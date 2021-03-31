This website gives you a personalised festival lineup using your Spotify history

31 March 2021, 18:20

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to create your perfect festival lineup based on your Spotify listening habits using Festify.

If you've spent months thinking about booking a summer festival purely based on the lineup then halt your plans because there's an app that can curate your perfect festival lineup. You know, just minus the acts actually performing for you, the muddy fields and smelly portable toilets...

Festify will pull together your dream festival lineup all based on your Spotify listening habits (sorry Apple Music users, this one's for the Spotify gang only). So if you're not sure what festival would fit your music preferences it could be a good way to make your decision.

READ MORE: Spotify Stats: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs of all time

You can make your own festival lineup on Festify
You can make your own festival lineup on Festify. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images, Festify

All you have to do is log into your Spotify account and Festify will create your own festival based on what you've listened to most over the past month, six months or all time.

Sometimes the results are just too good to be true.

And other times they're just surprising. We didn't listen to Bhad Bhabie that much this year… did we?

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Latest Viral News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Addison Rae at To All the Boys 2 premiere

Addison Rae: 25 facts about the TikTok star you need to know

What is White Boy Summer?

What is White Boy Summer? All the memes about Chet Hanks' video
Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch

A man found shrimp in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and the memes are out of control

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: How well do you remember Spy Kids?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Spy Kids?

TV & Film

What % Zillennial are you?

QUIZ: What % Zillennial are you?

Quizzes

Demi Lovato opens up about relapsing with heroin after her overdose

Demi Lovato says she had a heroin relapse after her 2018 overdose

Demi Lovato

Stranger Things 4: Gaten Matarazzo says there's "no way to figure out" when filming will wrap

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo says season 4 is a long way from being finished

Stranger Things

A 12-year-old boy has been left brain dead after attempting TikTok's Blackout Challenge.

A 12-year-old boy has been left brain dead after attempting TikTok's Blackout Challenge
China Anne McClain calls out Lil Nas X's depiction of God in his Montero video

China Anne McClain says Lil Nas X's representation of God in the Montero video is harmful

Lil Nas X