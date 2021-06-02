A sexuality spectrum test is going viral and it reveals exactly how gay you are

By Sam Prance

The quiz includes sections on everything from gender identity and sexual orientation to libido and romantic desire.

A new viral test called 'What's Your Sexuality Spectrum?' is breaking the internet. Everyone is getting very different results.

Every week a brand new quiz or test takes over social media. Over the past few months alone, we've taken part in multiple, hilarious and accurate tests. From the Kink Test which reveals exactly how kinky you are, to the Astronomy Test which lets you know how compatible you are with your crush, the internet is overflowing with entertaining quizzes and websites.

Now, people are getting involved with a new test and it covers where you sit on the sexuality spectrum and so much more.

The Sexuality Spectrum itself is actually nothing new. Many people believe that sexuality exists on a spectrum with very few people being completely straight or gay and different scales have been created over time to convey this. The new 'What's Your Sexuality Spectrum?' test asks you where you fall on six different scales in a bid to illustrate your exact spectrum.

The scales are as follows: Gender Identity (male, non-binary, female), Gender Intensity (hyper-masculine, androgynous, hyper-feminine), Sexual Orientation (gay, bi/pan, straight), Libido/Sexual Drive (asexual, standard, hypersexual), Romantic Desire (aromantic, interested, hopeless romantic) and Social Intimacy (monogamous, open, polyamorous).

All you have to do is download the image below and add emojis or markers on the exact point on each scale you fall on.

Sexuality Spectrum Test. Picture: Instagram

You can then compare your results with your friends and see how well you ACTUALLY know them.

What results did you get?