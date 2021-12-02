31 of the best Spotify Wrapped memes from 2021

By Katie Louise Smith

"You checkin' Spotify Wrapped when it was you who got played the most this year."

Everyone's Spotify 2021 Wrapped results are finally here, but now it's time for the best part: The Spotify Wrapped memes.

It's the new Christmas day, it's Twitter's Met Gala, it's one of the most insufferable days on social media of all time if you don't actually use Spotify... (Apple Music users, here's how to find your own version of Wrapped.)

As well as sharing screenshots of their top artists and songs, people have been making the same jokes about Spotify's annual need to expose us all. From the Top 1% of Listeners feature that pops up alongside your top artist to everything else in between, here's all the best memes and reactions to Spotify's 2021 Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped memes: All the funniest 2021 tweets.

Sorry about it, Apple Music users.

every time spotify wrapped drops pic.twitter.com/Vfpxwup7kz — nard (@avantnard) December 1, 2021

apple music users watching everyone taIk about their spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/sGQWn3RAiH — d🐬n (@ClitPizza) December 1, 2021

Christmas day? New Year's eve? They simply do NOT have the range.

My whole TL right now:#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/awobgYEB3X — Iced coffee in a snowstorm (@miliotweets) December 1, 2021

If Instagram did this, we'd all have a lot of explaining to do.

spotify the only tech company to figure out how to successfully rebrand "we've been tracking you" to "isn't this FUN" — Delia Cai (@delia_cai) December 1, 2021

Accurate. And also rude.

Here she comeeeeees!

spotify wrapping everyones music right now pic.twitter.com/hw1ZXarwS7 — cole (@juul_survivor) November 29, 2021

If Taylor Swift completely took over your Wrapped this year, you're not alone...

Maybe it's for the best? (It's definitely for the best.)

it's criminal that spotify wrapped only accounts for 10 months because i can live a dozen lives in those 2 missing months — no (@zedonarrival) December 1, 2021

Drop the fan fiction stats now!

If AO3 had a 2021 Wrapped pic.twitter.com/cK6T7PeDEx — fran (@galacticidiots) December 1, 2021

It's giving... "How do you do, fellow kids?!"

spotify wrapped: "vibe check! you understood the assignment and kept it on fleek with this podcast that lived rent free in your head, just like an NFT" — Astead (@AsteadWesley) December 1, 2021

why does spotify talk like this? pic.twitter.com/YOm1BUwMKs — Rajat Suresh (@rajat_suresh) December 1, 2021

anyone else getting a real particular vibe on their wrapped, just me? pic.twitter.com/Ecb7ZjAq7e — King 👑 Amy (@sephiramy) December 1, 2021

Petition for TikTok to drop a Wrapped of the most played meme sounds of 2021.

The accuracy is just unmatched, honestly.

Wrapped is just exposé after exposé after exposé, isn't it?

spotify wrapped is kinda lame honestly pic.twitter.com/zRQDkpK83u — abdi (@tropicanapussy) December 1, 2021

I’m completely obsessed with Spotify Wrapped day I’m sorry like.. the vibes are immaculate it’s like a little show and tell at the psych ward — roach ^.^ (@a_roach06) December 1, 2021

spotify said my aura was “wistful and yearning” so yeah my feelings are hurt gonna go stare out a window pining for lost love for a while — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) December 1, 2021

i love spotify wrapped because how else would i remember just how depressed i was from january to october — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) December 1, 2021

When 'All Too Well (Taylor's Version) (10 minute version)' ends up as my most played in 2022... then what?

spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/SUTZRGZW49 — the x files ! (@scullyxf) December 1, 2021

All men? In your Top 5? Groundbreaking.

A lot of you should try being in the top 1% of listeners to women — Clarke (@pleasuresystems) December 1, 2021

how can a person only have men in their Spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/HE08GfTycP — HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) December 1, 2021

It's called immaculate taste. Look it up.

You're being too LOUD.

you checkin spotify wrapped when it was you who got played the most this year — juju 💰 (@ihyjuju) December 1, 2021

There's always 2022 x

To all the young people out there who haven't gotten the Spotify Wrapped results they were hoping for, just remember that there's no wrong path. I left school without a single Spotify Wrapped to my name and, hey, I seem to be doing okay. — Ross Sayers (@Sayers33) December 1, 2021

