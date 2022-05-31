32 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will save you from Vecna's curse

31 May 2022, 16:14

By Katie Louise Smith

"Imagine dying coz your friends don't know your favourite song."

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1? Where do we even start? Seven brand new episodes dropping straight into our laps after a three year wait? My skin has never been clearer, the crops are thriving, the bees are no longer dying at an alarming rate.

And, as always, with a new season of Stranger Things, comes a fresh batch of memes.

From Max and her love for Kate Bush, to shipping Nancy with Jonathan, Steve and Robin. From Will's blatantly obvious crush on Mike to Eleven schmacking Angela in the face with that rollerskate. From the terrifying new villain Vecna to that big shocking twist at the end of Volume 1...

Here's all the funniest tweets, reactions and memes about what happens in Stranger Things 4.

All the best memes and reactions about Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 memes: All the funniest reactions
Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 memes: All the funniest reactions. Picture: Netflix

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for the final episode of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1.

Do not read ahead if you have not finished episode 7 of Stranger Things 4!

Can you believe it's been SIX years?

Do not text! Do not call! See you in 9 hours.

Just when you thought the human-flesh Mind Flayer monster was the most terrifying thing you've ever seen...

Vecna's House (2022)

Never thought I'd shed actual tears over a jar of peanut butter.

Sorry but Angela deserved it x

Never felt so much second-hand embarrassment in all my life watching this scene.

If I ever stepped foot in Hawkins, Vecna would have me gone within 0.4 seconds probably.

Kate Bush did what she had to do.

You ever hear a song so good if makes you levitate?

IF I ONLY COUUUUUULD, MAKE A DEAL WITH GODDDDDDDD 🗣️

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' is so powerful, Vecna would simply just give up.

The best scene in Stranger Things history. Argue with the wall.

Friends, if you're reading this: Play the Mamma Mia soundtrack!

I have never related to Maxine Mayfield more than I have in this moment.

Ok, changed my mind... Never felt so much second-hand embarrassment in all my life watching THIS scene.

WHAT IS WILL PAINTING?! TELL US!!

Steve Harrington – and I say this respectfully – can get it.

BOOBIES!

And in that moment, Robin was all of us.

Every season Stranger Things gives us a new iconic duo and this time, it's Nancy and Robin's turn.

Nancy Wheeler is THAT girl. Sorry about it.

Will the Ronance shippers please stand up!

Eddie Munson, I love you.

I bet no one thought they'd be this jealous of Dustin, huh?

They had us all gagged a bit.

Four seasons worth of build up and it was perfect.

Vecna really said, "Oh, y'all wanted a Spring BREAK!?"

Jamie Campbell Bower will always understand the assignment.

I cannot believe, in the space of eight months, we have been scammed TWICE but two different 001s.

I'll never be over it.

One fucking day WELL SPENT.

What the HELL are we gonna do after Volume 2 drops?

