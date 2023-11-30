Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town memes: All the funniest reactions

By Katie Louise Smith

"Spotify is trying to make a gay commune in Berkeley, a lesbian commune in Burlington, and a bisexual commune in Cambridge."

As expected, Spotify Wrapped 2023 has caused pure chaos on social media. Alongside your Top Songs and Top Artists, this year's Wrapped tells Spotify users where in the world matches their music tastes.

But what was likely intended to be a cute little sharable slide has turned into one of the funniest memes to come out of 2023.

There's countless cities and towns all over the world that have popped up in listeners' Wrapped reports. From York and Islington in the UK to places like College Station, Cambridge and Burlington in the US. If you listen to non English-language music, places like Bangkok, Thailand and Noida, India could pop up depending on your preferred genres.

However, users have noticed a hilarious correlation between three specific places in the US and the sexual orientation of the listeners who have ended up being matched with those cities. Others are also reacting to being placed in a completely different town to their friends.

Here's the funniest memes about Spotify's Sound Town.

The memes about Spotify Wrapped's Sound Town is hilarious. Picture: Spotify, TLC

spotify is trying to make a gay commune in berkeley, a lesbian commune in burlington, and a bisexual commune in cambridge — carey (@brokebackstan) November 29, 2023

me arriving in burlington pic.twitter.com/AMumz9y8y5 — lucía (@lNT0DUST) November 29, 2023

spotify sending me to burlington, usa pic.twitter.com/5rmkhdvaBm — cassandra (@cassbwell) November 29, 2023

does she…you know…have spotify listening habits in common with berkeley, burlington, or cambridge? — abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) November 29, 2023

LGBT actually stands for Let’s Go to Burlington Together — lj (sister of the loam) (@ljinthealps) November 29, 2023

burlington usa according to spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/b2AESPzV6s — meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) November 29, 2023

berkeley gays vs. cambridge gays pic.twitter.com/zMjSEp3Q4R — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 29, 2023

get in sad bisexuals we’re going to cambridge, massachusetts pic.twitter.com/qB8tKrSw83 — Devi Ruia (@DeviRuia) November 29, 2023

the Provo, Utah girls watching all the Burlington and Berkeley girls having fun on the tl pic.twitter.com/azYUo5LbyH — natalie (@natalieegrim) November 29, 2023

when u get davis, usa in spotify wrapped but all ur friends getting berkeley pic.twitter.com/qWhr1bK2pg — 🎄 andrea belsnickel 🎄 (@msdreamericana) November 29, 2023

finding out that everyone got berkeley, california or burlington, vermont on their spotify wrapped but i got college station, texas pic.twitter.com/fuxXGYAuSI — sophie (@sophieschroeds) November 29, 2023

I have the music taste of a Brigham Young University student…….this is devastating pic.twitter.com/7zqeQFrNwN — Kelly Blaus 2.0 (@kblaus) November 29, 2023

my spotify wrapped location is so accurate. pic.twitter.com/qse5p9VguB — swiftie struggle tweets (@swifferstruggle) November 29, 2023

What random town did Spotify Wrapped place you in?

