 2021, 11:49 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 12:34

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Note to self: Never wear H&M around RuPaul.

RuPaul has officially had it and the straw that broke the camels back? H&M.

Thursday night's (Feb 11) RuPaul's Drag Race UK saw the queens return after a seven-month break because of coronavirus. Things had changed, though. Veronica Green wasn't able to continue in the competition (don't worry, she'll be back for Season 3!) after contracting coronavirus, Joe Black was back after being voted in by her fellow queens and Sister Sister got a new set of teeth.

The gals were thrown in the deep end straight away, splitting off into two groups for a Eurovision-themed challenge, which involved creating their own catchy pop anthem, UK Hun. After performing for the judges, the United Kingdolls (Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, A'Whora and Tayce) won the competition, leaving Bananadrama (Joe Black, Tia Kofi, Sister Sister and Ellie Diamond) in the bottom.

READ MORE: Joe Black sold his runway gowns before his return: "I needed the money to live"

READ MORE: Drag Race UK: Ginny Lemon's exit becomes a hilarious meme

RuPaul rips into Joe Black's H&M dress
RuPaul rips into Joe Black's H&M dress. Picture: BBC

RuPaul was particularly critical of their outfits during the performance, especially Joe's dress. Joe then bravely revealed that the pink turtleneck dress was from highstreet store H&M. Big mistake.

RuPaul went off on Joe for her fashion faux pas. She said: "That outfit, off the rack, was a huge disappointment to me. That's what everyday people do, and you should know that because you are a star. This goes to all of you up here. If it is from H&M you better glitter the fuck out of it and make it something special. We’re looking for Great Britain’s Next Superstar. Don’t waste my time. I don’t want to see any fucking H&M. What say you, Joe Black?"

Joe Black speaks to RuPaul
Joe Black speaks to RuPaul. Picture: BBC

Joe agreed with the critique, but Ru wasn't done: "I came all the way across the pond. I want more. I want more! Is that asking for too much? I don’t think so. I don’t think so. This is the biggest stage for drag in the world. This is the Eurovision of drag. So, I think we’ve heard enough." Yikes.

Ru's unexpected outburst left Drag Race fans shook and the H&M memes were honestly out of control.

Sadly, Joe's H&M mishap sent her packing in the end. Joe failed to beat Tia in a lip-sync battle to 'Don't Leave Me This Way' by The Communards and was sent home for the second time.

QUIZ: Only a Drag Race expert can match the iconic lip sync to the song

Latest Viral News

Gorilla Glue Challenge is now a thing and someone has already been hospitalised…

What is the Gorilla Glue Challenge? Man hospitalised after sticking cup to his mouth
What does the fn key on Mac do? The function button explained

What does the fn key do on Mac? New viral TikTok video is blowing people's minds
Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 in GoFundMe

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe
This is what the brain emoji actually means...

What does  mean on TikTok? The sexual meaning behind the emoji explained
Tom Holland responds to Nicki Minaj relationship meme

Tom Holland finally addresses those Nicki Minaj relationship memes

Trending on PopBuzz

To All the Boys 3: Here's what happens to John Ambrose in the books

To All the Boys 3: Here's what happens to John Ambrose

News

Drag Race UK Joe Black H&M dress and seaside look

Drag Race UK's Joe Black sold his runway gowns before his return: "I needed the money to live" | PopBuzz Meets

News

Will there be a To All the Boys 4?

Will there be a To All the Boys 4? Here's everything we know so far

News

To All The Boys 3 soundtrack: All the songs in Always and Forever

To All The Boys 3 soundtrack: All the songs in Always and Forever

News

noah centineo

Noah Centineo: 27 facts you about the To All The Boys actor you need to know

TV & Film

Here's how to add TikTok's new Q&A feature to your bio

Here's how to add TikTok's new Q&A feature to your bio