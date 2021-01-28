Everybody is doing the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok and we're living for it

By Jazmin Duribe

Your comprehensive guide to the viral Silhouette Challenge on TikTok.

Another day, another challenge going viral on TikTok. TikTok has no limits when it comes to creativity, churning out challenge after challenge on a daily basis. Recently, the Buss It Challenge had us pushing our creaky knees to breaking point. However, now it's the era of the Silhouette Challenge.

The Silhouette Challenge involves posing in a doorway before turning yourself into a sultry black silhouette against a red background. It's not known who kicked off the whole thing but the challenge hashtag has already amassed over 90 million views.

Now, you're probably thinking that pulling off your own version will take a skilled videographer, light technician and PhotoShop trickery, but it's a lot simpler than it looks. Here's exactly how to do it…

How to do the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok

1) First find a doorway to pose in. If you don't have one, any sultry backdrop will do.

2) Stand in front of the doorway, record the first part of the video including the final pose and save it to your camera roll. (This should be in normal lighting and wearing your clothes.)

3) Head to Snapchat and select the "Vin Rouge" filter.

4) Record a second video using the "Vin Rouge" filter. You'll need to turn off all the lights apart from one in the room behind you and you should start where your last video ended in a silhouette position. Also, make sure you're wearing tighter clothing to emphasis your shape. This is for the silhouette part of the video.

5) Open TikTok and add both saved videos to make one complete clip.

6) Add the sound making sure the transition lines up with the change to silhouette mode. You can use auto sync for this.

Here's a useful Silhouette Challenge tutorial

What song is used for the Silhouette Challenge on TikTok?

We know, you're probably wondering what the catchy songs are being used throughout the Silhouette Challenge. Well, it starts off with 'Put Your Head On My Shoulder' by Paul Anka and finishes up with 'Streets' by Doja Cat. The song is from her 2019 album Hot Pink and samples 'Streets Is Callin' by B2K.