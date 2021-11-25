Santa gets a boyfriend in viral Christmas advert and it will make you cry

By Sam Prance

Father Christmas falls in love with a man in one of 2021's most emotional holiday adverts.

A brand new Christmas advert has gone viral in which Santa Claus is gay and falls in love with a man while delivering gifts.

Christmas is no stranger to viral adverts. In recent years, companies including John Lewis, McDonald's and Sainsbury's have all battled it out to create the most tear-jerking and eye-catching adverts. This year, Marks & Spencer have made headlines after bringing Percy Pig to life for the first time and getting Tom Holland to voice him in their advert for the festive season.

However, it's a Norwegian advert for Norway's national postal service, Posten, that has truly captured everyone's attention.

Santa is gay in viral Christmas advert for the Norwegian postal service. Picture: Posten

2022 marks 50 years since Norway decriminalised homosexuality and, in honour of the historic occasion, Posten have made an advert in which Santa Claus is gay and has a relationship with a man. The emotional feature depicts a man stumbling across Santa in his house while he's delivering presents and it's love at first sight between the two of them.

We then see the couple bonding briefly every Christmas. However, Santa doesn't have much time because he has to deliver more presents and disappear before Christmas ends. Every time Santa leaves, we see the man crying.

However, one year Santa doesn't come down the chimney. Instead, the man receives his presents in the post. Moments later Santa appears and says: "Well, I arranged some help this year so I can be with you."

The advert ends with the couple kissing and the words: "In 2022, Norway marks 50 years of being able to love whoever we want. Merry Christmas!"

No. I'm not crying. You are!

