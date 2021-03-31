This website gives you a personalised festival lineup using your Spotify history

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to create your perfect festival lineup based on your Spotify listening habits using Festify.

If you've spent months thinking about booking a summer festival purely based on the lineup then halt your plans because there's an app that can curate your perfect festival lineup. You know, just minus the acts actually performing for you, the muddy fields and smelly portable toilets...

Festify will pull together your dream festival lineup all based on your Spotify listening habits (sorry Apple Music users, this one's for the Spotify gang only). So if you're not sure what festival would fit your music preferences it could be a good way to make your decision.

You can make your own festival lineup on Festify. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Festify

All you have to do is log into your Spotify account and Festify will create your own festival based on what you've listened to most over the past month, six months or all time.

Sometimes the results are just too good to be true.

The ONLY place to catch Joni Mitchell jamming in a tiny tent with the reanimated corpse of Tom Petty this summer pic.twitter.com/OkKLzKmgkT — Lisa-Marie Ferla (@lastyearsgirl_) March 31, 2021

will you come on my festify? pic.twitter.com/ANlPFVhC3i — wil (@povwil) March 31, 2021

all time festify: coherent, makes sense, marianelli gets a pass bc the jane eyre ost bangs

month's festify: you're a middle aged dad with a depressed queer teen daughter pic.twitter.com/vL0DUEwi7y — scarlett (@yesfirs) March 31, 2021

this turns your most listened to music on spotify into a festival lineups and i might give my left nut for this to happen pic.twitter.com/Pr3ZZpWE0w — childish sambino (@samiwert) April 13, 2019

So there's an app that shows your ultimate festival line up based on @Spotify listens. Unholy Space being my top artists of all time? I'd attend that, and even my past 6 months listening, ForestFest 2019 looks awesome.



Lets see your lineups: https://t.co/hXRL7g9EMn pic.twitter.com/fajkEZv7fM — Charlotte Hannah (@chc_creative) April 12, 2019

lol spotify made a festival lineup for me based on what i’ve listened to the very very most and believe me i would pay twenty thousand dollars to go to this pic.twitter.com/10GR1lWzoJ — brittany o'brien (@britobrien_) April 13, 2019

this would be my festival line-up based on what i listen to most of the time on spotify and not gonna lie it really is my dream line-up uGH MY FAVES KSKKSSKS pic.twitter.com/cVR1ozVBzJ — ًaiko (@foolsqueer) April 12, 2019

So this festival Spotify made out of the music I listen to is sooooo accurate... like can it actually be a thing plzzzzz pic.twitter.com/m5QCz1Hnl8 — Mikyyy (@Miky_spam) April 13, 2019

Did that thing that makes a festival lineup based on your Spotify.



Tell your dads pic.twitter.com/zSIqEmZHXM — Shane Clifford (@brilliantshane) April 14, 2019

And other times they're just surprising. We didn't listen to Bhad Bhabie that much this year… did we?

I did this "generate your own festival" thing that takes from your past six months of Spotify and the great thing about having profoundly eclectic music tastes is that I believe this festival would appeal to no-one at all pic.twitter.com/o0xlmCaZsc — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) April 14, 2019

My spotify curated festival playlist really mirrors all the traditional festival lineup rn lmao can confirm I’m basic now pass me the juul pic.twitter.com/R3fjvBfGVJ — jam (@gvrlmvsic) April 11, 2019

does my all time Spotify festival lineup make me a basic bitch pic.twitter.com/AuonrJhP4F — Ciara. (@Ciara_Murphy24) April 14, 2019

My Spotify festival line up is fairly predictable and just a little bit tragic lmao Trixie Mattel and the heathers soundtrack when will Glastonbury ever pic.twitter.com/6ooR6UTQW7 — precious salami (@izzierobinson96) April 15, 2019

