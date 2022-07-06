45 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will make you scream, cry and throw up

6 July 2022, 11:15 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 11:52

By Katie Louise Smith

"When you realise that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on Friday..."

Well, it's over. Stranger Things has done it again. And by again, we mean completely destroyed our lives with major characters deaths, major plot twists and an ending that we won't stop thinking about for the next two years. But, in the meantime, at least we have the memes.

From Eddie's devastating death to Max's... also devastating "death". From Hopper and Joyce being cockblocked by a phone to Will's heartfelt painting and emotional conversation with Mike. From Steve's visions of a life with Nancy to Nancy's visions of a life with her shotgun collection...

Here's all the funniest tweets, reactions and memes about what happens in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. [WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!]

GINGER SNAPS?! DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY!!!!!

"Two Days Later" is the actual real villain of this show.

Accurate.

I have been crying over this for the past 48 hours.

Will Byers will never know peace.

And the award for Ally of the Year, 1986 goes to... Jonathan Byers!

Free Noah Schnapp from the bowl cut!

Will was practically shaking that pizza van with those sobs, and you're telling me Mike didn't notice?

Hang it in the Louvre!

Normalise blaming everything on Jason Carver.

MAX, GET UP!!!! GET UPPPPP!!!

By all means Mike, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.

I'm boycotting all movie theatres until Lucas and Max finally get to go on their date.

It is a known fact that if you plan a date for Friday night in Hawkins, one of you will "die" before it happens.

I BELIEVE IN LUCAS SINCLAIR SUPREMACY!

We don't deserve Dustin.

And Dustin didn't deserve to lose his Hellfire hero either man, what the fUCK?!

Murray will be there on opening day.

Ladies, have you ever been SO down bad for a man that you're willing to bang him even though he hasn't showered or brushed his teeth in eight months?

No phones in the Byers-Hopper household ever again.

Good for her.

Sorry that your faves died but I, a member of Jopper Nation, had the time of my LIFE.

Hide your breadsticks, hide your lasagna.

Number one Jopper shipper, it's true.

Murray and Erica are the GOATs!

When season 5 Vecna starts skateboarding around the Upside Down THEN WHAT?

The power of Kate Bush, honestly.

THIS!!! IS!!!!!!! MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It's not too late to delete that scene and act like it never happened!

My life was flashing before my eyes at this point.

Eddie Munson, my guitar shredding King. You will be missed.

No caption needed.

Congratulations, I played myself.

Actual pain. Actual physical pain.

Steve Harrington, Mom of the Year™, and his six little nuggets.

STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS! I REPEAT, STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS!!!

Nancy Wheeler won't stop until she's girlbossed Vecna into the sun.

Do NOT tell Jonathan about Steve's six-kid Wheeler-Harrington Winnebago road trip fantasy!!

I literally don't know a better remix. It changed my life.

And she deserves every penny!!!

I hope Surfer Boy Pizza is paying Argyle for this impromptu cross-state promotion campaign.

The fact that Eddie didn't even get a funeral... LEAVE ME ALONE.

Me travelling back in time to 2016 to tell my grown adult self that Jopper will finally be canon.

Duffer brothers, turn on your location... we just wanna talk!

