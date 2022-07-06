45 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will make you scream, cry and throw up
6 July 2022, 11:15 | Updated: 6 July 2022, 11:52
"When you realise that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on Friday..."
Well, it's over. Stranger Things has done it again. And by again, we mean completely destroyed our lives with major characters deaths, major plot twists and an ending that we won't stop thinking about for the next two years. But, in the meantime, at least we have the memes.
From Eddie's devastating death to Max's... also devastating "death". From Hopper and Joyce being cockblocked by a phone to Will's heartfelt painting and emotional conversation with Mike. From Steve's visions of a life with Nancy to Nancy's visions of a life with her shotgun collection...
Here's all the funniest tweets, reactions and memes about what happens in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2. [WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD!]
All the best memes and reactions about Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
GINGER SNAPS?! DELETE THIS IMMEDIATELY!!!!!
Stranger Things Vol. 2 Spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/QtisyPSCNq— CT (@massey_779) July 1, 2022
"Two Days Later" is the actual real villain of this show.
#StrangerThings no context pic.twitter.com/SMW0CRNc3s— Kellie Gaustad (@kellie_intheair) July 2, 2022
Accurate.
No spoilers but I’ve finished #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/GBsHbvRsaB— Haley (@_wolfhaley) July 1, 2022
I have been crying over this for the past 48 hours.
i cannot do this rn#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/6OrhHaeh9Q— habs (@vinyIgguk) July 2, 2022
Will Byers will never know peace.
Me, whenever they show will's neck from behind: #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/b4oZu9RUdm— One of those ghosts (@arctic_peg) July 2, 2022
And the award for Ally of the Year, 1986 goes to... Jonathan Byers!
July 4, 2022
Free Noah Schnapp from the bowl cut!
Noah Schnapp when he realises he has to have another bowl cut in season 5 of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ygpvJvxBkJ— noah (@nnoahjames) July 1, 2022
Will was practically shaking that pizza van with those sobs, and you're telling me Mike didn't notice?
Will Mike pic.twitter.com/U2Ml2ljIy8— Stranger Things 4 (@StrangerNews11) July 5, 2022
Hang it in the Louvre!
this scene 🥺 #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/pU36823rkx— kerr (@chaseisntachase) July 2, 2022
Normalise blaming everything on Jason Carver.
me when jason stepped on max’s walkman #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/U8A9eNyVNS— gab 🧚🏽♀️🍒 (@cherrychromegrl) July 2, 2022
MAX, GET UP!!!! GET UPPPPP!!!
basically #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/ZVPFACvluw— saf (@sadieszoee) July 1, 2022
By all means Mike, move at a glacial pace. You know how that thrills me.
#StrangerThings Spoilers— ian (@ianclemmons_) July 1, 2022
Max waiting for Mike to finish his speech to El like pic.twitter.com/zmz7WuI8Bp
I'm boycotting all movie theatres until Lucas and Max finally get to go on their date.
#StrangerThings spoilers— kai is sleepy (@smallbraineddd) July 1, 2022
"it's just a stick figure drawing why are you crying"
the drawing: pic.twitter.com/BkDyBnrp0f
It is a known fact that if you plan a date for Friday night in Hawkins, one of you will "die" before it happens.
When you realize that Max and Lucas can’t go see the movie on friday #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/8DChpifKNJ— 💋👾| stranger things spoilers (@lumaxstarz) July 1, 2022
I BELIEVE IN LUCAS SINCLAIR SUPREMACY!
every tounge that rises against lucas sinclair shall fall pic.twitter.com/VaHFHbC4r6— mari (@stcbincy) July 3, 2022
We don't deserve Dustin.
dustin going back to the upside down to save eddie #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/W7v8cCyHY4— elizabitch 🦋 (@lilthottykins) July 2, 2022
And Dustin didn't deserve to lose his Hellfire hero either man, what the fUCK?!
dustin calling eddie a hero has me sobbing pic.twitter.com/InUQJkTFaZ— kaelynn | ST4 SPOILERS (@eddiemvnsonn) July 1, 2022
Murray will be there on opening day.
4 tickets to barbie please pic.twitter.com/SIu03UVPRM— ST4 SPOILERS jopper truther (@cortaisies) June 29, 2022
Ladies, have you ever been SO down bad for a man that you're willing to bang him even though he hasn't showered or brushed his teeth in eight months?
joyce “so u were dreaming about food and NOT about fucking me??” byers pic.twitter.com/Ia3vsQg99W— lexi st spoilers (@robinwriqht) July 2, 2022
No phones in the Byers-Hopper household ever again.
The show villain: The real villain: pic.twitter.com/1Rg8yZ5ly3— kit hopper byers bates🛸 (@warrenbates_xo) July 2, 2022
Good for her.
Joyce next time a phone interrupts her and Hopper:#StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/lxPRd36MUF— Sara 🖤 (@swiftlyjopper) July 3, 2022
Sorry that your faves died but I, a member of Jopper Nation, had the time of my LIFE.
jopper nation X the rest of the fandom #strangerthings4 pic.twitter.com/IErMt90xsK— g꙳✧･ﾟST4 SPOILERS (@hellfirebyers) July 1, 2022
Hide your breadsticks, hide your lasagna.
