The funniest memes from RuPaul's Drag Race season 13

By Jazmin Duribe

Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race is finally here to save 2021 and it couldn't come soon enough.

We're currently one episode in and to say the season premiere was jaw-dropping is an understatement. Ru treated us to SIX lip-syncs all in the first episode, with the losers getting the Pork Chop. It's no wonder the opener achieved 1.3 million total viewers during its initial broadcast in the US, making it the most-watched episode in Drag Race HERstory, Deadline reports.

As you know, Drag Race is always full of twists, turns and a lot of shade, and we can always rely on the internet to react with hilarious memes. We don't want you to miss out on any of Drag Race's viral moments or memes, so we've compiled this handy little list for you to enjoy at your leisure.

The funniest memes from Drag Race season 13. Picture: VH1

Here's the best memes from Drag Race Season 13 (so far…)

Rosé the entire time in the porkchop loading dock #DragRace pic.twitter.com/gRdkGfEdNd — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) January 2, 2021

Rose leaving the main stage #DragRace pic.twitter.com/PI8hCbakIF — Mya Claudia Brave (@TheMyaBrave) January 2, 2021

I know who elliot reminds me of #DragRace pic.twitter.com/ouhtierTyz — Dan (@kingdeficit) January 2, 2021

