23 Selling Sunset memes that are almost as iconic as Christine

26 April 2022, 17:39

By Katie Louise Smith

All the best memes from Selling Sunset season 5.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Another season of Selling Sunset has come and gone, once again leaving a question mark over Christine Quinn's future at The Oppenheim Group and loads of iconic memes in its wake.

Selling Sunset season 5 has everything: Houses, heels, babies in expensive outfits, Caviar and Couture open houses, the return of Adnan, the return of Escrow, Maya stirring the pot, Christine causing chaos, far too many shots of Chrishell rubbing Jason's bald head, Mary getting a promotion, Emma's empanadas, a brand new agent called Chelsea with an apparently questionable British accent, and Greece!

As always, fans of the Netflix series have been sharing their opinions of the show's more chaotic moments on social media and the memes are out of control.

READ MORE: Christine Quinn calls out Selling Sunset's "fake" storylines

All the best Selling Sunset season 5 memes
All the best Selling Sunset season 5 memes. Picture: Netflix, VH1

Selling Sunset season 5 in a nutshell.

Say what you want about Christine, but she's playing the game and she's playing it well!

In the immortal words of Cassie Howard, "If that makes me a villain, then so f*cking be it!"

Chelsea and her British accent were thee highlights of the season!

They are the moment.

Sorry but Christine is a top tier comedian.

Give her a spin-off! Give her a stand-up special! Let her host a roast!

$28 million? A steal, tbh. Let's get into escrow x

And I will never not be obsessed with every! single! one of them!

Bless Vanessa's heart. She just wants to sell houses and marry her British boyfriend.

Maya is an agent of chaos and I love her.

One minute you're excited to see the romance unfold, the next minute you're lowkey begging it to stop.

I'm really sorry but it's giving me the ick.

No one is ever gonna let Davina forget how badly she fumbled that $75 million listing.

If there was a Selling Sunset power ranking, Adnan would be top 3. Easily.

OOP!

Who put 50p in Mary?!!!!

Highlight of this scene: Amanza saying, "WELL THEN CHIME IN!"

Me doing the bare minimum at work:

To be fair to Davina, at least she's trying x

The Selling Sunset soundtrack strikes again!

"I'm🙋 not 🙅🚫 the type⌨️ to break 💔 up⬆ with my kidney🚑, so watch 👁️👄👁️ me work 🧑‍💼💼!"

A little motivation for your week ahead x

Read more Selling Sunset stories here:

WATCH: The Heartstopper Cast Interview Each Other | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Adam Ray Okay facts

Adam Ray Okay: 12 facts about TikTok's Rosa you need to know

Loren Gray

Loren Gray: 16 things you never knew about the TikTok star

Ethiopia is living in the seven years behind the rest of the world and I'm shook

What year is it in the Ethiopian Calendar? Viral TikTok saying Ethiopia is seven years behind is freaking people out
Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Trending on PopBuzz

Heartstopper has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix's Heartstopper has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

News

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith responds to rumours she's dating Zac Efron

Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith addresses rumours she's dating Zac Efron

Selling Sunset

Lea Michele showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before

Lea Michele once showed Jonathan Groff her vagina because he'd never seen one before

Celeb

Christine Quinn skips season 5 reunion

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn skips season 5 reunion

Selling Sunset

All the best Heartstopper memes

23 Heartstopper memes that'll make you wanna rewatch the whole thing

TV & Film

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call.

Selling Sunset fans spot Jason Oppenheim making a fake phone call and it's actually hilarious

Selling Sunset