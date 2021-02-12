Drag Race UK: RuPaul ripping into Joe Black's H&M dress has become a savage meme

By Jazmin Duribe

Note to self: Never wear H&M around RuPaul.

RuPaul has officially had it and the straw that broke the camels back? H&M.

Thursday night's (Feb 11) RuPaul's Drag Race UK saw the queens return after a seven-month break because of coronavirus. Things had changed, though. Veronica Green wasn't able to continue in the competition (don't worry, she'll be back for Season 3!) after contracting coronavirus, Joe Black was back after being voted in by her fellow queens and Sister Sister got a new set of teeth.

The gals were thrown in the deep end straight away, splitting off into two groups for a Eurovision-themed challenge, which involved creating their own catchy pop anthem, UK Hun. After performing for the judges, the United Kingdolls (Bimini Bon Boulash, Lawrence Chaney, A'Whora and Tayce) won the competition, leaving Bananadrama (Joe Black, Tia Kofi, Sister Sister and Ellie Diamond) in the bottom.

READ MORE: Joe Black sold his runway gowns before his return: "I needed the money to live"

READ MORE: Drag Race UK: Ginny Lemon's exit becomes a hilarious meme

RuPaul rips into Joe Black's H&M dress. Picture: BBC

RuPaul was particularly critical of their outfits during the performance, especially Joe's dress. Joe then bravely revealed that the pink turtleneck dress was from highstreet store H&M. Big mistake.

RuPaul went off on Joe for her fashion faux pas. She said: "That outfit, off the rack, was a huge disappointment to me. That's what everyday people do, and you should know that because you are a star. This goes to all of you up here. If it is from H&M you better glitter the fuck out of it and make it something special. We’re looking for Great Britain’s Next Superstar. Don’t waste my time. I don’t want to see any fucking H&M. What say you, Joe Black?"

Joe Black speaks to RuPaul. Picture: BBC

Joe agreed with the critique, but Ru wasn't done: "I came all the way across the pond. I want more. I want more! Is that asking for too much? I don’t think so. I don’t think so. This is the biggest stage for drag in the world. This is the Eurovision of drag. So, I think we’ve heard enough." Yikes.

Ru's unexpected outburst left Drag Race fans shook and the H&M memes were honestly out of control.

BREAKING: High street fashion giant H&M to enter administration pic.twitter.com/2am6Za9dVf — Harry🌈 (@harryjonesxx) February 11, 2021

When RuPaul sees a £7.50 H&M polo neck #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/qK56IHnkqT — Harry Boyss (@HarryBoyss) February 11, 2021

RuPaul: "It’s the biggest stage for drag in the world. This is the Eurovision of drag"

Also RuPaul:#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/DpEie7QVHb — Dan Ellis (@dgellis0907) February 11, 2021

Asttina sitting at home in her ASOS jacket watching this H&M drama #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/RHATNf2qXS — d e a g h l a n (@discobloodbaths) February 11, 2021

bimini bon boulash looking through the meal deals at tesco:#DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/lLGuOYEDDb — Ethan Harvey (@ethanharv) February 11, 2021

joe black after telling the judges their dress was from H&M #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/wj4MVf0nEb — thats cispicious (@noah__tory) February 11, 2021

Me burning all my H&M clothes after watching Drag Race 👀👀 #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/eiifwuaFNp — John H 👨🏻‍🦰🏳️‍🌈 (@thegingeteacher) February 11, 2021

Sadly, Joe's H&M mishap sent her packing in the end. Joe failed to beat Tia in a lip-sync battle to 'Don't Leave Me This Way' by The Communards and was sent home for the second time.