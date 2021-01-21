Did The Simpsons predict Inauguration Day with these Lisa Simpson and Tom Hanks scenes?

By Sam Prance

It also looks like a The Simpsons knew exactly what Vice President Kamala Harris would wear on inauguration day.

The Simpsons predictions are coming true again and this time they all involve Lisa Simpson, Kamala Harris and Tom Hanks.

The Simpsons has a history of predicting real-life events. Over the course of its 32-year history, the iconic animated TV show has seemingly predicted everything from Donald Trump's rise to power to the coronavirus pandemic. Just recently, viewers believe that it even predicted the Capitol riots in its Treehouse of Horror XXXI episode which aired back in October 2020.

Now, fans think that more Simpsons predictions are happening and they took place at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

READ MORE: The Simpsons' predictions for 2021 are scarily accurate and fans are shook

Simpsons predictions: Tom Hanks and Lisa president scene come true. Picture: SAUL LOEB/POOL/AFP via Getty Image, Fox

Yesterday (Jan 20), Kamala Harris wore a purple suit to the inauguration and people were quick to notice that the outfit is pretty much the same as an outift Lisa Simpson wears in the 'Bart to the Future' episode that debuted in 2000. On top of that, Lisa is president in the episode and she says: "As you know we've inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump'.

Of course, Kamala is Vice President not President but the outfit and the Trump reference are so close to real life that people are convinced that it's a prediction.

Yeah, everything that ever will be has already been on “The Simpsons”. But this is a bit on the nose. pic.twitter.com/SOHKyIzHjn — Phil Hagen (@PhilHagen) January 21, 2021

Kamala Harris really is Lisa Simpson and I’m all for it 😁 pic.twitter.com/82yTgsu09o — the barefoot bandit (@Darth_Tsunami) January 20, 2021

If that weren't enough, The Simpsons fans were quick to notice that Tom Hanks hosted the inauguration special and he did something very similar in The Simpsons Movie in 2007. In the film, he appears in a TV PSA to announce that a new Grand Canyon is being built, exactly where Springfield is. In other words, Springfield is being replaced with a canyon.

Of course, that is quite different to real life but Tom says: "Hello, I'm Tom Hanks, the US government has lost its credibility so it's borrowing some of mine." And, back on January 13, Vanity Fair published an article titled: "Tom Hanks Will Soothe the Nation With Biden Inauguration Special". Naturally, people couldn't get over the coincidence.

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS ALWAYS PREDICT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/vHt4YAIJYn — 『CKT』Kairy Luminess ➐ (@kairyluminess) January 19, 2021

With Tom Hanks hosting tonight’s primetime inauguration special it’s time to remind everyone that The Simpsons never misses. pic.twitter.com/Eav0RuSpTQ — Justin St. Onge (@jstonge32) January 20, 2021

Never watching a Simpsons episode in the same way again.