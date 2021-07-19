What does Sizing Up mean on TikTok? The sexual meaning explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the meaning behind the term 'Sizing Up' on TikTok.

Social media practically has its own dictionary full of phrases and slang words that just don't make sense in the normal world. Case in point, that time you couldn't escape the viral phrases Sco Pa Tu Manaa and Bomboclaat on Twitter.

TikTok has evolved from just another social media platform to a place with its own vocabulary with unfathomable meanings. For example, the word "Looted" recently went viral on the platform, which is basically a synonym for "drip" and "swag" used to describe someone's outfit or style. And now there's a new term trending on TikTok: Sizing Up.

You've probably seen people reacting to the phrase 'Sizing Up' on TikTok recently and wondered what the hell it means. Here's the meaning explained.

READ MORE: What does Chupapi Muñañyo mean on TikTok? The phrase translated

What does 'Sizing Up' mean sexually?

What does Sizing Up mean on TikTok? Picture: Alamy, @@mayas.fruity via TikTok

What does 'Sizing Up' mean on TikTok?

Typically, to "size up" someone means to form a judgment of a situation or assess something. However, on TikTok is has a completely different meaning. Urban Dictionary defines it as "when a guy examines a girls thighs in order to see if she can take dick from him".

The term was added to the website on July 16 – around the time it started going viral on TikTok. Now, because anyone can edit Urban Dictionary and add any definition they see fit it's possible that someone has simply made this up to be gross. However, people on TikTok are now discovering the new term and are sharing their reactions.