45 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will make you scream, cry and throw up

By Katie Louise Smith

"When you realise that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on Friday..."

Well, it's over. Stranger Things has done it again. And by again, we mean completely destroyed our lives with major characters deaths, major plot twists and an ending that we won't stop thinking about for the next two years. But, in the meantime, at least we have the memes.

From Eddie's devastating death to Max's... also devastating "death". From Hopper and Joyce being cockblocked by a phone to Will's heartfelt painting and emotional conversation with Mike. From Steve's visions of a life with Nancy to Nancy's visions of a life with her shotgun collection...

Here's all the funniest tweets, reactions and memes about what happens in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. [WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!]

All the best memes and reactions about Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 memes: All the best memes and reactions. Picture: Netflix

GINGER SNAPS?! DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY!!!!!

Stranger Things Vol. 2 Spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/QtisyPSCNq — CT (@massey_779) July 1, 2022

"Two Days Later" is the actual real villain of this show.

Accurate.

I have been crying over this for the past 48 hours.

Will Byers will never know peace.

Me, whenever they show will's neck from behind: #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/b4oZu9RUdm — One of those ghosts (@arctic_peg) July 2, 2022

And the award for Ally of the Year, 1986 goes to... Jonathan Byers!

Free Noah Schnapp from the bowl cut!

Noah Schnapp when he realises he has to have another bowl cut in season 5 of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ygpvJvxBkJ — noah (@nnoahjames) July 1, 2022

Will was practically shaking that pizza van with those sobs, and you're telling me Mike didn't notice?

Will Mike pic.twitter.com/U2Ml2ljIy8 — Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 5, 2022

Hang it in the Louvre!

Normalise blaming everything on Jason Carver.

MAX, GET UP!!!! GET UPPPPP!!!

By all means Mike, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.

#StrangerThings Spoilers



Max waiting for Mike to finish his speech to El like pic.twitter.com/zmz7WuI8Bp — ian (@ianclemmons_) July 1, 2022

I'm boycotting all movie theatres until Lucas and Max finally get to go on their date.

#StrangerThings spoilers

"it's just a stick figure drawing why are you crying"

the drawing: pic.twitter.com/BkDyBnrp0f — kai is sleepy (@smallbraineddd) July 1, 2022

It is a known fact that if you plan a date for Friday night in Hawkins, one of you will "die" before it happens.

When you realize that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on friday #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/8DChpifKNJ — 💋👾| stranger things spoilers (@lumaxstarz) July 1, 2022

I BELIEVE IN LUCAS SINCLAIR SUPREMACY!

every tounge that rises against lucas sinclair shall fall pic.twitter.com/VaHFHbC4r6 — mari (@stcbincy) July 3, 2022

We don't deserve Dustin.

dustin going back to the upside down to save eddie #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/W7v8cCyHY4 — elizabitch 🦋 (@lilthottykins) July 2, 2022

And Dustin didn't deserve to lose his Hellfire hero either man, what the fUCK?!

dustin calling eddie a hero has me sobbing pic.twitter.com/InUQJkTFaZ — kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022

Murray will be there on opening day.

4 tickets to barbie please pic.twitter.com/SIu03UVPRM — ST4 SPOILERS jopper truther (@cortaisies) June 29, 2022

Ladies, have you ever been SO down bad for a man that you're willing to bang him even though he hasn't showered or brushed his teeth in eight months?

joyce “so u were dreaming about food and NOT about fucking me??” byers pic.twitter.com/Ia3vsQg99W — lexi st spoilers (@robinwriqht) July 2, 2022

No phones in the Byers-Hopper household ever again.

The show villain: The real villain: pic.twitter.com/1Rg8yZ5ly3 — kit hopper byers bates🛸 (@warrenbates_xo) July 2, 2022

Good for her.

Joyce next time a phone interrupts her and Hopper:#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/lxPRd36MUF — Sara 🖤 (@swiftlyjopper) July 3, 2022

Sorry that your faves died but I, a member of Jopper Nation, had the time of my LIFE.

jopper nation X the rest of the fandom #strangerthings4 pic.twitter.com/IErMt90xsK — g꙳✧･ﾟST4 SPOILERS (@hellfirebyers) July 1, 2022

Hide your breadsticks, hide your lasagna.

The sexual tension between these two #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/SlHcoPabqr — T(welve tickets to Barbie please)ired (@PBLMHOMO) July 2, 2022

Number one Jopper shipper, it's true.

murray distracting the demogorgons and guards while jopper is making out #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NhZWlsczFr — jo 🌻 (@lucixhop) June 29, 2022

Murray and Erica are the GOATs!

me anytime erica or murray opens their mouth #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/atBf4xqMcP — 𝕒𝕞𝕪 𝕥 ☠︎︎ (@amyleight98) July 1, 2022

When season 5 Vecna starts skateboarding around the Upside Down THEN WHAT?

if vecna takes all of the abilities from his victims. that means vecna is a cheerleader #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/2h7FYnsaAK — lindsay (@lindsways) July 1, 2022

The power of Kate Bush, honestly.

THIS!!! IS!!!!!!! MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

When you have the aux in your family's car and they complain about your song choices #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/pFkUB6MrmZ — 𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖎 𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖘 🦇 (@Tonishivers) July 2, 2022

It's not too late to delete that scene and act like it never happened!

My life was flashing before my eyes at this point.

me when eddie stopped climbing up the rope #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/z5wUMTPqvi — mar loves argyle & eddie! (@lovingmunson) July 1, 2022

Eddie Munson, my guitar shredding King. You will be missed.

No caption needed.

Congratulations, I played myself.

✨ spoilers for #StrangerThings ✨

me when they actually killed off eddie after i ignored all the foreshadowing of his death and gaslit myself for weeks into thinking he’d be fine pic.twitter.com/uleGrsNZB6 — jenna (@jennagrogan) July 1, 2022

Actual pain. Actual physical pain.

Steve Harrington, Mom of the Year™, and his six little nuggets.

STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS! I REPEAT, STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS!!!

Nancy Wheeler won't stop until she's girlbossed Vecna into the sun.

Nancy Wheeler in every episode of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/g4lDA7ig58 — Carly Dossick (@DossickCarly) July 3, 2022

Do NOT tell Jonathan about Steve's six-kid Wheeler-Harrington Winnebago road trip fantasy!!

I literally don't know a better remix. It changed my life.

And she deserves every penny!!!

kate bush every time that clock chimed in max’s head pic.twitter.com/Wf2e37BVXo — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) July 2, 2022

I hope Surfer Boy Pizza is paying Argyle for this impromptu cross-state promotion campaign.

The fact that Eddie didn't even get a funeral... LEAVE ME ALONE.

Me travelling back in time to 2016 to tell my grown adult self that Jopper will finally be canon.

me traveling back in time to 2016 to tell my 12 year old self to never start watching stranger things pic.twitter.com/TcszpPg3jb — robin/link 🦇 ST SPOILERS (@TWlNFANTASY_) July 1, 2022

Duffer brothers, turn on your location... we just wanna talk!

me outside the duffer brothers house after the season 4 finale #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/zJEPuZ5r6n — em (@_ritzcar) July 2, 2022

