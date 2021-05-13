A viral TikTok has convinced men that women's skin peels off during their periods

13 May 2021, 15:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Does skin peel off or shed during a woman's period? Here's what science says…

The internet has convinced men that women's skin peels off during their periods thanks to a viral TikTok.

When you're looking for accurate information about the female anatomy, it's probably best to take everything you see on social media with a pinch of salt. However, model Dakota Fink's "honest" portrayal of what women go through during their mensural cycle is really one to remember.

In the TikTok clip, Dakota can be seen carefully peeling away her skin (ok, it's a peeling face mask) from her face. "Throwback to when men didn’t know we had to peel off layers of our skin after our period," the text on the video read.

The video, which currently has over 3 million Likes, was captioned: "How did they not know this wtf ??" The clip was also shared on Twitter and, thanks to some co-signing from some Twitter users, men were tricked into believing that women's skin peels off during their period.

READ MORE: Who is Candice on TikTok? The "Candice Died Today" joke goes viral

Does your skin peel on your period?
Does your skin peel on your period? Picture: @dfinkk via TikTok

Some women weren't in the joke, though. With one seemingly serious comment, reading: "I've had a period for 16 years and hasn’t happened once. Or to anyone I know lol." Another commented: "Are y’all jp in the comments or am i bouta start shedding next month."

There's always one...

Does your skin peel on your period?

A lot of physical and emotional changes happen when a woman has her period because of the change in their body's hormone levels. But, no, peeling skin is not a typical symptom.

According to the NHS, typical symptoms of PMS (premenstrual syndrome) or PMT (premenstrual tension) include: bloating, breast tenderness, mood swings, irritability, greasy hair, spotty skin, loss of interest in sex.

Of course, it's different for everyone and some don't get PMS symptoms at all.

