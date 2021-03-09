What is the Talk To Me Boy Challenge on TikTok? The viral glow up trend explained

By Sam Prance

The 'Talk to me boy, no disrespect' line in Justin Timberlake's 'Rock Your Body' has inspired nerd glow up videos on TikTok.

Nerd glow up videos are taking over TikTok and it's all thanks to the Talk To Me Boy Challenge which sees people transform.

TikTok is no stranger to viral challenges. This year alone, we've seen the internet join forces in numerous, entertaining ways. First things first, everyone was doing the amazing Buss It Challenge, then there was the inescapable Silhouette Challenge, and, more recently, people have been trying out the popular Centre of Gravity Challenge with multiple hilarious results.

The internet never sleeps though and now people have turned Justin Timberlake's 'Rock Your Body' into a new challenge.

How do you do the Talk to Me Boy Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Talk To Me Boy Challenge on TikTok? The viral glow up trend explained. Picture: @baysbadankadonk via TikTok

The Talk to Me Boy Challenge is simple. All it involves is you doing your best to look as nerdy or as geeky as possible before doing a transformation in which you glow up and show yourself looking as hot as possible. 'Talk to Me Boy' comes into it because the videos are soundtracked by the 'Talk to me boy, no disrespect' line in Justin Timberlake's 'Rock Your Body'.

The challenge originally started with guys doing it but now people of all genders are getting involved and the entire internet is thirsting over the videos. Not to mention, people are also arguing as to whether people are hotter in their nerd looks or after they've removed them. As for what the nerd looks involve, glasses and heavily gelled hair seem to be a go-to.

Here are just a few of the most popular ones so far.

What do you think? Have you done the Talk to Me Boy challenge?