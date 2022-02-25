No, the TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine is not real

25 February 2022, 13:05 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 15:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The video is actually from 2015...

A TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine has recently gone viral. But is it real?

On Thursday (Feb 24), Russia launched airstrikes in Ukraine, sending their troops across the border under the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin. People have been terrified that the Ukraine-Russian conflict could potentially start World War 3, after Putin told world leaders they "will face consequences greater than any in history" if they interfere with his invasion.

Many public figures have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including Cardi B (the internet's favourite political correspondent), who tweeted: "Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who's really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about."

No, the TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine is not real…
No, the TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine is not real…. Picture: MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images, @romanadler123 via Instagram

Meanwhile, 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord shared a bizarre two-minute poem directed at Putin that saw her say: "I'm so sorry that I was not your mother."

But just before the news broke, a TikTok user named @romanadler123 shared a video of Russian paratroopers reportedly invading Ukraine on the platform. In the video, which was posted on Tuesday (Feb 22), Russian paratroopers are falling from the sky overlooking the ground. A soldier, who people have said is speaking Russian, then turns the camera on himself and says something while smiling.

The video has now been deleted from TikTok but people immediately concluded that the footage was from the recent Ukraine-Russia conflict and it went viral online.

Alas, it's not true and simply a case of misinformation on the internet again. It's since been revealed that the video is actually six years old and was first posted on Instagram by an account with the same handle on 25 August 2015.