The sexual tension between these two #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/SlHcoPabqr— T(welve tickets to Barbie please)ired (@PBLMHOMO) July 2, 2022
Number one Jopper shipper, it's true.
murray distracting the demogorgons and guards while jopper is making out #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/NhZWlsczFr— jo 🌻 (@lucixhop) June 29, 2022
Murray and Erica are the GOATs!
me anytime erica or murray opens their mouth #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/atBf4xqMcP— 𝕒𝕞𝕪 𝕥 ☠︎︎ (@amyleight98) July 1, 2022
When season 5 Vecna starts skateboarding around the Upside Down THEN WHAT?
if vecna takes all of the abilities from his victims. that means vecna is a cheerleader #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/2h7FYnsaAK— lindsay (@lindsways) July 1, 2022
The power of Kate Bush, honestly.
Vecna everytime he hears Kate Bush #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/iViRKegquZ— noah (@nnoahjames) July 3, 2022
THIS!!! IS!!!!!!! MUSIC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When you have the aux in your family's car and they complain about your song choices #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/pFkUB6MrmZ— 𝖙𝖔𝖓𝖎 𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖛𝖊𝖗𝖘 🦇 (@Tonishivers) July 2, 2022
It's not too late to delete that scene and act like it never happened!
Me if season five doesn’t include Eddie’s death being fake #StrangerThings #EDDIEMUNSON pic.twitter.com/zyw7vPguJx— alexandra dishman (@alexelise33) July 1, 2022
My life was flashing before my eyes at this point.
me when eddie stopped climbing up the rope #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/z5wUMTPqvi— mar loves argyle & eddie! (@lovingmunson) July 1, 2022
Eddie Munson, my guitar shredding King. You will be missed.
HE IS MY HERO 👇🏽😭🫶🏼#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4Vol2 #strangerthingsseason4 pic.twitter.com/jb79hczovt— gamora ST4 SPOILERS (@lwadecristal) July 2, 2022
No caption needed.
July 2, 2022
Congratulations, I played myself.
✨ spoilers for #StrangerThings ✨— jenna (@jennagrogan) July 1, 2022
Actual pain. Actual physical pain.
the scene / the cameraman#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 pic.twitter.com/Zek5JN5xKB— ˗ˏˋ 𝔂 𝓮 𝓼 𝓼 ˊˎ˗ (@ghosst_of_you) July 1, 2022
Steve Harrington, Mom of the Year™, and his six little nuggets.
#StrangerThings spoiler without context pic.twitter.com/ZGZ2M2bcVo— luan 🕰 (@noshbiley) July 2, 2022
STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS! I REPEAT, STEVE BEAT THE DEATH ALLEGATIONS!!!
STEVE HARRINGTON SURVIVED STRANGER THINGS S4#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThingspic.twitter.com/EcqfV9Bza3— roًbin (@lovesthunders) July 1, 2022
Nancy Wheeler won't stop until she's girlbossed Vecna into the sun.
Nancy Wheeler in every episode of #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/g4lDA7ig58— Carly Dossick (@DossickCarly) July 3, 2022
Do NOT tell Jonathan about Steve's six-kid Wheeler-Harrington Winnebago road trip fantasy!!
#StrangerThings Jonathan: “Are we ok”?— Capt.Rex (@CaptRex8) July 1, 2022
Nancy: “Yeah”
Me: pic.twitter.com/FbDG3wXQuD
I literally don't know a better remix. It changed my life.
"Running Up That Hill" remixed with the opening theme????? #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/MLiamoWrPI— Dan 🌿 (@DanRossiDraws) July 2, 2022
And she deserves every penny!!!
kate bush every time that clock chimed in max’s head pic.twitter.com/Wf2e37BVXo— HEEDlE (@heyheedie) July 2, 2022
I hope Surfer Boy Pizza is paying Argyle for this impromptu cross-state promotion campaign.
Everyone fleeing Hawkins wondering who tf is ordering pizza rn #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings4Vol2 #strangerthingsspoilers pic.twitter.com/GChOCPGrw5— skye (@SkyeMurphyKane) July 1, 2022
The fact that Eddie didn't even get a funeral... LEAVE ME ALONE.
#StrangerThings4 be like:— 💭 (@sthingsthinker) July 1, 2022
volume 1 volume 2 pic.twitter.com/di95pFFenv
Me travelling back in time to 2016 to tell my grown adult self that Jopper will finally be canon.
me traveling back in time to 2016 to tell my 12 year old self to never start watching stranger things pic.twitter.com/TcszpPg3jb— robin/link 🦇 ST SPOILERS (@TWlNFANTASY_) July 1, 2022
Duffer brothers, turn on your location... we just wanna talk!
me outside the duffer brothers house after the season 4 finale #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/zJEPuZ5r6n— em (@_ritzcar) July 2, 2022
