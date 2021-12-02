31 of the best Spotify Wrapped memes from 2021

2 December 2021, 12:18

By Katie Louise Smith

"You checkin' Spotify Wrapped when it was you who got played the most this year."

Everyone's Spotify 2021 Wrapped results are finally here, but now it's time for the best part: The Spotify Wrapped memes.

It's the new Christmas day, it's Twitter's Met Gala, it's one of the most insufferable days on social media of all time if you don't actually use Spotify... (Apple Music users, here's how to find your own version of Wrapped.)

As well as sharing screenshots of their top artists and songs, people have been making the same jokes about Spotify's annual need to expose us all. From the Top 1% of Listeners feature that pops up alongside your top artist to everything else in between, here's all the best memes and reactions to Spotify's 2021 Wrapped.

FIND YOUR SPOTIFY 2021 WRAPPED HERE.

Spotify Wrapped memes: All the funniest 2021 tweets
Spotify Wrapped memes: All the funniest 2021 tweets. Picture: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Nickelodeon

Sorry about it, Apple Music users.

Christmas day? New Year's eve? They simply do NOT have the range.

If Instagram did this, we'd all have a lot of explaining to do.

Accurate. And also rude.

Here she comeeeeees!

If Taylor Swift completely took over your Wrapped this year, you're not alone...

Maybe it's for the best? (It's definitely for the best.)

Drop the fan fiction stats now!

It's giving... "How do you do, fellow kids?!"

Petition for TikTok to drop a Wrapped of the most played meme sounds of 2021.

The accuracy is just unmatched, honestly.

Wrapped is just exposé after exposé after exposé, isn't it?

When 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (10 minute version)' ends up as my most played in 2022... then what?

All men? In your Top 5? Groundbreaking.

It's called immaculate taste. Look it up.

You're being too LOUD.

There's always 2022 x

Find out more of your Spotify stats here:

Listen to Charlie Craggs and NoseBleedFitz talk about their coming out journeys

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community. 

Latest Viral News

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Selling Sunset memes.

25 Selling Sunset season 4 memes that are even more iconic than Christine's chair purse
Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber's Balenciaga ad is being roasted by the internet
What does Corn mean on TikTok?

What does Corn mean on TikTok? The NSFW meaning explained

TikTok

The memes about Adele and Megan The Stallion are out of control.

The memes about Adele and Megan The Stallion are out of control

Trending on PopBuzz

Little Mix announce break after 10 years together

Little Mix announce break after historic 10 years together

Little Mix

When will Taylor Swift release her re-recorded albums? All the Taylor's Version release dates

Taylor Swift re-recordings: All the release dates of the Taylor’s Version albums in order

Taylor Swift

Big Time Rush release snippet of comeback single Call It Like You See It

Big Time Rush announce new comeback single Call It Like You See It

News

Jodie Harsh and L Devine on the Coming Out Chats podcast

Coming Out Chats: Jodie Harsh and L Devine in conversation

Podcasts

Spotify Wrapped: How to find your 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 playlists

Here's how to view your old Spotify Wrapped playlists

News

Lili Reinhart plays Betty Cooper.

Lili Reinhart says Riverdale season 7 will "probably be the last one"

Riverdale