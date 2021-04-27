Sophia Grace just turned 18 and she looks so different now

By Sam Prance

Sophia Grace first rose to fame rapping Nicki Minaj with her cousin Rosie on the Ellen show.

Internet icon Sophia Grace has just celebrated her 18th birthday and the internet can't deal with how grown up she is now.

Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland first rose to fame back in 2011 when their cover of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' went viral on YouTube. The video racked up over 54 million views and it garnered so much attention that Ellen DeGeneres invited the two British cousins, who were 8 and 5 at the time, onto The Ellen Show to meet Nicki Minaj herself.

A whole decade has now passed since then and Sophia Grace and Rosie both look very different to how they did back in 2011.

Earlier this month (Apr 18), Sophia Grace, who is now a singer and an influencer, took to Twitter and Instagram to thank fans for wishing her a happy birthday. Sophia tweeted: "Thank you for all the Birthday wishes", alongside a photo of her posing with 18 balloons to commemorate the special occasion. And it wasn't long before the photo of Sophia went viral.

People began retweeting the photo with comments like: "This makes me feel 100 years old." and "so apparently this is one of those adorable little girls that rapped Super Bass on Ellen and went viral.....she is 18 now....i feel like a fucking fossil".

Thank you for all the Birthday wishes ❤️🎂 pic.twitter.com/GzXXShI9gI — sophia grace (@SophiaGrace) April 18, 2021

For those wondering, Sophia Grace and Rosie are still as close as ever. Rosie is 14 now and she recently spent Sophia's birthday with her. In a recent Instagram post, Rosie wrote: "Happy 18th Birthday for yesterday! Forgot to post these. Had the best day celebrating with you and love you so much".

Our hearts!