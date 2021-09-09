All the best Steve from Blue's Clues memes about his emotional return video

9 September 2021, 13:07

By Rachel Finn

Here's all the best Steve from Blue's Clues memes following his return in the viral Nick Jr. video.

If you were a child with access to a TV anytime between the late '90s and early '00s, chances are you might have come across Blue’s Clues

The Nickelodeon children’s show ran from 1996-2006 and followed a host wearing a stripy green top with his animated dog Blue as they went on adventures and tried to figure out a mystery with the audience. The show’s first host, Steve Burns, hosted the series for the first four seasons before emotionally departing in a 2002 episode called ‘Steve Goes to College’. He then left the series (and Blue) in the hands of his younger brother Joe. 

Now, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show’s first episode (yes, you’re that old), Steve has shared a heartfelt message to his fans, saying he “never forgot them”.

In a video posted to Nick Jr. socials, Steve returned with a message that has got us feeling all emotional.

After addressing his abrupt departure back in 2002, Steve shared how going off to college allowed him to do lots of the things he’s always wanted to do and how we should all be proud of what we’ve achieved together since he left the show all those years ago.

“Look at all you have done and all you have accomplished in all that time,” he said. “And it’s just, it’s just so amazing, right? I mean, we started out with clues and now it’s what? Student loans, and jobs, and families, and some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know.

"And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn’t have done all of that without your help. I guess I just wanted to say that after all these years, I never forgot you … ever. And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Needless to say, the internet was an absolute emotional wreck after watching the video. One person really summed it up by writing:  “We’re all so emotionally damaged from this last year and a half that Steve from Blue’s Clues was like ‘I have to address the nation’.” Another agreed: “Do you know how bad things need to get for Steve from Blue’s Clues to step in?”

Here's all the best memes about Steve from Blue's Clues return:

Steve??? Proud of me???? OMG.

Parasocial relationships? Only when it's Steve.

Steve, come back and give us some grown up clues. PLEASE.

Truly the longest friendship all of us have ever had.

If you need us, we’ll be on YouTube re-watching the adventures of Steve and Blue...

