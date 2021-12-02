31 of the best Spotify Wrapped memes from 2021
2 December 2021, 12:18
"You checkin' Spotify Wrapped when it was you who got played the most this year."
Everyone's Spotify 2021 Wrapped results are finally here, but now it's time for the best part: The Spotify Wrapped memes.
It's the new Christmas day, it's Twitter's Met Gala, it's one of the most insufferable days on social media of all time if you don't actually use Spotify... (Apple Music users, here's how to find your own version of Wrapped.)
As well as sharing screenshots of their top artists and songs, people have been making the same jokes about Spotify's annual need to expose us all. From the Top 1% of Listeners feature that pops up alongside your top artist to everything else in between, here's all the best memes and reactions to Spotify's 2021 Wrapped.
Sorry about it, Apple Music users.
every time spotify wrapped drops pic.twitter.com/Vfpxwup7kz— nard (@avantnard) December 1, 2021
apple music users watching everyone taIk about their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/sGQWn3RAiH— d🐬n (@ClitPizza) December 1, 2021
Christmas day? New Year's eve? They simply do NOT have the range.
preparing for #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/SuLhJtE3hE— T (@badbvtchenergy) December 1, 2021
It's that time of the year again #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Aibnrim4fb— ältē 🎋🇳🇬 (@NewtVicky) November 30, 2021
My whole TL right now:#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/awobgYEB3X— Iced coffee in a snowstorm (@miliotweets) December 1, 2021
If Instagram did this, we'd all have a lot of explaining to do.
spotify the only tech company to figure out how to successfully rebrand "we've been tracking you" to "isn't this FUN"— Delia Cai (@delia_cai) December 1, 2021
Accurate. And also rude.
pain #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/oqQO5IP0eD— josh 🇰🇷 (@joosh874) December 1, 2021
Here she comeeeeees!
spotify wrapping everyones music right now pic.twitter.com/hw1ZXarwS7— cole (@juul_survivor) November 29, 2021
If Taylor Swift completely took over your Wrapped this year, you're not alone...
my tl right now #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/8Avtju0II9— gaia⸆⸉✪🧣 (@fvreverwinter) December 1, 2021
my #SpotifyWrapped be like: pic.twitter.com/RB71EqE0On— thanos. (@thanosoutdid) December 1, 2021
Maybe it's for the best? (It's definitely for the best.)
it's criminal that spotify wrapped only accounts for 10 months because i can live a dozen lives in those 2 missing months— no (@zedonarrival) December 1, 2021
Drop the fan fiction stats now!
If AO3 had a 2021 Wrapped pic.twitter.com/cK6T7PeDEx— fran (@galacticidiots) December 1, 2021
It's giving... "How do you do, fellow kids?!"
spotify wrapped: "vibe check! you understood the assignment and kept it on fleek with this podcast that lived rent free in your head, just like an NFT"— Astead (@AsteadWesley) December 1, 2021
why does spotify talk like this? pic.twitter.com/YOm1BUwMKs— Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) December 1, 2021
anyone else getting a real particular vibe on their wrapped, just me? pic.twitter.com/Ecb7ZjAq7e— King 👑 Amy (@sephiramy) December 1, 2021
Petition for TikTok to drop a Wrapped of the most played meme sounds of 2021.
#SpotifyWrapped @KekePalmer • @theestallion pic.twitter.com/gnL9dcUOk9— st. ɳick 🎅🏽 (@Creat1ve) December 1, 2021
huh??!? pic.twitter.com/LRC4BTv9qf— viking (@notviking) December 1, 2021
December 1, 2021
oh my god ??? @RealChalamet pic.twitter.com/w8g8ZdcbS7— johanna ◟̽◞̽ (@alwayschlmt) December 1, 2021
The accuracy is just unmatched, honestly.
December 1, 2021
Wrapped is just exposé after exposé after exposé, isn't it?
my Spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/mLXks6lNPo— Marc (@MarcSnetiker) December 1, 2021
spotify wrapped is kinda lame honestly pic.twitter.com/zRQDkpK83u— abdi (@tropicanapussy) December 1, 2021
I’m completely obsessed with Spotify Wrapped day I’m sorry like.. the vibes are immaculate it’s like a little show and tell at the psych ward— roach ^.^ (@a_roach06) December 1, 2021
spotify said my aura was “wistful and yearning” so yeah my feelings are hurt gonna go stare out a window pining for lost love for a while— ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) December 1, 2021
i love spotify wrapped because how else would i remember just how depressed i was from january to october— trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) December 1, 2021
When 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (10 minute version)' ends up as my most played in 2022... then what?
spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/SUTZRGZW49— the x files ! (@scullyxf) December 1, 2021
All men? In your Top 5? Groundbreaking.
A lot of you should try being in the top 1% of listeners to women— Clarke (@pleasuresystems) December 1, 2021
how can a person only have men in their Spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/HE08GfTycP— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 1, 2021
It's called immaculate taste. Look it up.
my spotify wrapped: pic.twitter.com/39VqZLoQs3— ephemeral girl (@theephe_girl20) December 1, 2021
You're being too LOUD.
you checkin spotify wrapped when it was you who got played the most this year— juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) December 1, 2021
There's always 2022 x
To all the young people out there who haven't gotten the Spotify Wrapped results they were hoping for, just remember that there's no wrong path. I left school without a single Spotify Wrapped to my name and, hey, I seem to be doing okay.— Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 1, 2021
