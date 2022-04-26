23 Selling Sunset memes that are almost as iconic as Christine

By Katie Louise Smith

All the best memes from Selling Sunset season 5.

Another season of Selling Sunset has come and gone, once again leaving a question mark over Christine Quinn's future at The Oppenheim Group and loads of iconic memes in its wake.

Selling Sunset season 5 has everything: Houses, heels, babies in expensive outfits, Caviar and Couture open houses, the return of Adnan, the return of Escrow, Maya stirring the pot, Christine causing chaos, far too many shots of Chrishell rubbing Jason's bald head, Mary getting a promotion, Emma's empanadas, a brand new agent called Chelsea with an apparently questionable British accent, and Greece!

As always, fans of the Netflix series have been sharing their opinions of the show's more chaotic moments on social media and the memes are out of control.

All the best Selling Sunset season 5 memes. Picture: Netflix, VH1

Selling Sunset season 5 in a nutshell.

One thing about Emma, she gonna let you know about her vegan empanada business each and every time… #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/A8gvsrOuE2 — ❤️ (@here4achat_) April 23, 2022

Say what you want about Christine, but she's playing the game and she's playing it well!

Christine to the press every time she’s bored #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/0L8bjElQHU — liv (@jungkooksakgaee) April 23, 2022

In the immortal words of Cassie Howard, "If that makes me a villain, then so f*cking be it!"

The shows villain The actual villain#SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/sxMFhUEyEt — Politics For Gorgeous Gorgeous Girls (@blixberrie) April 23, 2022

Chelsea and her British accent were thee highlights of the season!

They gotta bring a new friend for Christine every season?? #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/0Y2UXpizOC — i’m throwing 🍅🍅🍅 (@TheTerriDiaries) April 22, 2022

They are the moment.

Cher and Dionne grew up and became real estate agents in LA. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/PPEcchJ7nn — Danyell Peterson (@danyellpeterson) April 24, 2022

Sorry but Christine is a top tier comedian.

selling sunset is unmatched pic.twitter.com/NMCpsWMyyB — alex (@alex_abads) April 22, 2022

Give her a spin-off! Give her a stand-up special! Let her host a roast!

I don’t understand why Netflix is tanking when they have this type of top tier comedy in their reality shows. #sellingsunset pic.twitter.com/tWCV6Dm66T — Kathleen “Cortez with an S” (@itsakat_png) April 23, 2022

$28 million? A steal, tbh. Let's get into escrow x

How I look trying to figure out how I’m going to buy a 28 million dollar house I’ve seen on #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/p71WI31vpb — Nina Parker (@theninaparker) April 24, 2022

And I will never not be obsessed with every! single! one of them!

selling sunset is like watching ur barbies play irl — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) April 9, 2022

Bless Vanessa's heart. She just wants to sell houses and marry her British boyfriend.

I conducted a scientific analysis of the Selling Sunset cast pic.twitter.com/eBAMO4299y — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) April 23, 2022

Maya is an agent of chaos and I love her.

Maya’s ability to both stay in her lane and stir the pot simultaneously is admirable. #SellingSunset — 𝐴.𝑊. (@notalexwilson) April 24, 2022

One minute you're excited to see the romance unfold, the next minute you're lowkey begging it to stop.

I don’t think I can do a full season of Jason and Chrishell. #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/1z4aMiBOIU — natasha (@heynaatasha) April 22, 2022

I'm really sorry but it's giving me the ick.

I’d rather be that 75 million dollar house Davina still hasn’t sold than watch Chrishell rub Jason’s bald head again #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/n1zNMFFwdJ — grove gate (@grove_gate) April 24, 2022

No one is ever gonna let Davina forget how badly she fumbled that $75 million listing.

Not Davina questioning why she doesn’t get a 10 million dollar listing … mama we didn’t forget season 3 #SellingSunset5 #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/3U3a089z5W — girl, be calm (@losquiat) April 23, 2022

If there was a Selling Sunset power ranking, Adnan would be top 3. Easily.

Adnan’s face when Davina was asking for another chance #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/58DiNeApjr — HeatherSibbs (@SibandaHeather) April 22, 2022

OOP!

When Chrishell said “The girl couldn’t sell a house if her fucking soul depended on it, when’s the last DOLLAR she brought to the brokerage” I damn near CHOKED on my WATER #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/B6PQ20JTnF — Nichayla Evania (@NichaylaE) April 22, 2022

Who put 50p in Mary?!!!!

gagged her a bit pic.twitter.com/EoD9CfAdiA — yolanda fister (@yolandafister) April 24, 2022

Highlight of this scene: Amanza saying, "WELL THEN CHIME IN!"

Brett getting mad cause no one is acknowledging his relationship with tattooed Mary #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/qtCa5Udtnv — Matthew (@mattgalore) April 22, 2022

Me doing the bare minimum at work:

My vibe today is Jason talking to his camera pretending to call a client #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/T0qUfTQvf9 — lana 🦋 (@taytoomuch13) April 22, 2022

To be fair to Davina, at least she's trying x

Davina: “do any of you feel like I’m kissing your ass or I’m desperately trying to be liked?”

The girls: #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/Kjzi6RJdP2 — GR (@gabrrielreed) April 22, 2022

The Selling Sunset soundtrack strikes again!

no one:



the music on selling sunset: 🎶 i’m a girl 💋 and im a boss 💻 and i wear lipstick 💄 and i wear gloss 💞 🎶 — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) April 24, 2022

"I'm🙋 not 🙅🚫 the type⌨️ to break 💔 up⬆ with my kidney🚑, so watch 👁️👄👁️ me work 🧑‍💼💼!"

A little motivation for your week ahead x

if you’re feeling bad about yourself today, just remember davina still hasn’t sold her $75 million listing #SellingSunset — allie ✨ (@queenofmyhrt) April 20, 2022

