32 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will save you from Vecna's curse

By Katie Louise Smith

"Imagine dying coz your friends don't know your favourite song."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? Where do we even start? Seven brand new episodes dropping straight into our laps after a three year wait? My skin has never been clearer, the crops are thriving, the bees are no longer dying at an alarming rate.

And, as always, with a new season of Stranger Things, comes a fresh batch of memes.

From Max and her love for Kate Bush, to shipping Nancy with Jonathan, Steve and Robin. From Will's blatantly obvious crush on Mike to Eleven schmacking Angela in the face with that rollerskate. From the terrifying new villain Vecna to that big shocking twist at the end of Volume 1...

Here's all the funniest tweets, reactions and memes about what happens in Stranger Things 4.

All the best memes and reactions about Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 memes: All the funniest reactions. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the final episode of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1.

Do not read ahead if you have not finished episode 7 of Stranger Things 4!

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things 4. Picture: Netflix

Can you believe it's been SIX years?

Do not text! Do not call! See you in 9 hours.

not now sweetie, mommy’s gonna binge-watch all episodes of #StrangerThings4 in one sitting pic.twitter.com/OW2Z1PjdDE — mich (@folkloreslaps) May 27, 2022

Just when you thought the human-flesh Mind Flayer monster was the most terrifying thing you've ever seen...

Vecna's House (2022)

the first episode of stranger things season 4 without any context: pic.twitter.com/MFOLclVa8Z — ken (@croissanttrash) May 28, 2022

Never thought I'd shed actual tears over a jar of peanut butter.

Sorry but Angela deserved it x

me when eleven hit that bitch in the face with them roller skates. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/9eybNhF0uk — BlackDevilX || #BLM ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽 #BlackLivesMatter (@DevilTastic) May 27, 2022

Never felt so much second-hand embarrassment in all my life watching this scene.

Will after watching El try to use her powers agaisnt Angela. #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/7ptcrH6nss — 𝕬𝑻𝑶𝑵𝑬𝑫 𝕾𝑰𝑵𝑺 (@SinbadsDomain) May 27, 2022

If I ever stepped foot in Hawkins, Vecna would have me gone within 0.4 seconds probably.

me running for my dear life to get headphones knowing damn well i am highly vulnerable to vecna bc i have 10383828 unresolved traumas#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/L5DF95Y4LC — ً☹︎ ST4 SPOILERS (@LUV4LLY) May 29, 2022

Kate Bush did what she had to do.

max the entirety of stranger things 4: pic.twitter.com/rtLZrG0u59 — el (@starcourtmaII) May 28, 2022

You ever hear a song so good if makes you levitate?

IF I ONLY COUUUUUULD, MAKE A DEAL WITH GODDDDDDDD 🗣️

everyone after watching episode 4 of stranger things : #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/MaJrk6GH5u — Addi 🍒🎰 (@sunbabyslover) May 28, 2022

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' is so powerful, Vecna would simply just give up.

SHE IS LISTENING TO ALL TOO WELL TEN MINUTES VERSION #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/3Q6qSoiaEK — tash (@lovetaydua) May 27, 2022

The best scene in Stranger Things history. Argue with the wall.

Friends, if you're reading this: Play the Mamma Mia soundtrack!

Imagine dying coz your friends don't know your favourite song #strangerthings — mentymissing (@Obstikhal) May 28, 2022

I have never related to Maxine Mayfield more than I have in this moment.

i relate to max as in i also use music to suppress my feelings i also avoid friends when I'm going through shit and i also would unabashedly stare at shirtless Steve Harrington pic.twitter.com/hOLzBDXW06 — Villanelle (@WritenbyA_Clark) May 28, 2022

Ok, changed my mind... Never felt so much second-hand embarrassment in all my life watching THIS scene.

WILL REACHING FOR A FUCKING HUG AND MIKE IGNORING HIM??? #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/kpQR7O6FON — audz ˘͈ᵕ˘͈ ST4 SPOILERS (@geekingaudagain) May 27, 2022

WHAT IS WILL PAINTING?! TELL US!!

if we don’t get to see will’s painting to mike in volume 2 istg#strangerthings#strangerthings pic.twitter.com/boils33SAC — ju #prayforukraine (@gossipjonah) May 27, 2022

Steve Harrington – and I say this respectfully – can get it.

ok why nobody talk abt how steve harrington killed the bat with his bare hands with no shoes and no tshirt bcs damn #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/N1DXK5xkW3 — flore (@novemberhue) May 27, 2022

BOOBIES!

#StrangerThings kinda Spoiler

-

-

-

No one:



steve harrington in the car: pic.twitter.com/u1XYDCeHME — °ysa ST4 ERA (@sunnystarkey) May 27, 2022

And in that moment, Robin was all of us.

she's just like me fr #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/1t3RyJia3e — ish • stranger things 4 spoilers (@robinshawkins) May 27, 2022

Every season Stranger Things gives us a new iconic duo and this time, it's Nancy and Robin's turn.

Nancy Wheeler is THAT girl. Sorry about it.

bad bitches ship all 3 #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/SOROIYlYTM — chan ✡︎ | st spoilers (@patronusblake) May 27, 2022

Will the Ronance shippers please stand up!

me, fully knowing there's not a single chance nancy and robin are going to kiss, waiting for nancy and robin to kiss #strangerthings4 pic.twitter.com/5bGH0lY3Yi — dina ᱬ (@yellowfier) May 27, 2022

Eddie Munson, I love you.

me falling in love with eddie munson as soon as he was introduced #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/xkrj24aM07 — lizzy hands ★ (@sawpilIed) May 31, 2022

I bet no one thought they'd be this jealous of Dustin, huh?

how come dustin henderson have all the best men fighting for his attention and im struggling to find one decent guy on tinder https://t.co/acFeJkw3w2 — Vasilisa (@vasilisonka) May 29, 2022

They had us all gagged a bit.

vecna's storyline was so well written i literally could not speak the entire time the flashbacks were being shown i just sat there like#StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/rYqqSwKi49 — ely munson #DearBilly (@ur_cinnamonBUN) May 29, 2022

Four seasons worth of build up and it was perfect.

Vecna’s whole storyline? Now that’s how you flesh out a villain’s backstory #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/NpFdWsOreq — Vecna’s Minion (@SaintLow_Rent) May 27, 2022

Vecna really said, "Oh, y'all wanted a Spring BREAK!?"

Vecna is so real for waiting til spring break to start murdering people. he really cares about their education. #StrangerThings4 #strangerthingsseason4 — caitlin ✿ (@alwynnchen) May 29, 2022

Jamie Campbell Bower will always understand the assignment.

I cannot believe, in the space of eight months, we have been scammed TWICE but two different 001s.

basically, never trust a bitch that goes by “001” #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/1p97k6ZhtK — t 💕| stranger things s4 spoilers!! (@tazotearefreshr) May 28, 2022

I'll never be over it.

One fucking day WELL SPENT.

can’t believe that i waited 3 years for #StrangerThings4 only to watch it in one fucking day pic.twitter.com/Tl6WtQlFfI — jazz in a jane austen novel. (@handeswife) May 27, 2022

What the HELL are we gonna do after Volume 2 drops?

me rn bcs I just binge-watched stranger things volume 1 for 9 hours straight and have to wait 35 days for volume 2 to come out #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/0v2wHtjJy1 — rach₊˚ˑ༄. (#1 RONANCE SHIPPER) (@rachegrayy) May 27, 2022

